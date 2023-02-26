  1. Home
Karnataka Labour Minister’s son booked over 19-yr-old labourer’s death

News Network
February 27, 2023

Shivamogga, Feb 27: A teenage worker was crushed to death after he came in contact with the conveyor belt at VINP Distilleries and Sugars Pvt Ltd, a sugar factory owned by Vivek Hebbar, son of Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, in Shiggaon on Saturday evening.

The deceased worker has been identified as Naveen Basappa Chalavadi (19), a native of Dhundsi in the taluk.

Relatives of Naveen have alleged that lack of safety measures and protective equipment caused the death. They said that he (Naveen) didn't have skills required to work in the areas involving machines and conveyor belts.

The Bankapur police have booked factory owner Vivek Hebbar, general manager Manjunath, labour suppliers Basavaraj, Umesh Surave, Vishwanath A S and Akash Dharmoji.

News Network
February 20,2023

gold.jpg

Mangaluru Feb 20: The customs officers at Mangaluru International Airport have seized a total of 1,625 grams of gold valued at over Rs 91 lakh from February 1 to 15 from five male passengers who arrived from Dubai and Bahrain.

The gold was smuggled through different modus operandi such as concealment in the handle of trolley bag, in rectum, in oral cavity and in the form of thin paste layer pasted inside a carton box.

The officers also seized foreign currency notes worth US $5,100 and £2420 totally equivalent to Indian Rs 6,54,750 from a male passenger who was attempting to smuggle them out of India by Air India Express flight No IX 383 to Dubai.

News Network
February 15,2023

carblastcase.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 15: The NIA on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in connection with the 2022 Coimbatore car cylinder explosion case.

The raids are being conducted at over 60 locations across the three states.

On October 23 last year, Jamesha Mubeen, a suspected terrorist, was killed after a gas cylinder in the car he was travelling in exploded in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple at Kottaimedu in the communally sensitive Ukkdam area.

The explosion that happened a day before the Diwali festival was termed as ‘Lone wolf’ attack.

The city police had earlier seized 75 kg of explosives, documents from Mubeen including the drawing of a flag resembling that of ISIS and wordings like those who touched Allah’s name will be uprooted, PTI reported.

Six people were arrested by the police for allegedly helping Mubeen purchase explosives on e-commerce platform and transport them from his rented house to another house. 

News Network
February 16,2023

dinesh.jpg

Kasargod, Feb 16: An electrician died of electrocution when he was installing decorative lights for the temple fair in Kasargagod district. 

The deceased has been identified as Dinesh (30), son of late Pakeera Moolya of Paivalike Bayarau Pelathadka.

He was working as an electrician with an electric contractor from Maroli in Mangaluru for over a decade.

Dinesh is survived by two brothers and three sisters. He had planned to get married soon. 

