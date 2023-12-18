  1. Home
  2. Karnataka makes face masks mandatory for people above 60 and those with comorbidities

December 18, 2023

Bengaluru, Dec 18: The Karnataka government on Monday asked those above 60-years of age, with comorbidities, and symptoms of cough, phlegm and fever to mandatorily wear face masks, in the wake detection of a case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 in neighbouring Kerala.

Increased tests among those with such symptoms and suspected cases, and heightened surveillance in border districts are among the measures that the officials have been instructed to take up, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters here.

The situation is being continuously monitored, and there is no need for any restriction on movement and gathering of people as of now, he said, adding, the Government would come out with an advisory.

"There is no need for anyone to worry. We had held a meeting day-before-yesterday and our technical advisory committee headed by Dr (K) Ravi had met yesterday and there was discussion between our officials and experts regarding the measures to be taken," Rao said.

"Those above 60-years of age and those with comorbidities like issues related to heart, kidney among others, and those with cough, phlegm and fever should mandatorily wear masks. We are communicating this to the public. Also we have asked our hospitals and health centres to be prepared. There should be more surveillance in border districts like -- Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagara -- which share border with Kerala," he added.

The government would, based on the situation, decide what further measures need to be taken, he said. Along with stepping up surveillance at the border, instructions have been issued to increase testing and those with symptoms and suspicious cases are being asked to compulsorily undergo testing.

"In a couple of days we will get to know if the infections are increasing or not. As we increase COVID tests, if more positive cases are recorded, we will decide on further measures that need to be taken. There is no need for imposing any curbs or restrictions now itself," Rao said.

On whether there will be any restriction on Ayyappa pilgrims returning from Kerala, Rao said, as of now there are no curbs on restriction on movement of people and gathering.

"We will not stop any such thing now, because such a situation -- where people should not move or gather -- is not there," he said.

"We will monitor the situation daily, in case we get any adverse information, we will say what needs to be done. For those above 60 years of age, those with comorbidities and respiratory issues, wearing masks is good. We will make it mandatory. Advisory will be issued by the government today."

Noting that a mock drill has been conducted at all hospitals by district health officials to check their preparedness, the Minister said, checks have been conducted on the number of beds, ventilators, oxygen supply, masks, testing and PPE kits among other things that are required in case of emergency.

"Instructions have been given to make necessary preparations at all health centres and taluk and district hospitals," Rao added. 

December 9,2023

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday, December 9, arrested 13 people in Maharashtra's Pune in connection to an alleged ISIS terror conspiracy case, ANI reported.

The arrests came after the investigation raided 44 locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka in the case related to a conspiracy by the global terror group ISIS to carry out terror attacks across the country.

Of the total locations being raided by the NIA, the agency sleuths searched one place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and one in Bhayandar.

The anti-terror agency sleuths raided these locations in close coordination with the police forces of Maharashtra and Karnataka, officials said, according to the news agency.

The NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations to foil the terrorist outfit’s plans to spread terror and violence in India.

The case relates to a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons and their associates, who had pledged to the violent extremist ideology of proscribed terrorist organizations including Al-Qaeda and ISIS and had formed a terrorist gang.

December 8,2023

Israeli forces have dropped a large number of incendiary and smoke bombs on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, setting it on fire.

Hossam Shabat, a journalist at the scene, published a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, showing people rushing to extinguish the fire.

Similar reports of widespread use of smoke bombs overnight were reported across several parts of the Gaza Strip, especially its northern part, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are living.

Palestinian photojournalist, Mahmoud Abusalama, said Israeli troops had been shelling the Jabalia refugee camp for hours and using gas and smoke bombs, adding "Children and women are suffocating in their homes."

Israeli fighter jets also intensified their airstrikes on several parts of the besieged strip overnight, including Gaza City and Beit Lahia in the north.

Among the pounded areas are Deir al-Balah and Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the strip, as well as Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

At least 17,177 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in the Israeli strikes.

Among those killed in Israel’s onslaught is Refaat Alareer, one of the founders of the 'We Are Not Numbers' project and professor at the Islamic University of Gaza.

“[Alareer] authored many books and wrote tens of stories about Gaza. Refaat’s assassination is tragic, painful, and outrageous. It is a huge loss,” his friend and the project's co-founder, Ahmed Alnaouq, wrote on X on Thursday.

We Are Not Numbers, an initiative of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, aims “to transform the preconceived misconception of victims of armed conflicts, by Western audiences. The goal is to show them that these victims share the same human stories and talents behind the numbers often shown in the news and show that they too are humans with personal stories, feelings, lives, dreams, and hopes.”

Fighting also continues in the besieged Strip, with the Hamas resistance movement dealing heavy blows to the invading Israeli forces.

Hamas’ military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said it thwarted an Israeli attempt to free a soldier held by the group in Gaza on Friday morning.

In a communiqué published on Telegram, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said Palestinian fighters detected special Israeli forces advancing towards the location of one of the captives at dawn.

Palestinian fighters clashed with the Israeli force, killing and injuring a number of the soldiers, according to the statement.

Fighter jets then bombed the location of the incident, leading to the death of the captured soldier, whom the group identified as Saar Baruch, 25.

Earlier, the Israeli Ynet news site reported that a combat helicopter "mistakenly" killed an Israeli soldier after pounding a building with troops inside, but it was not clear if the two incidents are related. 

Israel's military said on Thursday the son of Gadi Eisenkot, a member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet, has been killed while fighting in northern Gaza.

According to reports and unofficial figures, at least 94 Israeli soldiers and officers have been killed since Israel began the ground invasion of Gaza in late October. 
 

December 12,2023

amitshah.jpg

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah has underscored India’s claim over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said 24 seats were reserved in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly for representatives from the region as he blamed India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the delay in the integration of the erstwhile state with the rest of the country.

Shah’s comments came during his reply to the debate on two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha. The Jammu and Kashmir reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023 were later passed by the Upper House with a voice vote.

 “PoK is ours and no one can snatch it from us...” he said, adding that full statehood will be given to J&K at an appropriate time.

The Opposition walked out of the proceedings before the amendments to the bills were put to vote.

The J&K reservation bill seeks to provide reservation in jobs and admission in professional institutions to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other socially and educationally backward classes. The amendments seek to reword Section 2 of the Reservation Act to change the nomenclature of “weak and under privileged classes (social castes)” to “other backward classes” and make consequential amendments.

The J&K reorganisation bill provides for the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of J&K into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (with an elected legislature) and Ladakh (without an elected legislature). It seeks to increase the number of seats to 90 from 83 in J&K assembly — a number fixed by the delimitation commission earlier this year. It also reserves seven seats for scheduled castes, nine for scheduled tribes, two for Kashmiri migrants and one for displaced people from PoK. In addition, 24 seats are reserved for PoK.

Shah hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 that bestowed special status to J&K, and lashed out at the Congress for not supporting the 2019 move. “If you (Congress) still want to stick to this (stand), PM (Narendra Modi) will become the PM for the third time.”

“The Supreme Court verdict is a historic decision and I welcome it. Now there will be only one Constitution, one flag and one PM,” Shah said.

He also quoted Nehru’s own statements to buttress his claims that taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations (UN) was an ill-conceived move. “Everyone knows that J&K’s accession to India was delayed as one person was given this task and that gave Pakistan an opportunity to attack Kashmir.” Had ceasefire not happened, there would have been no PoK,” he said.

Shah said Nehru admitted that more thought should have gone into the idea of a ceasefire. He also read out a quote from Sam Manekshaw, the then director of military operations, on the delay in sending out troops to stop the Kabali invaders who were on a rampage.

“I want to give a reference to Sam Manekshaw. He said at one place that when the Pakistanis were attacking Kashmir, then he was busy in discussions (don’t want to name the person). Sam Manekshaw was present at a meeting in which Sardar Patel told Nehru, “Do you want Kashmir or not?” Then the decision to send the army was taken,” Shah said.

While parties such as the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are opposed to repealing the special status, the Union government defends the move to read down Article 370 as constitutional, pointing out that the grant of special status was not a part of the standard Instrument of Accession Agreement signed in 1947 by the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir as well as by rulers of more than 500 other princely states and it was a temporary article in the Indian Constitution.

Reiterating the stand, Shah said, “I want to ask the followers of Nehru...Why did he prefix the word temporary....”

The minister also cited a quote where he said Nehru “accepted his mistake” of taking the Kashmir issue to the UN, and said, “After the experience of United Nations, I have come to the conclusions that no satisfactory results can be expected from there. I considered the ceasefire decision a good one, but we could not deal with this matter well. We should have had more thoughts on the ceasefire and taken it late. Though, these are the mistakes of the past.” This quote is of Jawaharlal Nehru. Unko toh manoge ya nahi manoge ki unhone galti ki. Accept this...(Nehru himself is accepting that he did a mistake)”.

The home minister, who had piloted the bill for the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, blamed it for fostering separatism and terrorism. “States like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have larger Muslim populations than Kashmir. It wasn’t a border issue either… Gujarat shares a border with Pakistan. Why did separatism flourish in J&K? It was because Article 370 played a role in enabling and encouraging secession and that in turn promoted terrorism,” he said.

Underlining the changes that have been ushered in on the ground in the UT post 2019, Shah said the Union government has not only tackled terrorism, but has also dismantled the ecosystem that fostered it. “We have done the work of finishing the ecosystem of terrorism. 32 terrorism finance cases have been registered by SIT and 51 terrorism finance cases were registered by SIG. 229 arrests have been made in terror finance cases. Properties worth ₹150 crores have been seized and SIA has frozen 134 bank accounts with ₹100 crores in them,” he said.

Provisions such as not giving jobs to individuals whose family members are accused of stone pelting or other terror acts, he said, has helped bring down instances of stone pelting and the resultant casualties.

He said the Union government will not shy away from owning responsibility for the decision to abrogate Article 370. “If it’s a wrong decision...neither Modi, the cabinet or the party will run away from it. We take responsibility and own it, but also be ready to give an answer to the country because history spares none,” he said.

Speaking about the Opposition MPs‘ walkout, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “I just said that there is no elected MP from Kashmir but he took it to somewhere else...The kind of speech the HM gave today lacked dignity... So our LoP Mallikarjun Kharge decided that we should walk out of the Parliament.”

