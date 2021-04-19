  1. Home
  2. Karnataka mulling to postpone ZP, TP polls amidst covid onslaught

News Network
April 19, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 19: Due to surge in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government proposes to postpone elections to Zilla and Taluk Panchayats in the State.

Speaking to newsmen Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa told presspersons here on Monday that the issue will be discussed in the Cabinet and a decision would be conveyed to the Karnataka State Election Commission.

The elections were held to 30 ZPs and 175 TPs in 2016. The government had postponed elections to gram panchayats for 5-6 months last year following the pandemic.

The Minister said there was general consensus among the department officials on postponing polls to ZPs and TPs owing to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. More than 3.5 crore people will have to participate in these elections. Administrators would be appointed to ZPs and TPs till the elections, the Minister added.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 19,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 19: Karnataka reported 15,785 new cases of COVID-19, and a record 146 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11,76,850 and the death toll to 13,497, the Health department said on Monday. The state had witnessed 81 COVID-19 related deaths yesterday, its previous highest.

Bengaluru Urban alone recorded 9,618 new infections today.

A total of over 2,37,16,866 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,23,212 were tested on Monday. The day also saw 7,098 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of April 19 evening, cumulatively 11,76,850 COVID- 19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,497 deaths and 10,21,250 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

According to the bulletin, of 1,42,084 active cases,1,41,363 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 721 are in ICU.

Bengaluru Urban reported 97 deaths, Hassan (11), Mysuru (8), Bengaluru Rural (6), Dharwad (3), followed by others.

Tumakuru accounted for 652 fresh cases, Mysuru 568, Kalaburagi 513, Hassan 320, Bidar 318, Vijayapura 302, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 5,56,253, followed by Mysuru 62,319 and Ballari 42,339.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,47,854, followed by Mysuru 57,409 and Ballari 39,752.

News Network
April 7,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 7: Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy is planning to hold a Vishwa Beary Sammelana (World Beary Convention) in Dubai in September 2021, according to the academy president Rahim Uchil. 

A final decision in this regard would be taken only after the formation of a reception committee which would take stock of the covid situation before obtaining formal green signal from the government, he said. 

He said the reception committee would comprise of prominent Beary personalities from around the world.  

Mr Uchil clarified that the Academy doesn’t intend to obtain funds for the proposed event from the government amid covid crisis. Instead, the convention would be organised in association with private organisations. 

The annual awards of the Academy would also be conferred in the same event. 

Abdul Gaffar Bolar
 - 
Thursday, 8 Apr 2021

It never benefits the middle class and poor people

News Network
April 17,2021

Ranchi, Apr 17: The Jharkhand High Court on Saturday granted bail to RJD president Lalu Prasad in Dumka treasury case of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam, paving way for his release from jail.

The bail was allowed to Prasad by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh. The court directed him neither to leave the country without permission nor change his address and mobile number during the bail period.

Prasad had acquired bail in three other cases of the fodder scam and was waiting for judgement in the instant case related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury in 90s to come out of the jail. The septuagenarian RJD supremo was airlifted to AIIMS New Delhi in January last in view of his bad health.  

