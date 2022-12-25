Karnataka: New Year party must end by 1am; masks compulsory in restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools, colleges

Bengaluru, Dec 26: In the wake of a surge in Covid cases in several countries, wearing masks has been made compulsory inside restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools and colleges in Karnataka during year end.

As the New Year parties around the corner, Karnataka health Minister K Sudhakar announced that masks will be compulsory even indoors and all celebrations must end by 1 am.

Ahead of New Year celebrations, there will be a huge crowd in pubs and restaurants. Therefore the Covid protocols have to be followed strictly, said the minister.

"There's no need to panic. But we have to take precautions from now on," he added.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at 4 pm today on Covid-19 preparedness, situation, and awareness, IMA informed.

Recently, IMA also issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.