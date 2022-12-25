Karnataka: New Year party must end by 1am; masks compulsory in restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools, colleges

  1. Home
News Network
December 26, 2022

Bengaluru, Dec 26: In the wake of a surge in Covid cases in several countries, wearing masks has been made compulsory inside restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools and colleges in Karnataka during year end. 

As the New Year parties around the corner, Karnataka health Minister K Sudhakar announced that masks will be compulsory even indoors and all celebrations must end by 1 am.

Ahead of New Year celebrations, there will be a huge crowd in pubs and restaurants. Therefore the Covid protocols have to be followed strictly, said the minister.

"There's no need to panic. But we have to take precautions from now on," he added.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at 4 pm today on Covid-19 preparedness, situation, and awareness, IMA informed.

Recently, IMA also issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

News Network
December 22,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Backward Classes Commission Chairman Jayprakash Hegde submitted the interim report to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha on Thursday.

This comes amid the Lingayat Panchamsali community's demands for 2A reservation to meet the educational and employment needs of people. Bommai on Wednesday informed that he has asked the Backward Classes Commission Chairman and Secretary to expedite the submission of its report.

Bommai had earlier said that the Karnataka government would take a decision on providing reservation to various communities, including the Panchamasali (a sub-sect of Veerashaiva-Lingayats) under 2A of OBC quota based on the report of the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission. 

News Network
December 16,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 16: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hit out at Congress bigwigs after one of them suspected BJP government’s hand behind recent cooker blast in Mangaluru. 

“I want to ask Congress - Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi - are you in favour of terrorists? Or, are you with patriots?” Bommai said, a day after Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar seemingly suggested that the Mangaluru cooker blast was orchestrated by the BJP government to divert attention away from the votegate scandal. 

At an interaction with reporters on Thursday, Shivakumar was referring to the November 19 cooker blast in Mangaluru when he said: “Who asked the director-general of police to declare that it was a terrorist act without investigation? Who is the terrorist? Was it an act of terrorism like in Mumbai, Delhi, Kashmir or Pulwama?” 

Shivakumar’s statement created a furore with the BJP pouncing on him. 

“This has been Congress’ policy - to support terrorists. When terrorists were hanged by the President, they criticised it. This is nothing but appeasement. It's an old trick to garner minority votes,” Bommai said, slamming Shivakumar. 

News Network
December 19,2022

Kasaragod, Dec 19: The first edition of the 10-day-long Bekal International Beach Festival is set to commence from December 24 which would be celebration of the rich cultural heritage and unique traditions. 

The event, organised by the Tourism Department and Bekal Resorts Development Corporation, District Tourism Promotion Council, Kudumbashree and local self-government bodies, also aims to promote tourism of Kasaragod, famously known as the land of seven languages.

The festival will offer a myriad of events filled with excitement and entertainment, said festival chairman and Udma MLA CH Kunhambu.

He said the festival would be inaugurated by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The authorities are expecting a footfall of around four lakh people during the 10-day festival at the Bekal Fort and beach. The footfall at the fort during the weekend adds up to 15,000. 

Visitors can take helicopter rides, and enjoy water sports such as kayaking, parasailing, canoeing, snorkelling, scuba diving, catamaran sailing and windsurfing. 

A flower show will be part of the festival. It will have a business trade expo. Sand art will be displayed on the shores and more than 100 selfie points have been created. The Kerala government has released Rs 10 lakh for the festival, which is estimated to cost Rs 5 crore, Kunhambu said.

A series of cultural programmes have been planned during the festival from 7 pm onwards. The first day will feature a music band Nooran Sisters.

