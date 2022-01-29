  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Omicron accounts for nearly 70% infections since Jan 1

Karnataka: Omicron accounts for nearly 70% infections since Jan 1

News Network
January 29, 2022

Bengaluru, Jan 29: Genome sequencing analysis by the state has revealed that 67.5% of Covid-19 cases have been triggered by the Omicron variant and 26% by Delta strains.

 Beginning January 1, a total of 1,853 samples were sequenced and, of these, 1,555 were found to be of variants of concern. While 1,115 samples carried the Omicron strain, 404 had Delta and 102 were of Eta, Beta, Kappa and Pango strains together.

This is in huge contrast to the second wave, during which the dominant strain was Delta (90. 7%).

The health department said that 5,659 samples were processed till December 2021 and, of these, 4,441 were that of variants of concern. A total 4,027 were of Delta and its sub-lineages.

Claims outnumber official deaths

Meanwhile, while official government figures put the number of Covid-19 fatalities in Mysuru district at 2,465 until Thursday (January 27), the government has received at least 1,300 claims outside this figure for ex gratia and is investigating these deaths.

The Centre had announced an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 per deceased individual, while the state government will pay an additional Rs 1 lakh per bereaved BPL family.

Officials admit that people who died after being discharged from hospitals, Covid Care Centres or those who passed away while in home isolation were not officially registered as Covid-19 deaths. These fatalities do not reflect in official data under cumulative deaths.

Initially, only infected people who died within 10 days of testing positive or while in hospital (for any number of days) were officially considered Covid deaths. However, following a Supreme Court directive, the parameter was changed to 30 days and the number of applications seeking compensation dramatically increased. Though these deaths are not included in official data, a special committee is reviewing them on a case-by-case basis.

BS Manjunatha Swamy, additional deputy commissioner, who heads the district committee to review Covid deaths, said, “The district administration has received about 1,300 claims from families that are outside the official tally. Of them, 1,069 claims have been cleared after verifying details like SRF ID, hospital details and death certificates. The applications were placed before the committee which includes the district health officer among others. ”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 29,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 29: With the third wave of Covid-19 receding, Karnataka decided Saturday to remove most of the curbs, including revoking the daily night curfew and allowing schools to resume physical classes. 

“We have good news for the public. From January 31, there won’t be a night curfew,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, briefing reporters after a meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired with experts. 

The government also decided to remove the 50 per cent seating limitation on pubs, restaurants, hotels and eateries. “They are now 100 per cent open,” Ashoka said. This was a demand from hotels who asked the government for relief from their business point-of-view. 

Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said schools in the Bengaluru Urban district can start physical classes for classes 1 to 9 from Monday. “Physical classes from 1 to 9 were stopped due to the third wave. From Monday, all classes will open in compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said. 

The standard operating procedure in Bengaluru will be the same as the other districts. “If any positive case is found, only that particular class will be closed, not the entire school. All kids in that class will be tested. Depending on the total number of positive cases, the deputy commissioner will decide on how long a school should be closed - three or five days,” Nagesh explained. 
Even degree colleges will open in Bengaluru. 

The decisions are based on data and trends that experts laid out before the government. 

“The total number of cases across all ages is 4.02 lakh. Of them, cases of children aged 0-14 are 22,318. That’s 5.5 per cent of total cases. The total number of hospitalsed cases is 6,732, which is 1.6 per cent. Of them, children in hospital are 401, or 1.8 per cent. Total deaths are 146, which is 0.03 per cent. The positivity rate has dropped to 20.9 per cent from a peak of 33%,” Ashoka said. 

The 50 per cent capacity rule will continue in theatres and multiplexes where Ashoka said people sit for hours together in an enclosed space. Likewise, the 50 per cent rule has been retained for swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes and stadia. 

The government further increased the cap on the number of guests at functions like marriages. “For marriages, we’re increasing the cap on guests from 200 to 300 in an open space, and from 100 to 200 in a closed space,” Ashoka said. 

In places of religious worship, the existing rule allowing only 50 people inside at a time will continue. “We are allowing resumption of sevas,” Ashoka said. 

All fairs, rallies, dharnas, protests, social/religious gatherings remain prohibited. 

Government offices that were asked to function at 50 per cent strength will return to full attendance, Ashoka said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 29,2022

New Delhi, Jan 29: With 2,35,532 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.08 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,93,198 with 871 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases decreased by 1,01,278  to reach 20,04,333 -- 4.91 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.89 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.39 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 16.89 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,83,60,710, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, the ministry said.

After the Saturday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,08,58,241, it said.    

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.04 crore.

India's surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 21,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Karnataka government, on Friday, decided to revoke the weekend curfew that the state government had imposed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"This is subject to the condition that if the rate of hospitalisation goes up from the current 5%, we will impose weekend curfew again," said Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

However, night curfew will remain across the state. More details to follow. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.