  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: Over 5.3 crore eligible to elect 224 MLAs

Karnataka: Over 5.3 crore eligible to elect 224 MLAs

News Network
April 27, 2023

Bengaluru, Apr 27: Over 5. 3 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise in 58,545 booths to elect 224 members to Karnataka’s legislative assembly on May 10, the Election Commission revealed.

Manoj Kumar Meena, chief electoral officer (CEOKarnataka), said some 9. 1 lakh voters were added to electoral rolls since November 2022. With these additions, Karnataka now has 5,30,85,566 voters. At six lakh, Bengaluru Urban district, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) areas, added the highest number of voters.

Meena said, “The last date for inclusion of names in voter lists was April 20 and all eligible applications received by that date were added to the electoral roll. Currently, Karnataka has over 5. 3 crore voters who can cast their vote on May 10. ”

Of the total electorate population, nearly 2. 7 crore voters are men and over 2. 6 crore women. There are about 5k transgender voters in various parts of the state. Of the total electorate, 11. 7 lakh are youngsters (age group 18 -19 years) including 6. 4 lakh boys and 5. 3 girls.

The electoral populationalso has 5. 7 lakh speciallyabled voters and 12. 2 lakh voters above the age of 80 years. The NRI voters’ number has also gone up to 3,048 in Karnataka, Meena said.

With the addition of a considerable number of new voters, the ECI has also increased the number of polling stations across Karnataka — from 58,282 to 58,545. Incidentally, the state has 47,488 service voters (Armed forces, paramilitary).

“Belagavi Rural has the highest number of service voters at more than 20,000, while Bagalkot has more than 3,000. Jayanagar constituency in Bengaluru has the least number of service voters with just eight personnel,” Meena said.

Meena revealed the state has already achieved 100% photo electoral rolls.

“Identification of voters at the polling booth will be mandatory and all electors have been provided with electoral photo identity cards (EPIC),” he said. “The state has also achieved 100% success in EPIC distribution. We still need to distribute about 3. 5 lakh EPIC cards which will be done. The EC has already printed voter slips and guides which will be door delivered in a few days through our BLOs.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 26,2023

DKS.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Mounting attack on the ruling party in Karnataka, the Congress said on Wednesday that the ruling BJP government had betrayed the people on the reservation issue, and the Lingayats and Vokkaligas will not get any increase in the quota of reservations as being claimed by the BJP.

State party President D.K. Shivakumar and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed a joint press conference here. Shivakumar said, "Bommai government has failed to submit an affidavit defending the increase in quota of reservations. The BJP has betrayed, insulted Lingayat, Vokkaliga, SC, ST and minority communities," he said.

"The Bommai government has told the court that it will re-implement the reservations of 2002. Lingayats are going to continue in the 3B category and Vokkaligas will continue under the 3A category, Shivakumar said. As per the orders of the CM Bommai government, neither of these communities will get an increase in the quota of reservations," he underlined.

Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The Bommai government has stayed the order dated March 27 of his own government through solicitor general in the Supreme Court on April 25. This is an unpardonable sin by the Bommai government, he said.

"The Congress statements have come true. The double engine governments have done double betrayal to the people of the state. The BJP government betrayed people at the time of elections on the pretext of providing reservations. No one is going to get any increase in the quota of reservations, all are fooled by BJP."

"Prime Minister Modi and CM Bommai should answer on this development and why did they have to fool people in the name of providing reservations. The voters should not give them more than 40 seats," Surjewala said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 26,2023

SC.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 26: The Karnataka government defended before the Supreme Court its decision to scrap reservation on the sole basis of religion for Muslim community, saying it is  unconstitutional and contrary to the mandate of Article 14 to 16 of the Constitution of India.

Such a decision is also against the principles of social justice and secularism, it said.

The state government, however, pointed out the groups within the Muslim community who were found to be backward and found mention in Group I of the 2002 reservation order continued to enjoy the benefits of reservation. 

"Merely because reservations have been provided in the past on the basis of religion, it is no ground to continue the same for perpetuity, more so when it is on the basis of an unconstitutional principle," it said, contending that to provide the quota to the community was not justified.

Maintaining that the power to classify a group of citizens as Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) has to be constitutionally exercised in accordance with the provisions of Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution, it contended that assuming for the moment that any of the commissions had recommended for the inclusion of Muslims as Backward castes, the same does not denude the power of the State Government to take a decision in accordance with law.

In an affidavit to the challenge to the validity of its March 27 order, the state government said the power has been constitutionally conferred upon the state government to provide for protection to the Backward Classes. 

The government asserted that reservation can be provided to the Socially and Educationally backward classes in society who have been historically deprived and discriminated against within the society. "The same cannot be equated with an entire religion," it said.

The Karnataka government also pointed out there is no reservation given to Muslim community on the basis of religion as a whole in the Central List. 

"Even throughout the country, it is believed verily, except State of Kerala, there is no state that provides for reservation for the Muslim community as a whole," the state government said. 

There are various communities from the Muslim religion who are included in the SEBC which also continues to be the case in Karnataka. As such, the same in itself shows that the reservation solely on the basis of religion is not the practice followed anywhere in the country except Kerala and in the State of Karnataka, till recently, it added. 

"Reservation solely on the basis of religion is also contrary to the principles of social justice. The concept of social justice aims to protect those who are deprived and discriminated against within the society. Including within the said ambit an entire religion would be an antithesis to the concept of social justice and the ethos of the Constitution. Therefore reservation cannot be extended to any community on the sole basis of religion," it said.

The provision of reservation on the basis of religion would also be contrary to the concept of secularism. Further it would be violative of right to equality and non-discrimination on the basis of race, religion, caste, gender etc, it added.

The state government further said the issue of reservations has anyway undergone a radical shift with the introduction of reservation on the basis of economic criteria (EWS) by virtue of the 103rd Amendment. It is pertinent to state that the said amendment has been upheld by this Court in Janhit Abhiyan Vs Union of India, (2022). Therefore, the Muslim community suffers no prejudice as they can avail the benefit of EWS reservation which is 10 per cent. 

In the case of Andhra Pradesh, the Supreme Court permitted the reservation for only limited identifiable communities amongst Muslims and not the entire religion, it pointed out.

"The petitioners herein have sought to give a colour to the exercise in question which is completely baseless. The timing of the decision, etc, are immaterial without the petitioners clearly demonstrating that the reservation on the basis of religion is constitutional and permissible," it said.

The state government also said that its March 27 order was passed following the High Court's order on March 23.

The initial inclusion of Muslim community into the category of Other Backward Classes in 1979 was contrary to the recommendations of the first backward class commission headed by L G Havanur. The said inclusion has thereafter been continued subsequently primarily on the ground of economic backwardness. It is pertinent to state that the constitutional scheme at that stage did not contemplate reservations to economically weaker sections, it said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 25,2023

amitshah.jpg

Bagalkote, Apr 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday defended the BJP government's decision in Karnataka of scrapping four per cent quota for Muslims saying the party never believed in ‘religion-based reservation’.

The former BJP chief also took a dig at Congress for its stand that the quota would be restored if it is voted to power in the state after the May 10 Assembly polls.

"There was a religion-based reservation of four per cent for Muslims. Without falling for the vote bank politics, the BJP government abolished the Muslim reservation," he said addressing a public meeting at Terdal in this district.

"We believe that religion-based reservation should not happen," Shah said openly taunting the religious minorities.

The Minister added that after abolishing Muslim reservation, the BJP government increased the reservation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

Referring to the Basavaraj Bommai government’s decision to increase the SC reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, Shah noted that the internal reservation of SC (Left) now stands at six per cent, SC (Right)- 5.5 per cent and other SCs 5.5 per cent.

Responding to Congress president D K Shivakumar who has promised to restore the Muslim reservation if his party comes to power, Shah sought to know whose quota the party will scrap if it manages to form the government in Karnataka.

"Whose reservation will be decreased if four per cent reservation for Muslims is restored? Will it be Vokkaligas or Lingayat, Dalits, Scheduled Tribes or the Other Backward Castes?" the Minister asked.

At the fag end of its term, the BJP government decided to abolish the four per cent reservation for Muslims under 2-B category. The four per cent was later split into two and distributed among Vokkaligas in 2-C category and Lingayats in 2-D category. Vokkaligas and Lingayats are the two major dominant communities of Karnataka.

Shah’s statement came on a day when the Supreme Court directed that the state government's decision of scrapping quota for Muslims will not be implemented till May 9.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.