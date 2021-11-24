  1. Home
  2. Karnataka | Pipeline and PoP ceiling of this PWD junior engineer’s house filled with currency notes

Karnataka | Pipeline and PoP ceiling of this PWD junior engineer’s house filled with currency notes

News Network
November 25, 2021

JEnotes.jpg

Kalaburgi, Nov 25: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau were in for a shock during a raid at the house of PWD Jewargi subdivision junior engineer Shantagouda Biradar at Gubbi colony here on Wednesday when they found currency notes worth Rs 13 lakh in the denomination of Rs 500 stuffed inside the pipeline.

The officials also found bundles of notes at the PoP ceiling of the hall.  The raid yielded Rs 54,50,000 in cash, 2 houses in Kalaburagi, one plot in Bengaluru, 36 acres of farmland, 3 cars, a school bus, a two-wheeler, Rs 15 lakh worth of household utensils and 100 grams of gold.

A team of ACB sleuths pounced on Shantanagouda’s residence in Kalaburagi at 5.30 am. Biradar, who was staying on the first floor of the building, suspected the ACB raid and refused to open the door for about 20 minutes. 

The officials grew suspicious that the JE could have stashed cash inside the pipe when the latter’s son was seen frequenting near the pipeline and got the pipeline drilled in the afternoon. Much to their shock, bundles of the currency notes started flowing out of the pipe. The JE has stuffed nearly Rs 13 lakh inside the pipe, the sources said.

The officials have information that Shantanagouda might have shifted huge amounts of cash to other locations and an investigation is going on in this direction also. 

A team of ACB sleuths led by North-East zone SP Mahesh Meghannavar raided the farmhouse located on the outskirts of Hangaraga (B) village in Yadrami taluk and the PWD office at Jewargi town. The officials found a gravel crushing machine in the farmhouse.

Shantanagouda did not cooperate with the officials initially and didn’t hand over the locker key of the house. The locker was opened by using a cutter, said ACB sources.

He has been working as a junior engineer in the Jewargi subdivision for 10 years. SP Meghannavar said the ACB officials from Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir inspected three places belonging to Shantanagouda.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 25,2021

Twenty-four students studying at SDM Medical College at Sattur near Dharwad have tested positive for Covid-19.

Forty medical students had been to a get-together and after returning, they had given their swab samples for testing. The report confirmed that 24 students have contracted the infection.

All 24 students had two doses of vaccination and are asymptomatic. They are quarantined in the students hostel, confirmed health officials.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 13,2021

vidyadinker.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 13: A fact-finding report on communal policing to hate crimes, The Attack on Ambedkar's Dream of Fraternity in Dakshina Kannada from January to September, compiled by People's Union for Civil Liberties - Karnataka (PUCL-K), All India Lawyers Association for Justice (AILAJ), All India People's Forum (AIPF), Gaurilankeshnews.com was released at Roshini Nilaya school of social work on Saturday.

Sharing her experiences on compiling the report, All India Lawyers Association for Justice (AILAJ) co-convener Maitreyi Krishnan said the PUCL had published a report on untoward incidents in the name of moral policing from 2008 to 2012. The issues like check on interfaith love, social boycott on minorities, atrocities in the name of cattle, suppressing religious freedom, and hate speech had been taken into consideration.

There is a need to fight against communal policing and hate crimes. There appeared to have been a decline in the incidents from April 2021 till August and a rise in these communal incidents was observed in the months of September – October, which coincides with aggressive calls for enactment of various legislations to “regulate” conversions and inter-faith marriages.

She said that the fact-finding team observed six patterns of communal violence. The first one is- enforcing social segregation, where two people from different faiths or religions were not allowed to mingle together. The second pattern is dictating intimacies, where right-wing organisations have been preventing any kind of inter-faith intimate relations.

Economic boycott is another pattern which became more prevalent during the pandemic. Other segments are attacks in the name of cattle protection; curbing religious freedom and hate speech. Development and social science researcher Dr M Chandra Poojary said; “The communal violence between 1970-1990 was seen in only three places—Kalladka in Bantwal, Bolwar in Puttur and Ullal. There were murders, assaults and loss of property in those days.”

Social activist Loretta Pinto said 71 untoward incidents had come to light in nine months, and that there may be even more unreported incidents. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 13,2021

Guwahati, Nov 13: An Indian Army Colonel, his wife and son, and four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists near the border with Myanmar in Manipur. The terror attack - one of the deadliest in the region in recent times - took place at 10 am in Manipur's Churachandpur district, sources have said.

The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, Colonel Viplav Tripathy, had gone to a forward camp on Saturday and was returning when his convoy was ambushed, sources said.

Manipur-based terrorist group People's Liberation Army, or PLA, is believed to be behind the attack, though no group has claimed responsibility yet, sources have said.

Intermittent firing is going on, police sources said. This is the first time that civilians have died in an ambush in this remote area of the district. The location is an extremely remote village around 50 km from Churachandpur.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the attack and gave his condolences. "The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," Mr Singh tweeted.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted a counter-operation has been launched to track down the terrorists.

Manipur, like many of the north-eastern states, is home to several armed groups, fighting for either greater autonomy or secession. For decades, the Army has been deployed to the area that has borders with China, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

In 2015, 20 soldiers were killed in an attack by terrorists in Manipur, after which the Army launched a surgical strike on their camp. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.