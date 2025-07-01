  1. Home
  2. Karnataka police chief M A Saleem issues new SOPs for crowd management

News Network
July 1, 2025

Bengaluru, June 26: In the wake of the June 4 stampede in Bengaluru, Karnataka’s Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP), M.A. Saleem, has issued a comprehensive set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to improve crowd management during large events and mass gatherings.

The new SOPs, released on June 26, focus on pre-event planning, emergency preparedness, and controlled crowd dispersal, aiming to ensure public safety and accountability at high-footfall venues.

🔹 Pre-Event Planning & Risk Assessment

The SOPs mandate:

•    Simulations and spatial analysis to identify high-risk zones and bottlenecks.

•    Comprehensive safety audits of venues to ensure compliance with emergency evacuation protocols.

•    Rejection of event approvals if the venue fails to meet safety standards.

🔹 Coordination with Organisers

Police units are directed to:

•    Collect key event details such as expected footfall, type and timing of the event, assembly/dispersal plans, and emergency service availability.

•    Establish seamless communication channels with event organisers to avoid confusion during the event.

🔹 Crowd Management Planning

The force has been instructed to develop:

•    A well-defined crowd management plan with clearly assigned roles.

•    Movement control protocols, queue management systems, and entry screening procedures.

•    Adequate signage, public communication infrastructure, and a command structure for quick decision-making.

🔹 Emergency Preparedness

The SOPs call for:

•    A dedicated emergency response plan.

•    Regular training and mock drills for personnel.

•    Clear instructions for on-ground operational conduct during emergencies.

🔹 Crowd Dispersal & Use of Force

The police chief has laid down a specific protocol for crowd dispersal:

•    Use of force should be a last resort, applied only when absolutely necessary and in the minimum required quantity.

•    Mass arrests should be avoided unless legally and operationally justified.

🔹 Documentation and Accountability

All actions taken during such events must be documented, with proper log maintenance and adherence to legal arrest procedures, where applicable.

Agencies
June 28,2025

A rape case has been filed against Swami Pradiptananda, popularly known as Kartik Maharaj, a monk associated with the Bharat Sevashram Sangha’s Beldanga unit in Murshidabad, West Bengal. The 2024 Padma Shri awardee has been accused by a woman of repeatedly raping her over the past decade under the pretext of offering her a teaching job.

According to the FIR filed with Nabagram police, the woman said she first met Maharaj in December 2012, when he offered her a position at a school run by the ashram. She was accommodated at the school hostel in early 2013 but claims Maharaj began summoning her to a room on the fifth floor and raped her repeatedly. She further alleged that she was also raped at other ashram branches and was forced to undergo an abortion after becoming pregnant that same year.

The survivor said that on June 13 this year, two men claiming to be Maharaj’s associates assaulted her, threatened her to stay silent, and pushed her out of a vehicle near a correctional home after she tried contacting him again.

In her complaint, she also expressed concern that other women may have faced similar abuse. Maharaj has denied all allegations, calling them part of a conspiracy to damage his reputation. “Ask the women who work here — we treat them like mothers,” he said.

The complaint has triggered fresh political debate in the state, especially as it comes close on the heels of a high-profile gangrape case at South Calcutta Law College and last year’s rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College — both of which have stirred public anger and political sparring between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

Police said an investigation is underway.

News Network
June 21,2025

Mangaluru, June 21: The monsoon season has only just begun, but Dakshina Kannada is already seeing unusually heavy rainfall. Between June 11 and 18, the district received 473.1 mm of rain — nearly double the 242.2 mm recorded during the same period in 2024.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Moodbidri recorded the highest rainfall at 622.9 mm (up from 267.1 mm in 2024), followed by Mulki with 594.2 mm (up from 309.1 mm). Belthangady and Bantwal also saw intense rainfall, each around 530 mm.

Every taluk in the district has reported significantly higher rainfall compared to this time last year, raising concerns as the season has only just started.

Homes Damaged, Families Displaced

The early downpour has already caused widespread destruction:

•    82 houses fully damaged

•    705 houses partially damaged

>    Most full damages in Bantwal (34) and Ullal (17)

>    Partial damages: 129 in Beltangady, 125 in Puttur, 108 in Bantwal, 90 in Mangaluru

Of the partially damaged homes, 677 families have received compensation. Relief for 24 houses in Puttur is pending.

Damaged Bridges and Schools

So far, 37 bridges across the district have sustained damage. Many bridges affected during last year’s monsoon still await repairs.

•    Funds have been approved for 4 bridges

•    Proposals for 19 others are under review

But repair work may only begin after the rains ease.

In addition, 145 government buildings and schools have also suffered damage.

High-Risk Homes Being Evacuated

In Beltangady taluk, 438 homes have been marked in vulnerable zones. When red alerts are issued, affected families are being relocated to relief centres or safer homes.

District-wide, 1,992 houses are in risk-prone areas, with 92 flood zones and 88 landslide-prone sites identified.

Relief Funds Sufficient for Now

Officials confirm that there is no shortage of relief funds. All nine tahsildars have enough money in their PD accounts to handle immediate needs.

Season Just Beginning

With the monsoon only in its early phase, it's uncertain whether the rains will intensify or decline in the days to come. Authorities remain on alert as the district braces for what may be a tough season ahead.

News Network
June 30,2025

Palestinian authorities in Gaza have released alarming figures on the starving civilians killed by Israeli live fire while waiting in line for humanitarian aid.

The Palestinian authorities condemned the regime forces’ ongoing attacks on Palestinians seeking aid across the territory.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said approximately 580 Palestinians have been killed and over 4200 others injured as a result of Israeli attacks on civilians seeking aid.

It held Israel and its allies, particularly the US, the UK, France, and Germany, legally and morally responsible for supporting the systematic extermination of civilians in Gaza.

The office also urged the international community to pressure Israel to open Gaza’s crossings, lift its blockade, and allow the immediate entry of humanitarian aid before it is too late.

The new revelation came after Israeli media reported that soldiers have deliberately shot at unarmed Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza after being “ordered” to do so by their commanders.

UN agencies have also condemned the so-called US-Israeli food distribution system in Gaza, calling it a death trap.

Researchers have found that almost 100,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

The figure was published in a new study led by University of London economist Professor Michael Spagat and Palestinian political scientist Khalil Shikaki, who surveyed 2,000 households in the besieged Gaza, comprising almost 10,000 people.

The researchers concluded that, as of January 2025, some 75,200 people died a violent death in Gaza during the Israeli aggression, the vast majority caused by Israeli munitions, along with 8,540 killed via a non-violent death.

Since January, more than 10,000 people have also been reported killed by the Gaza Health Ministry, bringing the combined fatality count to nearly 100,000.

The new death toll shows that the Gaza Health Ministry understates the true scale of the crisis caused by the Israeli aggression, compounded by hunger, disease, and gunfire at food distribution centers

