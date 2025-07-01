Karnataka police chief M A Saleem issues new SOPs for crowd management

Bengaluru, June 26: In the wake of the June 4 stampede in Bengaluru, Karnataka’s Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP), M.A. Saleem, has issued a comprehensive set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to improve crowd management during large events and mass gatherings.

The new SOPs, released on June 26, focus on pre-event planning, emergency preparedness, and controlled crowd dispersal, aiming to ensure public safety and accountability at high-footfall venues.

🔹 Pre-Event Planning & Risk Assessment

The SOPs mandate:

• Simulations and spatial analysis to identify high-risk zones and bottlenecks.

• Comprehensive safety audits of venues to ensure compliance with emergency evacuation protocols.

• Rejection of event approvals if the venue fails to meet safety standards.

🔹 Coordination with Organisers

Police units are directed to:

• Collect key event details such as expected footfall, type and timing of the event, assembly/dispersal plans, and emergency service availability.

• Establish seamless communication channels with event organisers to avoid confusion during the event.

🔹 Crowd Management Planning

The force has been instructed to develop:

• A well-defined crowd management plan with clearly assigned roles.

• Movement control protocols, queue management systems, and entry screening procedures.

• Adequate signage, public communication infrastructure, and a command structure for quick decision-making.

🔹 Emergency Preparedness

The SOPs call for:

• A dedicated emergency response plan.

• Regular training and mock drills for personnel.

• Clear instructions for on-ground operational conduct during emergencies.

🔹 Crowd Dispersal & Use of Force

The police chief has laid down a specific protocol for crowd dispersal:

• Use of force should be a last resort, applied only when absolutely necessary and in the minimum required quantity.

• Mass arrests should be avoided unless legally and operationally justified.

🔹 Documentation and Accountability

All actions taken during such events must be documented, with proper log maintenance and adherence to legal arrest procedures, where applicable.