Karnataka police chief M A Saleem issues new SOPs for crowd management

Bengaluru, June 26: In the wake of the June 4 stampede in Bengaluru, Karnataka’s Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP), M.A. Saleem, has issued a comprehensive set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to improve crowd management during large events and mass gatherings.
The new SOPs, released on June 26, focus on pre-event planning, emergency preparedness, and controlled crowd dispersal, aiming to ensure public safety and accountability at high-footfall venues.
🔹 Pre-Event Planning & Risk Assessment
The SOPs mandate:
• Simulations and spatial analysis to identify high-risk zones and bottlenecks.
• Comprehensive safety audits of venues to ensure compliance with emergency evacuation protocols.
• Rejection of event approvals if the venue fails to meet safety standards.
🔹 Coordination with Organisers
Police units are directed to:
• Collect key event details such as expected footfall, type and timing of the event, assembly/dispersal plans, and emergency service availability.
• Establish seamless communication channels with event organisers to avoid confusion during the event.
🔹 Crowd Management Planning
The force has been instructed to develop:
• A well-defined crowd management plan with clearly assigned roles.
• Movement control protocols, queue management systems, and entry screening procedures.
• Adequate signage, public communication infrastructure, and a command structure for quick decision-making.
🔹 Emergency Preparedness
The SOPs call for:
• A dedicated emergency response plan.
• Regular training and mock drills for personnel.
• Clear instructions for on-ground operational conduct during emergencies.
🔹 Crowd Dispersal & Use of Force
The police chief has laid down a specific protocol for crowd dispersal:
• Use of force should be a last resort, applied only when absolutely necessary and in the minimum required quantity.
• Mass arrests should be avoided unless legally and operationally justified.
🔹 Documentation and Accountability
All actions taken during such events must be documented, with proper log maintenance and adherence to legal arrest procedures, where applicable.
