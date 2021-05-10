  1. Home
  2. Karnataka reports 596 covid deaths, over 39K fresh cases in a day

Karnataka reports 596 covid deaths, over 39K fresh cases in a day

News Network
May 10, 2021

Bengaluru, May 10: Karnataka on Monday logged 39,305 cases, taking the caseload to 19,73,683, while 596 more deaths took the toll to 19,372, the health department said.

The state conducted 1.24 lakh tests on Monday, a decline from about 2 lakh tests done daily when the second wave of the coronavirus hit the state.

In its media bulletin, the department said there were 5,71,006 active cases, while 32,188 people were discharged taking the cumulative discharges to 13,83,285.

The decline in cases was reflected in Bengaluru's Covid tally too, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Karnataka.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,747 infections, a decline by about 4,000 cases compared to Sunday.

However, the death toll of 374 on a single day remained alarming.

The city has so far reported 9,67,640 infections and 8,431 deaths. There were 9,67,640 active cases.

Ballari has been the second major Covid hotspot after Bengaluru in terms of fatalities.

Fresh cases were at 973, a decline by over 1,200 compared to Sunday. There were 26 deaths on Monday.

According to the health bulletin, 2,168 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 1,800 in Hassan, 1,537 in Mysuru, 1,175 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,133 in Mandya, 1,006 in Dharwad, and 855 in Udupi.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Raichur, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases.

The department said 22 deaths each took place in Hassan, 15 each in Bagalkote and Tumakuru, 12 each in Mandya and Haveri, 11 each in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada and nine in Kodagu.

Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 27,2021

closedownlist.jpg

The two-week long ‘close down’ imposed by the government of Karnataka to control the second wave of covid-19 is set to commence tonight (from April 27 night till May 12). 

What is open and what is not?

During 14-day close down, shops selling essential commodities and other essential shops will be allowed to remain open only from 6 am to 10 am. Hospitals and pharmacies will be open. Liquor shops, restaurants and hotels can stay open but only for takeaway.

The agriculture and horticulture sector, manufacturing sector, construction sector and medical and essential sectors will continue to operate. But no permission has been granted to garments factories as the workers are in close proximity in these facilities.

Who can step out?

Essential workers, healthcare workers, and food delivery workers can carry out their work during the lockdown. Those involved in agriculture, construction and garment sectors can step out as well.

The Chief Minister has said that essential services like banking among others would continue to operate. “It has been decided to postpone all elections for six months,” he added.

Will buses and public transport ply?

No. Public transport including buses and metro will not ply during the 2-week lockdown. “When people aren’t allowed to step out, why will buses ply?,” Yediyurappa said while announcing the lockdown. But there are no restrictions on the movement of goods and essential services.

Can I order food?

Yes, food delivery executives are exempted from the lockdown and are permitted to pick up and deliver food during the next 14 days. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 7,2021

kantrisurya.jpg

Bengaluru, May 7: BJP Yuva Morcha national president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has rubbished reports that he apologised to those working at a municipal covid war room in Bengaluru.

Mr Surya, who is known for provocative remarks, had visited the facility on Tuesday and broadcast the video live, reading out the names of 16 Muslim staff who he accused of corruption in the allocation of hospital beds as the city and Karnataka struggles with a massive spike in covid infections.

The MP’s attempt to give communal tinge to ‘bed allotment scam’, however, evoked a backlash after it came to light that his allegation against Muslim staff was false.  

Fact checks over the claims that these 16 Muslim members of the war room were involved in a bed allocation scam led to a deadend, as only one of these 16 was part of the team of bed allocation — and he had joined it temporarily just last week to replace another employee who had a personal emergency at home. The other 15 — most of them young graduates in their early twenties — were members of other teams involved in indexing, home isolation supervision and discharge of patients who finished quarantine period.

On Thursday, Mr Surya once again visited the covid war room. Several news portals reported that the MP tendered apology for levelling false allegations. 

“My employees called me to say that Surya had visited the war room. He apparently told them ‘I have nothing personal against any of you. If anyone or any community is hurt emotionally by my visit, I apologise for that. I wanted to probe the bed allocation scam which had come to my notice, but if my actions had hurt anyone, please accept my apologies,’ he told the staff," said Shivu Naik, project manager of the Crystal Infosystems and Services, the agency that had hired and delegated manpower for the hurried war rooms of the BBMP.

“Those 16 were part of a 212-member team deployed at BBMP for various tasks — and there was no reason why they were targeted,” Naik was quoted as saying by news18. 

According to The News Minute, Mr Surya on Thursday (May 5) revisited the Bengaluru South COVID War Room at around 7 pm, and apologised to the 200-odd people working there.  “About the numbers that were leaked? I’m saying from our side, I’m really sorry. This was not our intention. We didn’t know that they would get leaked. That’s not in our hands... I was given a list, and told these are the people who work here who were removed for such-and-such reasons. I just read out the list. That list just had these names. I read them out and asked why these people — how these people were hired — all this happened in front of you. There are many things here I don’t want to get into all that with you,” the MP was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Mr Surya today took to social media to rubbish the reports about his apology. "When one has no news, they create fake news," his office posted on Twitter, responding to the news reports.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 30,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 30: Covid-19 vaccination for the age group of 18-45 will not begin from May 1 in Bengaluru and rest of Karnataka as earlier announced, Health Minister Dr Sudhakar told reporters here on Friday. 

He asked those aged between 18 to 44 years to register on the Co-WIN portal and wait for the government to inform them once stocks arrive.

"Out of around 99.5 lakh doses, more than 95 lakh doses have been administered. Our vaccine wastage percentage is only 1.4 per cent. Yesterday, four lakh doses have arrived. I've been informed that we have around six lakh doses with us," he said.

While Serum Institute of India manufactures 5-6 crore vaccine doses, Bharat Biotech manufactures 1-1.25 crore doses a month. Russia's Sputnik V, which will be manufactured by Dr Reddy's, is yet to come.

"I've been getting calls and messages asking where to go for vaccination tomorrow. Please don't visit hospitals tomorrow. We've not got information from Serum on when vaccines will be supplied," he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.