Karnataka: RSS worker arrested after his filthy post against women sparks protest

News Network
June 2, 2023

Raichur, Jun 2: The Karnataka Police have arrested an RSS worker in connection with an objectionable post on social media against Muslim women in Raichur district, police said on Friday.

The members of Muslim community on Thursday staged a protest and demanded his arrest after the posts went viral. The protesters laid siege to the police station and given a deadline of 24 hours for the arrest of the accused.

The arrested RSS worker has been identified as Raju Tambak. Police said that the accused had put up a post on social media projecting Muslim women as "machines for producing children".

His status and posts had gone viral and the local Muslims accused Raju Tambak of hurting their religious feelings and demanded the jurisdictional Lingasugur police to arrest the accused immediately.

The situation was tense in Lingasugur town following the incident. The police have beefed up the security in the area to avoid any untoward incident. Investigation was on.

May 24,2023

Bengaluru, May 24: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will leave for New Delhi on Wednesday evening, where they are expected to meet the Congress high command and discuss cabinet expansion, and allocation of portfolios to existing Ministers.

As per the Chief Minister's official schedule, Siddaramaiah will be leaving for Delhi by a special flight at 6:30 pm, and will halt in the national capital tonight.

According to Shivakumar's office, the Deputy CM will accompany Siddaramaiah.

Details of the Delhi visit has not been shared with media, but party sources said they are expected to meet Congress leadership to discuss allocation of portfolios to Ministers and cabinet expansion.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively along with eight legislators as Ministers on May 20. Portfolios have not been allocated to the Ministers since then.

According to Congress sources, the party high command approved the first list of eight ministers, against the earlier plan of inducting a much higher number of legislators into the cabinet, as there were allegedly differences between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar over some names, during the discussions held in New Delhi last week, ahead of swearing-in.

Allocation of portfolios to the new Ministers and expanding the cabinet with the right combinations that will strike a balance in having representatives from all communities, regions, factions, and also from among the old and new generation of legislators, is the daunting task ahead of Siddaramaiah. With the sanctioned strength of the Karnataka Cabinet being 34, there are too many aspirants for ministerial berths. 

June 1,2023

New Delhi, June 1: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Thursday said it has dropped chapters on Periodic Classification of Element, Democracy, political parties (full page) and Challenges to Democracy from class 10 textbooks "to reduce the content load on students in view of the Covid pandemic".

The three topics deleted from the science textbook are Periodic Classification of Elements, Sources of Energy and Sustainable Management of Natural resources.

In the Social Studies textbook, three chapters from Democratic Politics-1 have been dropped including Popular Struggles and Movements, Political Parties and Challenges to Democracy.

Students can still learn about these subjects, but only if they opt for the relevant subject in class 11 and 12.

The NCERT also recently decided to remove the Theory of Biological Evolution from the class 10 curriculum. The move was widely criticised by experts.

The NCERT had said that the decision to cut chapters was taken as it was "imperative to reduce the load on students in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Difficulty level, overlapping content, and content irrelevant in the present context" are some of the reasons listed by NCERT for dropping these chapters from the curriculum.

May 31,2023

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, May 31, conducted raids at about 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar in the Popular Front of India (PFI) Phulwari Sharif case.

The raids were still underway at the premises of suspects linked to the conspiracy which pertains to the involvement of PFI and its leaders and cadres in violent and unlawful activities, who had assembled for that purpose in the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna.

Earlier, six persons were arrested and several incriminating articles and documents related to PFI were seized in the instant case which was initially registered on July 12 last year at Phulwari Sharif police station in Bihar's Patna district and re-registered by the NIA on July 22 last year.

On February 4-5 this year, the NIA also searched eight locations in Bihar's Motihari and arrested two people who had arranged weapons and ammunition to carry out the killing. Those arrested were identified as Tanveer Raza alias Barkati and Md Abid alias Aryan.

The NIA then said that recce had already been conducted to execute a target and that the arms and ammunition had been handed over to a PFI Trainer, Yakoob, who had been conducting Training Sessions for PFI cadres.

A few days back, Yakoob, the PFI trainer, had posted a derogatory and inflammatory Facebook video post, which was aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony, the agency said.

"Other users of Facebook had commented and trolled this post abusively. The absconding accused Yakoob and two arrested accused had identified some of them and had conspired to execute the killing of the targeted person," the NIA had said earlier.

With the earlier arrests, the NIA had said a PFI module planning targeted killing and disrupting communal harmony has been unearthed and busted.

