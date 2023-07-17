  1. Home
  2. Karnataka seeing rampant murders, collapse of law and order under Siddaramaiah rule: MLA Kamath

Karnataka seeing rampant murders, collapse of law and order under Siddaramaiah rule: MLA Kamath

News Network
July 17, 2023

Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said the state has been witnessing a total collapse of the law-and-order situation after the Congress government was formed.

“A series of murders are reported in Karnataka after the new government under chief minister Siddaramaiah was formed. The law and order situation saw a total collapse with the state witnessing murders. A Jain monk has been killed brutally and two entrepreneurs were murdered in their office in Bengaluru. Further, Yuva Brigade activist Venugopal and many others were murdered recently. The home minister has lost control over state police,” the BJP MLA stated in a release.

Instances of murders continue as miscreants have no respect for the police force in the state, he said.

The government needs to wake up immediately and put an end to untoward incidents, he said, adding that murders, communal clashes and other untoward incidents were being reported in the state in large numbers when Congress was in power earlier too.

“The past one-and-a-half months of Congress administration in the state has again proved that the government is not interested in law and order. Instead of presenting a pro-people administration, the government is involved in transfer scams and other issues. Let the government ensure a fearless administration,” the MLA added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 13,2023

delhi.jpg

New Delhi, July 13: The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation".

With the situation deteriorating every passing hour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene and the city police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

Lt Governor V K Saxena has also called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal requested that the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released slowly and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

"The news of flooding in the capital of the country will not send a good message to the world. Together we will have to save the people of Delhi from this situation," he said.

There are two major barrages on the Yamuna -- Dakpathar in Dehradun and Hathnikund in Yamunanagar, upstream of Delhi. There are no dams on the river and, therefore, most of the monsoon flow remains unutilised, resulting in floods during the season.

Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna's water level over the past three days.

It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The river exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic. The water level breached the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres by 1 pm on Wednesday and the 208-metre mark by 10 pm.

Major floods in Delhi occurred in 1924, 1977, 1978, 1988, 1995, 1998, 2010 and 2013. An analysis of flood data from 1963 to 2010 indicate an increasing trend for floods occurring in September, and a decreasing trend in July, according to research.

According to the CWC, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage remained above 1.5 cusecs at night.

Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increases the discharge. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday, raising concern about a further rise in the water level in the rivers.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana recorded "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall over three days from Saturday. This resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that have massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services.

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. The city received an additional 107 mm rainfall in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation. The heavy rain transformed roads into gushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths and marketplaces into submerged realms.

The Yamuna river system's catchment covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi, inhabited by around 41,000 people, are considered prone to flooding. Encroachments on the river's floodplain have occurred over the years, despite the land belonging to the Delhi Development Authority, the revenue department and private individuals.

The city's northeast, east, central, and southeast districts are most affected by floods in the city. A study on 'Urban Flooding and its Management' by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department identifies east Delhi under the floodplain region and highly vulnerable to floods.

The Yamuna breached the danger mark twice in September last year, with the water level reaching 206.38 metres.

In 2019, the river witnessed a peak flow rate of 8.28 lakh cusecs on August 18-19 and the water level rose to 206.6 metres. In 2013, it reached a level of 207.32 metres.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 10,2023

mahesh.jpg

Mysuru, July 10: This is the story of a school dropout, who managed to marry at least 15 unsuspecting rich women by posing as doctor and engineer even though he cannot speak proper English. 

Police have managed to catch 35-year-old K.B. Mahesh, a resident of Banashankari in Bengaluru, after one of the women fooled, married and swindled by him lodged a complaint against him. 

Mahesh used to upload his profile on matrimonial sites like shadi.com or doctorsmatrimony.com.

Initial investigation has revealed that the accused married and cheated over 15 women in Mysuru and Bengaluru. 

Police said that Mahesh was confident that if he married and conned women in high positions, they will desist from filing a Police complaint. This boosted his confidence as most of the women did not complain but silently suffered his atrocities. 

Terrible English

If this conman’s English language skills were better, he may have lured more unsuspecting women into his web of deceit. Several women rejected Mahesh's marriage proposal when they heard him speak English. His poor language skills acted as a red flag to many of his potential victims, according to police. 

Exploiting unsuspecting individuals, Mahesh, who barely completed the 5th grade, masterminded an elaborate scheme where he posed as a doctor, tricking over 15 women into marrying him and swindling them of their valuables. However, the cunning fraudster’s deceptive streak has come to an end now.

His victims were carefully selected, targeting unmarried women, divorcees and widows, who held reputable positions and possessed substantial wealth. Since 2007, Mahesh had been orchestrating these scams, confessing to the Police that he had conned more than 15 women into marriage. Shockingly, some of these victims had children and Mahesh had rented a house in Mysuru and take his victims there to show off and make an impression. He also told the Police that he had rented the Mysuru house and had kept three of his victims there.

A complaint, finally!

The crime came to light when a software engineer from Bengaluru, 45-year-old Hemalatha, reported the cheating to the Police. Shortly after their marriage, Mahesh decamped with 200 grams of gold worth Rs. 8 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh in cash.

Sending her profile a request on shadi.com on August 22, 2022, Mahesh introduced himself as an ortho DNB specialist in Mysuru and expressed his interest in marrying her. He told Hemalatha that he was a resident of SBM Layout in R.T. Nagar, Mysuru.

Impressed by his profile, Hemalatha responded and they met at a fruit juice shop in Marathahalli, Bengaluru and exchanged phone numbers. On Dec. 22, 2022, Mahesh invited Hemalatha to Mysuru and took her to Chamundi Hill for the darshan of the presiding deity. He later brought her to his home at SBM Layout.

He then informed Hemalatha about his plans to open a clinic at Vijayanagar Fourth Stage. Hemalatha discussed the alliance with her parents, leading to their marriage on Jan 28, 2023, at Dolphin Hotel in Visakhapatnam.

Forced to apply for to Rs 70 lakh loan

They returned to Mysuru just a day after the wedding and after a day or two, he asked Hemalatha to apply for a loan of Rs. 70 lakh to finance the opening of his new clinic. Hemalatha refused and Mahesh allegedly threatened her.

On Feb. 5, Mahesh stole 200 grams of gold and Rs. 15 lakh in cash. Meanwhile, Divya, a resident of Bengaluru visited Hemalatha at the house in R.T. Nagar and revealed that she had also been deceived by Mahesh after marriage.

Without any further delay, Hemalatha filed a complaint with the Kuvempunagar Police and a case was registered on June 13 under IPC Sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 506 (criminal intimidation).
After arresting Mahesh, the Police confiscated two cars, seven mobile phones, Rs. 2 lakh in cash, as well as various stolen items such as a gold bracelet, two gold bangles, a necklace, and a gold ring.

‘I am a reputed doctor!’

Mahesh used to claim that he was a reputed doctor and his services were summoned from various parts of Karnataka and also from outside the State. He had a habit of keeping his women victims at houses in cities and towns and visiting them once or twice a month but regularly keep in touch over the phone.

Kuvempunagar Inspector L. Arun, Sub-Inspectors M. Radha, S.P. Gopal, ASI Nanjundaswamy, Constables M.P. Manjunath, Anand, Kuttappa, Hazarath, Suresh, and technicians Kumar were part of the investigation team.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 7,2023

BJPincharge.jpg

New Delhi, July 7: The BJP on Friday appointed Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav the party's in-charge for assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively, stepping up its campaigns for key state polls before the Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar and another senior party leader Om Prakash Mathur was made poll in-charge for Telangana and Chhattisgarh respectively, a party statement said.

Former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi will be co-in charges for the Rajasthan polls, and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be the co-in charge for Chhattisgarh.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the co-in-charge for Madhya Pradesh while the party's national general secretary Sunil Bansal has been given the same responsibility for Telangana, the statement said.

All the four states along with Mizoram are expected to go to the polls in October-November.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.