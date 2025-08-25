  1. Home
  2. Karnataka shocker: After quarrel, man plants explosive in lover’s mouth, triggers blast

Karnataka shocker: After quarrel, man plants explosive in lover’s mouth, triggers blast

News Network
August 25, 2025

blastmysore.jpg

Mysuru: A 20-year-old married woman was gruesomely killed in Karnataka’s Mysuru district after her lover allegedly placed an explosive in her mouth and set it off following a quarrel.

The victim, identified as Rakshita from Gerasanahalli village in Hunsur taluk, was found dead in a lodge in Bherya village, where she had checked in with her lover Siddaraju, a relative of hers.

According to police, the couple got into a fight inside the lodge. Siddaraju then allegedly forced a combustible device into her mouth and detonated it with a trigger typically used for blasting gelatin sticks in quarries.

A disturbing video from the scene showed the woman lying on a bed with the lower part of her face blown off and blood pooled on the floor.

Rakshita was married to a man from Kerala but had been in an illicit relationship with Siddaraju, officials said.

After the incident, Siddaraju initially tried to mislead others by claiming she had died in a mobile phone explosion. However, while attempting to escape, he was caught by locals and handed over to the police.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 25,2025

DKBK.jpg

Bengaluru: Congress MLC B K Hariprasad on Monday demanded an apology from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for singing the RSS anthem in the state Assembly and asked whom he was trying to please.

However, Minister H C Mahadevappa said singing the RSS anthem does not mean Shivakumar "is joining the BJP".

Hariprasad questioned who Shivakumar was trying to please by reciting the song linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, an organisation "banned thrice in independent India".

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the MLC claimed, "No one will object if he sings the RSS anthem as deputy chief minister because the government does not belong to a party but to seven crore people of Karnataka—RSS, Jamat-e-Islami, Talibanis, and various others. But he is not supposed to sing it as the Congress state president".

Shivakumar took everyone by surprise on August 21 by singing the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state Assembly on the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people.

"If he sings as Congress state president, then he must apologise. It’s not proper to sing the prayer of an organisation that killed Mahatma Gandhi," Hariprasad alleged.

Taking a swipe at Shivakumar, he alleged, "He has many faces—a farmer, quarry owner, educationist, businessman, industrialist, politician. He may be this one also (RSS worker)." Hariprasad stressed that Congress members cannot compromise on party ideology and maintained that any association with the RSS was "not proper".

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister Mahadevappa and Mysuru MLA Tanveer Sait claimed that singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly does not mean Shivakumar "is joining the BJP." Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mahadevappa claimed, "He (Shivakumar) has only asserted that he too is a Hindu. Congress will continue to fight against that (RSS) ideology. Those who support secularism, democracy, and the Constitution will oppose it (RSS)." He further added that one should "condemn religious extremism and any organisation, including the RSS, that is harmful to democracy, the Constitution, and the majority of the country".

Tanveer Sait said, "Just because Shivakumar sang the RSS anthem does not mean he is in favour of the BJP." Shivakumar himself has said he was a "born Congress worker," he told reporters.

"We will not sacrifice our ideology, but I don’t find it wrong to understand others’ ideology," he added.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara declined to comment on the issue. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 14,2025

darshan.jpg

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail of popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the murder case of 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy, who was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed by the actor and his associates.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside the Karnataka High Court’s earlier order granting Darshan bail, calling it a serious mistake. The court also ordered that Darshan be taken back into custody immediately.

SC slams High Court ruling

The judges said the High Court’s bail order was based on a “mechanical exercise of power” and could affect the trial by allowing the accused to influence witnesses. Justice Mahadevan described the High Court’s decision as “perverse” and “unacceptable,” adding that only trial courts have the authority to conduct pre-trial assessments.

Justice Pardiwala praised Justice Mahadevan’s order, saying it sent a clear message: “However big the accused may be, he or she is not above the law.”

Warning against VIP jail perks

The Supreme Court also warned against giving Darshan special treatment in custody. This came after photos emerged from Bengaluru jail showing him relaxing on a chair, sipping coffee, and holding a cigarette.

Justice Pardiwala said, “The day we come to know that the accused are being provided five-star treatment, the first step would be to suspend the superintendent along with all other officials.”

Victim’s family welcomes verdict

Renukaswamy’s father, Kashinatha Shivanagowdaru, said the decision restored his faith in the judiciary. “The Supreme Court has sent a strong message that no criminal can escape from the clutches of law,” he said. The victim’s wife added that whoever is guilty should be punished according to the law.

Case background

The case shook the Kannada film industry in June last year. Police allege Renukaswamy was abducted from his hometown in Chitradurga on Darshan’s instructions, after making lewd remarks about actress Pavithra Gowda. He was taken to a shed in Bengaluru, tied up, beaten with wooden clubs, and given electric shocks.

His body was later dumped in a drain and discovered the next day. The post-mortem found he died from multiple blunt injuries leading to “shock haemorrhage.”

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested. The High Court granted Darshan bail in December, but in April he was criticised for attending a movie screening just hours after skipping a court hearing, citing back pain.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 19,2025

The Vice President’s post is now vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Elections will be held on September 9, and it’s shaping up to be a direct fight between the NDA and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

NDA’s Candidate: CP Radhakrishnan

The ruling NDA has named CP Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Maharashtra, as their candidate.

•    He comes from Tamil Nadu’s Gounder community, which the BJP has been trying to woo.

•    He is a long-time RSS worker, a former Tamil Nadu BJP president, and was earlier the Governor of Jharkhand too.

•    Known for his clean image, he also helped grow the BJP in Coimbatore, a politically sensitive city.

For the BJP, choosing him is also a way to strengthen its weak base in Tamil Nadu.

Opposition’s Candidate: B Sudershan Reddy

The Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. surprised many by announcing Justice B Sudershan Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge, as their choice.

•    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called his nomination part of an “ideological battle” against the BJP.

•    Before this, names like ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai and Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi were also considered.

•    The Trinamool Congress opposed Annadurai’s name because it would make the contest look like a “Tamil vs Tamil” fight against Radhakrishnan.

The Numbers Game

The Vice President is elected by an Electoral College of all MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

•    Total MPs: 782

•    Winning mark: 392 votes

Right now, the NDA clearly has the advantage:

•    NDA MPs: 423 (293 in Lok Sabha + 130 in Rajya Sabha)

•    Opposition MPs: fewer than this, which means if NDA allies stay united, Radhakrishnan is almost certain to win.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.