Karnataka: Stray dogs eat away corpse of abandoned woman at Hindu pilgrim centre

October 19, 2022

Kalaburgi, Oct 19: The dead body of an elderly woman, who died after being abandoned at a Hindu pilgrimage centre in Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburgi district, has been eaten away by the stray dogs. 

Hindu devotees visiting Dattatreya temple in Deval Ganagapur - most of them from Maharashtra - abandon aged and mentally ill members of their family on the belief that they would be cured after a few days’ stay at the temple. The practice is in vogue for several years.

More than 100 such persons are staying at the pilgrimage centre. The taluk administration on Tuesday shifted around 25 of them to old age home. For the past two decades the temple trust has been performing last rites of the dead. 

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Girish Badole, who visited Ganagapur on Tuesday, said that aged persons are abandoned at the temple every full moon day. He said the officials of District Senior Citizens’ Welfare Department have been directed to register cases against persons abandoning elders at the temple.

Ganagapur police station sub-inspector Raju Rathod said that it was difficult to take action in such cases as the people leave their aged relatives at the temple during night. 

“We try to contact relatives if these abandoned senior citizens are able to provide their address and mobile number. Sometimes, these relatives will take them back home if they have recovered,” said Namdev Rathod, the executive officer of the temple.

The CEO directed the officials to install solar streetlights, provide drinking water and other facilities around the temple. He said the post mortem  has confirmed that dogs ate the dead body. 

Deputy Commissioner Yashwant Gurukar said that he has directed District Senior Citizens Welfare Department to conduct a survey in Ganagapur and shift such people to old age homes.

October 17,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 17: A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death when a two-wheeler was hit by a speeding private bus at Lalbagh area in the city today. 

The victim has been identified as Dhanu, a resident of Neermarga. Eye witnessed held the recklessness on part of the bus driver responsible for the tragedy. 

Dhanu was riding pillion with his relative when the Mangaluru-Kateel-Kinnigoli bus knocked their scooter down. 

Dhanu was thrown on to the road when the bus hit the scooter. Within seconds the same bus ran over him killing him on the spot.

October 10,2022

Kyiv, Oct 10: Ukraine's presidency said on Monday there were strikes on "many" cities in Ukraine, a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for an explosion on a bridge connecting Crimea to Russia. 

"Ukraine is under missile attack. There is information about strikes in many cities of our country," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on social media, calling on the population to "stay in shelters". Kyiv says Russia launched 75 missiles on Ukraine Monday morning.

The explosions hit Kyiv around 8:15 am local time (0515 GMT), and an AFP journalist in the city saw numerous ambulances appearing to head towards the scene of the blasts. Kyiv heard at least five blasts on Monday morning. "Several explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district -- in the centre of the capital," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

Russian strikes targeted Ukraine energy infrastructure: ZelenskyVideos posted on social media showed black smoke rising above several areas in the city.

Russia's last strike on Kyiv took place on June 26.

The explosions came a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for the explosion on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia, leaving three people dead.

"The authors, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret services," Russian President Vladimir Putin said of Saturday's Crimea bridge bombing, which he described as a "terrorist act".

Vladimir Putin was speaking during a meeting with the head of the investigation committee he has set up to look into the bombing, Russian news agencies reported.

The Russian leader is gearing up for a meeting with his Security Council later Monday, the Kremlin told local news agencies.

"Tomorrow the president has a planned meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The blast that hit the bridge sparked celebrations from Ukrainians and others on social media.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his nightly address on Saturday, did not directly mention the incident, and officials in Kyiv have made no direct claim of responsibility.

On Saturday, Russia said some road and rail traffic had resumed over the strategic link, a symbol of the Kremlin's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

The 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge is a vital supply link between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Some military analysts argue that the blast could have a major impact if Moscow sees the need to shift already hard-pressed troops to Crimea from other regions -- or if it prompts a rush by residents to leave.

Mick Ryan, a retired Australian senior officer now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said that even if Kyiv was not behind the blast, it constituted "a massive influence operation win for Ukraine.

"It is a demonstration to Russians, and the rest of the world, that Russia's military cannot protect any of the provinces it recently annexed," he said on Twitter.

October 17,2022

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17: "I am standing for change", Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor said on Monday after casting his vote along with 264 other party delegates from the state.

Of the total 310 delegates in Kerala, 264 cast their vote till 1 PM in favour of either Tharoor or his rival Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been openly supported by the senior party leaders in the southern state. Polling will end at 4 PM.

Prior to casting his vote, Tharoor told reporters here that there is a need for a change in how the party functions and this poll was part of that.

After casting his vote, he told reporters that he did not stand in the election for himself, but instead he stood for the Congress and the country.

"India needs a strong Congress. I did not contest for my political future, but for that of the Congress and India. I am here as a viable alternative. I am standing for change. A change in how the party functions," he said.

Tharoor also said that both sides would get a significant number of votes and it will not be an easy election for either side.

He also reiterated what he has been saying for some time, that the Gandhi family had told him there was no official candidate of the party.

Besides him, other senior party leaders from Kerala also cast their vote by afternoon at Indira Bhavan, the state headquarters of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), which saw delegates queuing up outside since morning.

While many of the senior leaders from Kerala, the home turf of Tharoor, have openly declared their support for Kharge, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram has claimed that he has support of the youth leaders and party workers.

Senior party leaders like Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran, Ramesh Chennithala and K Muraleedharan have said that Kharge was better suited for the party president post as he has risen through the ranks and was more experienced than Tharoor.

Tharoor, who has made an aggressive bid for the party's top post, during the poll campaign had on many occasions said the Congress leaders in Kerala appeared to be against him.

This was refuted by the senior party leaders in Kerala who said that they are not opposed to Tharoor.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP had also claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked to coax him into withdrawing his candidature.

The counting of votes would be taken up on October 19 and the results are expected the same day.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates from across the country were expected to cast their votes during the day.
 

