  2. Karnataka: Techie kills 2-year-old crying daughter as he had no money to feed her

News Network
November 27, 2022

techie.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 27: Rahul Parmar, a Gujarati man living in Bengaluru, and working as an engineer, decided to kill his own 2-year-old daughter as he had no money to feed her. The man had lost his job and also suffered a huge financial loss in the Bitcoin trade.

He had already mortgaged his wife’s ornaments to pay off his debt and lied to his spouse that he was robbed. Caught in a vicious cycle of debt, the man decided to kill his own daughter and take his own life as well.

The techie drove around the city with suicidal thoughts in his head with his daughter in the backseat. The baby got cranky as she had not eaten anything and started crying. Rahul grabbed some biscuits from a nearby shop to feed her and at that moment he decided to commit this crime. He feared the life ahead where he was being haunted by the money lenders and also faced possible police action.

The worry of pressure from lenders didn’t let him rest and he killed the little girl before attempting suicide.

According to the police, the man smothered his daughter’s face into his chest to kill her and then jumped into the lake to take his own life but he didn’t drown.

“She started crying and I didn’t have any money left with me. A worse situation awaited me if I returned home. I just hugged her tight and killed her. My helplessness to buy her food made me take the decision. I jumped into the lake with her to kill myself, but didn’t drown,” he told the police.

Rahul Parmar, 45, a debt-ridden engineer who escaped a suicide attempt, confessed everything to the police, sources said. 
 

News Network
November 19,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 19: Three engineering students of a private college  in Bengaluru have been booked for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans on the college premises on Thursday during a cultural festival.

The trio have been identified as Aryan, Dinakar and Riya Ravichandra, all three students of the private college in Marathahalli.

A senior officer said that during the cultural fest, Riya started shouting the slogans. Her friend also shouted the same slogans repeatedly. One person video-recorded the duo shouting the slogans on his mobile phone and circulated it.

The video went viral on Friday. The Marathahalli police have registered a suo motu case under the IPC Section 153. Since it is a station bail offence, the trio will be given bail at the station and will be released, a senior officer.

During interrogation, the trio told the police that they had called out the slogans "for fun" and they didn’t have any other intentions.

The police said that after the trio shouted the slogans, the other students caught them and made them shout ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Karnataka Mate’, and they were let off only after apologising.

News Network
November 20,2022

cooker.jpg

Newsroom, Nov 20: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday condemned the minor explosion in a moving auto rickshaw in Mangaluru and urged Kartanaka Police to immediately arrest all those responsible. Calling the blast an "act of violence", the former chief minister said it exposed the failure of the intelligence department.

In a tweet, Siddaramaiah said, "DGP has confirmed that the blast in Mangaluru is an act of terror. I strongly condemn this act of violence and strongly urge the police to immediately arrest those responsible for the act."

"The blast has exposed the failure of the intelligence department and the home minister should accept responsibility," he further said, urging people not to panic and give leads to the police about all suspected persons.

A day after a moving autorickshaw exploded in Mangaluru, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood on Sunday said the 'mysterious blast' was an act of terror and a "deep probe" into the incident is underway.

Visuals of the blast showed the autorickshaw exploding after it came to a stop near a building where construction work was going on. The state police is probing the blast along with central agencies and an NIA team has been dispatched to the coastal district.

Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar has ordered a high-level probe into the blast as the state police found a suspicious explosive material inside an exploded cooker that was carried by a passenger.

The auto driver and the passenger sustained burn injuries in the blast and both are currently under treatment.

News Network
November 22,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 22: Hardline Hindutva organisations have raised objections to an interfaith couple applying for marriage at a sub-registrar's office here, accusing it to be a case of so called "love jihad".

The incident came to light after the office of registrar invited objections, if any, to the marriage as part of the normal procedure. It had given 30 days' time to register disapproval.

According to sources, the girl is a resident of Darbe near Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada and she is currently staying in Bengaluru. The man is 44-year-old Sheik Mohammad Saleem, a resident of Nyapanahalli in Bengaluru. Both had applied for marriage at a sub-registrar's office.

The development has raised concerns and there is no statement by the police as well as the parents of the girl.

