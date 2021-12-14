Karnataka's proposed anti-conversion bill to have strict provisions, mandates for conversions

  1. Home
News Network
December 14, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 14: The proposed anti-conversion bill that the BJP government in Karnataka is likely to introduce during the ongoing Winter Session of the state legislature is expected to have penal provisions, and may also insist that the persons who wish to convert to another faith file an application with the Deputy Commissioner two months in advance.

Also, the person who wishes to convert is likely to lose the religion of his or her origin and facilities or benefits attached with it, including reservations; however, one is likely to receive the benefits entitled to in the religion he or she converts to.

"The anti-conversion law that we are bringing is not aimed at targeting any particular community, we are bringing it within the framework of law. It is there in Article 25 of the Constitution that there cannot be forced conversion, but, there was no penal clause if such conversion takes place," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

Speaking to media persons in Belagavi, he said, "We are bringing punishment, penalty provisions (for forced conversion). One who wants to convert should submit an application two months prior to the Deputy Commissioner, also the person performing conversion will also have to apply. Those who are converting will have to lose the religion of their origin and facilities or benefits attached with it."

The government is likely to table the anti-conversion bill during the Winter Session of the state legislature that began on Monday in the border district of Belagavi. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the anti-conversion bill is currently with the law department's scrutiny committee.

Once cleared, it will move to the cabinet and subsequently introduced in the legislative assembly and council.

State Congress President DK Shivakumar, however, said his party is completely opposed to the proposed anti-conversion bill, calling it anti-constitutional, and warned that it will be detrimental to the interest of the state. 

News Network
December 13,2021

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar today that said that the BJP government of Karnataka would soon introduce a law prohibiting ‘love jihad’, a term that refers to conversion for the sake of marriage. 

Kumar’s statement comes even as the government is set to introduce a bill to regulate religious conversion in the ongoing winter session of the legislature. 

Speaking to reporters at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Kumar said that BJP had announced that it would enact an anti-cow slaughter law, which it did. “In the current session, we’re introducing the anti-conversion bill," he said. “In the coming days, the government will introduce a bill to prohibit love jihad, too.”

Last year, when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was the Home Minister, Karnataka had announced plans to have a law against religious conversion for the sake of marriage based on an Allahabad High Court order. BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have enacted laws to curb ‘love jihad’ as well.

Incumbent Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, however, said that he is not aware of such a proposal. "I don't know in what sense [Kumar] has made those remarks," he said.

Kumar, meanwhile, demanded the Congress explains why they are opposed to the anti-conversion bill. "We know the reasons for conversion and its ill effects. We are not introducing the legislation to target any community," Kumar specified, adding that the BJP is ready for a debate regarding the issue.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has said that the proposed anti-conversion bill is politically-motivated. “The Constitution itself prohibits forced conversion. What is the necessity to introduce the bill now?" he asked.

News Network
December 4,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 3: A 46-year-old autorickshaw driver died after he suffered a heart attack near Nethravati bridge in Mangaluru while he was on his way to drop a passenger at nearby Kallaup on Friday, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Haneef, a resident of Katipalla in the city, they said.

Sources said the driver felt dizzy as the autorickshaw approached Jeppinamogaru. The vehicle then went out of control and rammed into a divider.

Local people rushed to his help and Haneef later managed to drive the autorickshaw a little further. The driver of an ambulance which was behind the vehicle, rushed to him to a hospital, but he was declared brought dead, the sources said.

News Network
December 3,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 3: National Communicable Disease Control Programme Advisor Naresh Purohit on Friday said the finding of the variant of concern, Omicron, in a local resident of Bengaluru with no travel history shows the new Covid variant could already be in circulation in the country and may have been only detected now.

"Mutation is a rule rather than an exception. Such mutations are bound to happen in many countries and not necessary that it has to be imported always.

"While nothing can be said now, this only indicates that the new variant could have emerged in Karnataka much earlier," Purohit told UNI.

Purohit said the World Health Organization warned that the risk posed by the heavily mutated variant was very high and as per WHO guidelines in Karnataka, samples that have a high viral load with a cycle threshold value of less than 15 are being sent for genome sequencing.

"That is how this medic, who does not have a travel history, has been picked up and detected to have been infected with the new variant," he said.

Purohit said the virus will continue to circulate, and mutate in the process, in areas with inadequate vaccine coverage.

The country is not going to be safe till everyone is protected and therefore, vaccination in states and regions with very low coverage should be a priority, he said.

"The effort should be to reach the unvaccinated and to fully vaccinate those who have had only their first shot.

"Omicron is one more reminder that the pandemic is not yet over and has not even taken a pause," Purohit said.

He added that all Covid-19 variants, including the dominant Delta variant, can cause severe disease or death, more so in the case of most vulnerable people.

Purohit emphasised that prevention continues to be the principal countermeasure and vaccine passport coupled with Covid appropriate behavior -- mask, ventilation, social distancing, hand hygiene are still best bets to keep the virus at bay.

He also said Omicron has exposed gaps in vaccination, despite the availability of vaccines in the country.

Many states in the country are yet to vaccinate their populations fully, while booster shots are being administered in some rich countries, he added.

