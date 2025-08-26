  1. Home
  KCCI Unveils 'Elevate Brand Mangaluru': A Bold Vision to Put the City on the Global Map

August 26, 2025
August 26, 2025

Mangaluru, Aug 26: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) officially unveiled its flagship focus for the year, ‘Elevate Brand Mangaluru’ on August 23.

This multi-phase initiative is aimed at showcasing Mangaluru’s immense potential to a global audience. With its strategic location, vibrant industries, diverse culture, and unmatched hospitality, Mangaluru is well-positioned to claim its rightful place on the world stage, and KCCI is committed to making that a reality. 

Anand G Pai, president, KCCI welcomed the gathering and set the tone for the launch event.

A Vision for Global Recognition

The core of the initiative lies in presenting Mangaluru in a positive and authentic light, highlighting its strengths in industry, commerce, culture, trade, recreation, sports, cuisine, and tourism. KCCI envisions a collective effort where creators, industry leaders, government bodies, and citizens come together to build a strong and compelling brand identity.

This united approach also seeks to consolidate and amplify ongoing branding initiatives such as Bolpu, the Silicon Beach Program, Visit Mangaluru, and several government projects, ensuring continuity and greater visibility.

M Athmika Amin, director and chairperson for Elevate Brand Mangaluru, KCCI digitally launched phase 1 of Elevate Brand Mangaluru.

Phase 1 – Building the Foundation

The launch marks the beginning of Phase 1, which introduces four key projects designed to lay the groundwork for Mangaluru’s branding journey:

The Kudla Podcast - Mangaluru Unboxed: This series will feature engaging conversations with entrepreneurs, professionals, artists, and community leaders. Each episode will explore different aspects of the city, from business and technology to food, culture, sports, and heritage. By capturing personal stories and local insights, the podcast aims to present an authentic picture of Mangaluru while also connecting with a global audience. Teaser of episode one of The Kudla Podcast was released on the launch day.

Mangaluru Unfolded - Tourism Brochure: Comprehensive tourism brochures, available in both standard and pocket-sized editions, will showcase the city’s unique blend of tradition and modernity. These brochures will highlight iconic landmarks, cultural experiences, culinary delights, and hidden gems that make Mangaluru special. Designed to be visually appealing and informative, they will serve as practical guides for tourists while also positioning the city as a must-visit destination. The video and downloadable options are available on the KCCI website.

Souvenir Collection: A thoughtfully curated line of souvenirs inspired by Mangaluru’s culture, history, and natural beauty will be created. These keepsakes will be made accessible at airports, railway stations, hotels, tour operators, and select retail outlets. By offering high-quality, locally crafted products, this initiative not only strengthens the city’s identity but also provides opportunities for local artisans and entrepreneurs. A downloadable option is available on the KCCI website.

Hospitality Enhancement in Homestays: Recognizing the growing demand for authentic and comfortable travel experiences, KCCI plans to support and enhance the city’s homestay sector. The focus will be on improving guest services, maintaining consistency in quality, and equipping hosts with the knowledge and tools needed to meet international hospitality standards. This initiative seeks to ensure that visitors leave Mangaluru with memorable experiences that encourage repeat visits and positive word-of- mouth promotion.

A Grand Launch Event

The inaugural event brought together leading dignitaries, including the Speaker of the state assembly, U T Khader, and Member of Parliament Capt Brijesh Chowta, who shared their perspectives on positioning Mangaluru for global recognition. A dialogue session with the Member of Parliament further highlighted policy support for the mission.

A panel discussion on celebrating the resilience of Mangaluru Ecosytem, featured leaders from tourism – Prashanth Aroor, education & health care – Vishal Hegde, IT & startup – Rohith Bhat, investments – Sandeep Shenoy, and the film industry - Vijay Kumar Kodialbail guided by an experienced moderator – Johnson Tellis, the conversation focused on how each sector could contribute to strengthening Mangaluru’s brand identity.

To add a personal touch, the Experience Centre invited attendees to view sample souvenirs and write postcards to friends and family. KCCI undertook the thoughtful task of mailing these postcards, extending warm invitations for recipients to visit Mangaluru. A customised Photobooth with each delegate obtaining an article of the launch along with the QR code to the website which is a platform for all initiatives towards Elevating Brand Managluru.

‘Elevate Brand Mangaluru’ is more than a launch event. It marks the beginning of a long- term journey. Future phases will introduce new projects and enhancements across tourism, industry, culture, and community engagement. The vision is clear: to create a united and sustained branding effort that positions Mangaluru as a city of opportunity, culture, and world-class experiences.
Darshan H V, IAS, deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada sent his support and best wishes via video byte for the launch of Elevate Brand Mangaluru. KCCI team had met the DC under the same capacity and he has assured them of his fullest support.

The event concluded with KCCI vice president, P B Mudassar with closing marks and calling all stakeholders to come forward and collectively raise Mangaluru beyond local recognition and establish a lasting presence on the global map.

August 25,2025
August 25,2025

Dharwad, Aug 25: A 22-year-old MTech student of the Mechanical Engineering Department at IIT-Dharwad died of a heart attack.

The deceased has been identified as Asthitva Gupta, a native of Bihar.

According to IIT sources, Asthitva suddenly collapsed while participating in NCC selection trials.

He was immediately rushed to the campus clinic, where staff managed to stabilise him. He was then shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.

However, while undergoing treatment in the ICU, he suffered a second cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

August 23,2025
August 23,2025

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Dakshina Kannada has stunned observers by emerging among the top 10 richest districts in India, overtaking financial powerhouses like Mumbai and Ahmedabad. According to the Economic Survey 2024–25, released by the Union Ministry of Finance, the coastal Karnataka district recorded a per capita GDP of ₹6.69 lakh during the fiscal year 2024–25, placing it eighth on the national list.

Dakshina Kannada’s Formula for Prosperity

The district’s rise is rooted in a unique mix of trade, education, finance, and services:

•    Port-led trade: Mangaluru’s New Mangalore Port serves as a vital gateway for petroleum, iron ore, fertilizers, and container cargo, fuelling large-scale commerce.

•    Education hub: Home to reputed medical, engineering, and management institutions, the district attracts students nationwide and internationally, building a knowledge-driven economy.

•    Banking legacy: Known as the birthplace of major banks like Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, and Syndicate Bank, Dakshina Kannada has a long-standing financial culture.

•    Agriculture & fisheries: Marine exports, cashew processing, and plantation crops like coffee and areca nut continue to drive rural prosperity.

•    Emerging IT & services: With IT parks in Mangaluru and a young talent pool, the district is steadily expanding its digital economy.
This balanced model has made Dakshina Kannada one of the few non-metro regions to compete with India’s most industrialized and financial districts.

India’s Top 10 Richest Districts (2024–25)

The survey highlights how services, IT, industry, and tourism are shaping regional prosperity. The top performers include both mega metros and smaller but highly specialized economies:

1.    Rangareddy, Telangana – ₹11.46 lakh (per capita GDP)
Hyderabad’s IT corridor, pharma hub, and expansive tech parks make Rangareddy the undisputed leader.

2.    Gurgaon, Haryana – ₹9.05 lakh (per capita GDP)
A corporate magnet with MNCs, startups, and real estate fueling its rapid rise.

3.    Bengaluru Urban, Karnataka – ₹8.93 lakh (per capita GDP)
India’s Silicon Valley, driven by IT exports, R&D, and a deep talent base.

4.    Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Uttar Pradesh – ₹8.48 lakh (per capita GDP)
A growth dynamo blending IT, manufacturing, and real estate.

5.    Solan, Himachal Pradesh – ₹8.10 lakh (per capita GDP)
A surprise industrial powerhouse, thanks to food processing and pharmaceuticals.

6.    North & South Goa – ₹7.63 lakh (per capita GDP)
Beaches, tourism, hospitality, and lifestyle economy keep Goa among the richest.

7.    Gangtok, Namchi, Mangan & Gyalshing, Sikkim – ₹7.46 lakh (per capita GDP)
Sustainable tourism and eco-friendly growth drive Sikkim’s prosperity.

8.    Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka – ₹6.69 lakh (per capita GDP)
A coastal powerhouse balancing port trade, education, banking, and IT.

9.    Mumbai, Maharashtra – ₹6.57 lakh (per capita GDP)
The nation’s financial capital, home to stock markets, corporate HQs, and services.

10.    Ahmedabad, Gujarat – ₹6.54 lakh (per capita GDP)
An industrial giant blending textiles, manufacturing, and modern services.

The Bigger Picture

The Economic Survey 2024–25 underlines that India’s richest districts are not limited to metros. While cities like Bengaluru, Gurgaon, and Noida thrive on IT and corporate services, districts like Solan, Goa, Sikkim, and Dakshina Kannada prove that specialized industries, tourism, and knowledge-based economies can rival traditional giants.

For Dakshina Kannada, the ranking is more than just a number—it is a recognition of how a coastal district with strong institutions and trade networks can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with India’s biggest metros in driving national growth.

August 13,2025
August 13,2025

Mangaluru: Even as several government-aided and unaided schools in Dakshina Kannada face zero admissions and eventual closure, the district continues to see a surge in new institutions being sanctioned.

Official data shows that between 2020-21 and 2025-26, the education department approved 108 new schools — all in the aided or unaided category. Many of these, insiders note, are run by minority managements.

In the current academic year alone (2025-26), 24 new schools have been cleared, either to start fresh or upgrade existing institutions, according to Govinda Madivala, DDPI, Dakshina Kannada.

“This year we received over 36 applications. The number is rising annually. To start a school, 28 specific requirements must be fulfilled,” he said.

Sources in the Department of School Education and Literacy revealed that of the 108 approvals in the last five years:

•    Several were for launching new primary schools,

•    Others for upgrading existing primaries to grades six to eight,

•    And some for opening new secondary sections.

The highest concentration of new schools is in Mangaluru (North and South), Bantwal, Puttur, and Belthangady BEO limits, with growing demand for private English-medium education even in rural areas.

