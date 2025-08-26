KCCI Unveils ‘Elevate Brand Mangaluru’: A Bold Vision to Put the City on the Global Map

Mangaluru, Aug 26: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) officially unveiled its flagship focus for the year, ‘Elevate Brand Mangaluru’ on August 23.

This multi-phase initiative is aimed at showcasing Mangaluru’s immense potential to a global audience. With its strategic location, vibrant industries, diverse culture, and unmatched hospitality, Mangaluru is well-positioned to claim its rightful place on the world stage, and KCCI is committed to making that a reality.

Anand G Pai, president, KCCI welcomed the gathering and set the tone for the launch event.

A Vision for Global Recognition

The core of the initiative lies in presenting Mangaluru in a positive and authentic light, highlighting its strengths in industry, commerce, culture, trade, recreation, sports, cuisine, and tourism. KCCI envisions a collective effort where creators, industry leaders, government bodies, and citizens come together to build a strong and compelling brand identity.

This united approach also seeks to consolidate and amplify ongoing branding initiatives such as Bolpu, the Silicon Beach Program, Visit Mangaluru, and several government projects, ensuring continuity and greater visibility.

M Athmika Amin, director and chairperson for Elevate Brand Mangaluru, KCCI digitally launched phase 1 of Elevate Brand Mangaluru.

Phase 1 – Building the Foundation

The launch marks the beginning of Phase 1, which introduces four key projects designed to lay the groundwork for Mangaluru’s branding journey:

The Kudla Podcast - Mangaluru Unboxed: This series will feature engaging conversations with entrepreneurs, professionals, artists, and community leaders. Each episode will explore different aspects of the city, from business and technology to food, culture, sports, and heritage. By capturing personal stories and local insights, the podcast aims to present an authentic picture of Mangaluru while also connecting with a global audience. Teaser of episode one of The Kudla Podcast was released on the launch day.

Mangaluru Unfolded - Tourism Brochure: Comprehensive tourism brochures, available in both standard and pocket-sized editions, will showcase the city’s unique blend of tradition and modernity. These brochures will highlight iconic landmarks, cultural experiences, culinary delights, and hidden gems that make Mangaluru special. Designed to be visually appealing and informative, they will serve as practical guides for tourists while also positioning the city as a must-visit destination. The video and downloadable options are available on the KCCI website.

Souvenir Collection: A thoughtfully curated line of souvenirs inspired by Mangaluru’s culture, history, and natural beauty will be created. These keepsakes will be made accessible at airports, railway stations, hotels, tour operators, and select retail outlets. By offering high-quality, locally crafted products, this initiative not only strengthens the city’s identity but also provides opportunities for local artisans and entrepreneurs. A downloadable option is available on the KCCI website.

Hospitality Enhancement in Homestays: Recognizing the growing demand for authentic and comfortable travel experiences, KCCI plans to support and enhance the city’s homestay sector. The focus will be on improving guest services, maintaining consistency in quality, and equipping hosts with the knowledge and tools needed to meet international hospitality standards. This initiative seeks to ensure that visitors leave Mangaluru with memorable experiences that encourage repeat visits and positive word-of- mouth promotion.

A Grand Launch Event

The inaugural event brought together leading dignitaries, including the Speaker of the state assembly, U T Khader, and Member of Parliament Capt Brijesh Chowta, who shared their perspectives on positioning Mangaluru for global recognition. A dialogue session with the Member of Parliament further highlighted policy support for the mission.

A panel discussion on celebrating the resilience of Mangaluru Ecosytem, featured leaders from tourism – Prashanth Aroor, education & health care – Vishal Hegde, IT & startup – Rohith Bhat, investments – Sandeep Shenoy, and the film industry - Vijay Kumar Kodialbail guided by an experienced moderator – Johnson Tellis, the conversation focused on how each sector could contribute to strengthening Mangaluru’s brand identity.

To add a personal touch, the Experience Centre invited attendees to view sample souvenirs and write postcards to friends and family. KCCI undertook the thoughtful task of mailing these postcards, extending warm invitations for recipients to visit Mangaluru. A customised Photobooth with each delegate obtaining an article of the launch along with the QR code to the website which is a platform for all initiatives towards Elevating Brand Managluru.

‘Elevate Brand Mangaluru’ is more than a launch event. It marks the beginning of a long- term journey. Future phases will introduce new projects and enhancements across tourism, industry, culture, and community engagement. The vision is clear: to create a united and sustained branding effort that positions Mangaluru as a city of opportunity, culture, and world-class experiences.

Darshan H V, IAS, deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada sent his support and best wishes via video byte for the launch of Elevate Brand Mangaluru. KCCI team had met the DC under the same capacity and he has assured them of his fullest support.

The event concluded with KCCI vice president, P B Mudassar with closing marks and calling all stakeholders to come forward and collectively raise Mangaluru beyond local recognition and establish a lasting presence on the global map.