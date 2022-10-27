  1. Home
  2. 'Koti Kanta Gaayana': Over 1 crore people sing 6 classic Kannada songs in a record of sorts

News Network
October 28, 2022

Bengaluru, Oct 28: The 'Koti Kanta Gaayana' programme on Friday received an overwhelming response with an estimated more than one crore people singing six classic Kannada songs in various locations across the State.

The mass singing programme was organised by the Kannada and Culture Department in the run-up to Karnataka Rajyotsava (state formation day) on November one. More than one crore people sang at the same time in entire Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters after inaugurating the event on the footsteps of 'Vidhan Soudha' here.

"It's a world record", he said as he highlighted the people's passion for the Kannada language and culture.

News Network
October 18,2022

Chitradurga, Oct 18: Basavaprabhu Sri, attached to Davanagere Virakta Mutt, has been chosen as the interim pontiff of the Chitraduga Murugha Mutt in place of rape-accused Lingayat seer, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

However, this decision is likely to face stiff opposition as many pontiffs have openly expressed their displeasure with the appointment of Basavaprabhu Sri. Secret meetings are being held by the seers of Lingayat mutts in this regard to formulate counter strategy with regard to the appointment.

The sources said that the present decision was being taken in consultation with the accused Murugha seer and the administrative members of the mutt. However, a large section of devotees are demanding that Basavaprabhu seer must be appointed as the interim pontiff to the cash rich mutt.

His supporters claim that Basavaprabhu Sri will take everyone along and could also take a lead to ensure harmony between the different communities.

Meanwhile, accused Lingayat seer had given authority to retired judge S.B. Vastramatha to take administrative decisions of the SJM Vidya Peetha which is run by the mutt.

The accused Lingayat seer is presently in judicial custody and as fresh cases under the provision of POCSO had been filed against him recently, the process of appointing new pontiff to Chitradurga mutt has begun.

The High Court was also monitoring the developments in connection with mutt. Sources said that there was a tussle within to appoint a new seer. A section wants a new pontiff to be appointed as per the accused seer's wishes and another section wants the accused seer to be shunted out of the mutt.

News Network
October 23,2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed a referendum on the right of women to wear headscarves in the civil service, schools and universities. Erdogan, who courts a devout Muslim base, has previously reversed some of Türkiye’s secular laws.

“If you have the courage, come, let’s put this issue to a referendum... let the nation make the decision,” the president said in parliament on Saturday, in remarks aimed at opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. 

Kilicdaroglu had proposed a law guaranteeing women the right to wear a headscarf in public buildings, in a bid to reassure Muslim voters that his secular party would defend their religious rights, AFP reported. Erdogan’s call for a referendum is likely an effort to win the support of devout Muslims ahead of elections next year.

While Kilicdaroglu once supported a ban on headscarves, Erdogan has long positioned himself as a warrior against such secular policies. 

Türkiye has been a secular state since 1924, although Islamic headscarves were not officially banned in public institutions until the late 1990s. Although the country’s constitutional court struck down an attempt by Erdogan’s ruling AK party to lift the headscarf ban in 2008, the Turkish president managed to end the restriction in 2013.

While no political party in Türkiye is proposing a return of the ban, enshrining the right to wear a headscarf in the constitution would represent a significant step away from the secularism of previous decades. 

News Network
October 22,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 22: Minister for school education and literacy B C Nagesh has claimed that neither he nor Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had any role related to the circular of department of public instructions (DPI) that allows to collect a donation from the parents of each student studying in government schools.

The order dated October 19 allows the school development and monitoring committee (SDMC) to collect a minimum donation of Rs 100 every month from parents to develop the infrastructure of schools and also to address the shortcomings of payments to guest teachers.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Nagesh said, “It is the commissioner of DPI who has issued the circular, based on the suggestions by SDMCs. Commissioner has constitutional powers to issue such circulars, without bringing it to the notice of the minister concerned. It is not mandatory for parents to give the donation. However if the circular is found to be misused we will immediately withdraw it.”

"There is provision under RTE act to collect donations at the local level for the development of schools. RTE act is a good act. It was Siddaramaiah led Congress government who brought it. So it is not right for Siddaramaiah to do politics regarding this circular now,” he said.

“The BJP government has now targeted poor students of government schools. After looting 40% commission from government coffers, they now want to loot from the parents, too,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, demanding withdrawal of the circular.

“Our government gave milk, cooked meals, uniforms, shoes, Vidyasiri & hostel facilities to the students. This BJP government took all these back one by one & now wants to take (parents’) money also,” he said.

