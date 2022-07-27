‘Leaders enjoying, workers from downtrodden sections dying’: BJP Yuva Morcha workers resign en masse

Bengaluru, July 27: In an unexpected development hundreds of workers of BJP Yuva Morcha in various parts of Karnataka today resigned en masse citing chief minister Basavaraj Bommai government’s failure to protect lives of Hindutva workers.

Furious over the murder of young BJP worker Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at Bellare in Sullia taluk last night, many Yuva Morcha members in Chikkamagaluru and Bagalkot district.

Meanwhile, former BJP Karnataka social media cell convenor Balaji Srinivas has demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, branding him "most inefficient".

At the same time, an old video of a speech by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, in which he dares anybody to “touch” a party worker in the coastal region, went viral on social media as a furious cadre reminded him of Praveen's fate.

At Chikkamagaluru, presidents of nine Yuva Morcha mandals, including district Yuva Morcha president Sandeep Harivinangadi resigned. "How justice was served in past murders (of BJP workers) is in front of our eyes. Strict action has just remained an assurance," Sandeep and others said in their resignation letter.

There were also reports of resignation from Yuva Morcha workers in Bagalkot district, even as angry BJP workers in Dakshina Kannada embarrassed the party's state leadership.

Kateel's old video was shared with comments that while BJP workers from downtrodden sections had to sacrifice their lives, the leaders and their children enjoyed an affluent life without facing any problems.

Similar remarks were observed in the social media posts of the state BJP condemning the incident. Twitter user Sunil K wrote: "Tomorrow it could be me or my friend who support BJP in Karnataka and its ideology. We are now scared."

State Yuva Morcha chief Sandeep Kumar said that he has spoken to the local Yuva Morcha units. "They have taken such a decision as they were moved by the developments. I have urged them to stay put and strengthen the organisation rather than resigning. Nobody will benefit from these resignations," he said.