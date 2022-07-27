  1. Home
  2. ‘Leaders enjoying, workers from downtrodden sections dying’: BJP Yuva Morcha workers resign en masse

‘Leaders enjoying, workers from downtrodden sections dying’: BJP Yuva Morcha workers resign en masse

News Network
July 27, 2022

hinduworkers.jpg

Bengaluru, July 27: In an unexpected development hundreds of workers of BJP Yuva Morcha in various parts of Karnataka today resigned en masse citing chief minister Basavaraj Bommai government’s failure to protect lives of Hindutva workers. 

Furious over the murder of young BJP worker Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at Bellare in Sullia taluk last night, many Yuva Morcha members in Chikkamagaluru and Bagalkot district. 

Meanwhile, former BJP Karnataka social media cell convenor Balaji Srinivas has demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, branding him "most inefficient". 

At the same time, an old video of a speech by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, in which he dares anybody to “touch” a party worker in the coastal region, went viral on social media as a furious cadre reminded him of Praveen's fate.

At Chikkamagaluru, presidents of nine Yuva Morcha mandals, including district Yuva Morcha president Sandeep Harivinangadi resigned. "How justice was served in past murders (of BJP workers) is in front of our eyes. Strict action has just remained an assurance," Sandeep and others said in their resignation letter.

There were also reports of resignation from Yuva Morcha workers in Bagalkot district, even as angry BJP workers in Dakshina Kannada embarrassed the party's state leadership. 

Kateel's old video was shared with comments that while BJP workers from downtrodden sections had to sacrifice their lives, the leaders and their children enjoyed an affluent life without facing any problems.

Similar remarks were observed in the social media posts of the state BJP condemning the incident. Twitter user Sunil K wrote: "Tomorrow it could be me or my friend who support BJP in Karnataka and its ideology. We are now scared."

State Yuva Morcha chief Sandeep Kumar said that he has spoken to the local Yuva Morcha units. "They have taken such a decision as they were moved by the developments. I have urged them to stay put and strengthen the organisation rather than resigning. Nobody will benefit from these resignations," he said.

Comments

coastaldigest.com news network
July 27,2022

Mangaluru, July 27: The local administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC in Puttur, Sullia and Kadaba taluks of Dakshina Kannada district in the wake of the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha activist last night.

The prohibitory order came into force on July 27 at 6 a.m. and will last till midnight on July 28, according to an order issued by Puttur Subdivision Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan S. 

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan who visited the murder spot, said that five separate teams were already formed to trace the accused. 

“In the complaint, it is mentioned that people who came on a motorbike committed the crime. Separate teams have been formed to trace the accused. Three teams have already headed towards Kerala, Hassan and Madikeri searching for the accused,” he said.

“The investigation will be done in various angles. We are gathering evidence.  Also, we are questioning a few people in connection to the case,” the SP added.

Praveen Nettaru, 32, district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday (July 26) night. As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the recent murder of a Muslim boy in Bellare.

Comments

News Network
July 25,2022

destroyedWB.jpg

The United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says Israeli authorities have confiscated large swathes of land and demolished more than 50 Palestinian-owned structures across the occupied West Bank in a time span of two weeks.

The OCHA said in its biweekly 'Protection of Civilians' report covering the period between June 28 and July 18 that some 47 of the targeted structures were demolished in Area C,  which constitutes 61 percent of the West Bank and has been designated as ‘firing zones’ for Israeli military training.

Four structures were demolished in East al-Quds, including one home destroyed by its owners to avoid paying the fines issued by Israeli authorities.

On four occasions, said the OCHA, Israeli forces conducted military training exercises near 13 Palestinian herding communities in Masafer Yatta area, south of al-Khalil. The drills restricted the access of Palestinians to basic services and put their safety at risk.

As a result, 40 people, including 21 children, were displaced, and the livelihoods of about 500 others were affected, OCHA added.

An Israeli court recently approved the forcible eviction and expulsion of 1,144 people, including 569 children, living in Masafer Yatta.

In early July, Israeli authorities demolished a 200-meter-long concrete wall around a water spring facility near Nablus. The demolition directly affects access to water and the livelihoods of at least 22 households, comprising 132 people.

Israeli forces have on numerous occasions issued demolition and construction halt notices and flattened Palestinian houses in the area, accusing the owners of lacking building permits. A United Nations study says such permits are “virtually impossible” to obtain.

Critics say the demolitions are political in nature and part of the regime’s policy of dispossession and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

Israel occupied the West Bank, including the western part of the holy city of al-Quds, in 1967. It later annexed East al-Quds, which Palestinians want as the capital of their future state.

Between 600,000 and 750,000 Israelis occupy over 250 illegal settlements that have been built across the West Bank since the 1967 occupation.

The UN Security Council has in several resolutions condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s settlement projects in the occupied Palestinian lands.

Comments

News Network
July 25,2022

New Delhi, July 25: Petrol prices were increased 78 times, while diesel rates were increased 76 times in Delhi during the financial year 2021-2022, the government told the Parliament today. 

Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Gas, filed a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question by Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha.

Sharing the reply on Twitter, Mr Chadha said that this is a clear confession by the government of "looting" the common man.

"In reply to my question in Rajya Sabha, Central Government conceded that the prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked 78 times and 76 times respectively in the last one year. This is a clear confession by the Government of looting the common man," Mr Chadha said.

Since the monsoon session of the parliament began last week, the Opposition has been demanding a discussion on inflation and price rise. 

Comments

