  2. Lokayukta raid illegal sand mining sites across Dakshina Kannada

News Network
December 10, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 10: Karnataka Lokayukta police raided various sites in Dakshina Kannada district where illegal sand mining was allegedly going on and confiscated assets worth Rs 40 lakh, including vehicles. 

Lokayukta SP K Laxmi Ganesh had formed three teams under the leadership of DSPs Kalavati, B Cheluvaraju and inspector A Amanullah, after receiving many complaints about illegal sand mining in the district, police said on Saturday.

The teams raided various spots on Friday in Belthangady, Bantwal and Mulky and confiscated earthmovers, tippers and other assets worth Rs 40 lakh. The seized assets were handed over to the respective police stations.

Three criminal cases have been registered against the offenders, they said. As many as 25 complaints were received from public in connection with illegal sand mining, an official said. Laxmi Ganesh said there were also complaints against the revenue department, pollution control board and Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and appropriate action will be taken against them.

News Network
December 6,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 6: With exit polls favouring the BJP retaining power in Gujarat, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday exuded confidence that the "pro-incumbency mandate" is likely in this poll-bound southern state.

He asserted that the saffron party will "cent percent" form the government in Karnataka once again, after the 2023 polls.

"People today support good governance and developmental works. It is very clear that there is no support for false and politically motivated allegations. In both states (Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh) our party will be victorious. The whole country is supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said this is not the first time there will be a pro-incumbency mandate in Gujarat, as BJP will be winning there for the seventh time. "This clearly shows that the people have strong faith in the BJP's governance, its leaders, and Narendra Modi's leadership," he added.

Exit polls on Monday predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress.

The counting of votes in both states will take place on December 8.

Elections for the Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12, while polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Asked whether this pro incumbency mandate will repeat in Karnataka too, the Chief Minister said, "Of course, in Karnataka too there will be a good outcome, and as I have been saying- cent percent there will be a BJP government here once again in 2023."

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka in about 5 months.

The BJP in Karnataka has set a target of winning minimum 150 seats in 224-member assembly to regain power.

The Congress which is hoping to come to power in the state, has set a similar target, while former PM H D Deve Gowda's JD(S) is targeting 123 seats.

News Network
December 10,2022

Udupi, Dec 10: Three members of a family of Andhra Pradesh origin died when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a private bus near Nellikaru in Udupi district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Shrikanth, 40, his wife Gamya, 37 and their 2-year-old daughter Prathyusha, police said.

The accident occurred on the Udupi-Subrahmanya Road when the trio were travelling from Dharmasthala to Sringeri, police said.

The three died on the spot due to the impact of the collision, they said.

Police said that the couple were software engineers hailing from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh and were working in Bengaluru. The family was living in Varthur.

The family had reportedly been to Dharmasthala temple and from there was proceeding to Sringeri when the mishap took place. The bus was moving from Karkala to Belthangady.

A case has been registered and investigation is on. 

News Network
December 9,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 9: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is scouting for good candidates who can win on their own reputation, and would focus on about 60 constituencies in the Assembly elections in Karnataka just a few months away.

AAP is upbeat after wresting control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from the BJP and the noticeable show in the Gujarat Assembly election, say party leaders in Karnataka.

The party's state unit Vice-President Bhaskar Rao said here on Friday that the five AAP candidates who emerged victorious in the Gujarat poll were not backed by "money and muscle power", and they won on their own reputation.

"We would like to pursue that line here (in Karnataka)", he said. While the party would field "new and good candidates" in all the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, where the polls are due by May, it would focus on 50 to 60 "winnable" segments.

"We are very optimistic that in Karnataka, we will make a better mark than what we have done in Gujarat", Rao said, adding that campaigning by AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Karnataka Assembly polls would definitely boost the party's "winnability, acceptability and chances". Karnataka needs a "thoroughly new model", he said.

Congress, BJP and coalition models have been "rejected", according to him.

"We will concentrate on people (candidates) with good reputation", added Rao, a former Bengaluru Police Commissioner. On the contention in some quarters that the AAP had eaten into Congress votes in the recent Assembly elections in Gujarat, he said nobody stopped M Mallikarjun Kharge-led party from consolidating their votes. He also said: "We are buoyed that Modi magic has not worked in Himachal Pradesh. So, it cannot work here (Karnataka) also". 

