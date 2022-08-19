Man who threw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car a Cong worker, claims BJP MLA

  1. Home
News Network
August 20, 2022

Madikeri, Aug 20: A man who hurled eggs at Leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly, Siddaramaiah’s car during his visit to Kodagu district to inspect rain related damages, was a Congress worker, a BJP MLA claimed on Saturday. Sampath was among the number of BJP activists who were arrested for staging a protest against Siddaramaiah on August 18.

A video of the incident in which Sampath is purportedly seen throwing eggs on Siddaramaiah’s car has gone viral. However maintaining distance from Sampath, BJP legislator M P Appachu Ranjan claimed that he was not a BJP activist but a Congress worker.

There are photos of Sampath holding the Congress flag, shawl and banner. If it is proved that he is our party member, then we will expel him.., Ranjan told reporters. According to the Ranjan, Sampath is in the construction industry and works as a bar bender.

Sampath’s father Sundaramurthy was in the BJP. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and his loyalists are mulling taking out a Madikeri Chalo’, a march to Madikeri, the district headquarter town of the district.

August 6,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 6: A 15-year-old boy who was being treated at a hospital in Mangaluru after his fall from an apartment building at Boluvaru in Puttur, succumbed to injuries today morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Sushan Rai, son of Manohar Rai, retired manager of Padmunja branch of Canara Bank and president of Boluvaru Shri Durgaparameshwari Malaraya Sparivara Kshethra.

He was a Class 9 student of Sudana residential school. He is survived by his father Manohar Rai, mother Sudha M Rai and brother Sohan Rai.

It is learnt that instead of returning home from school on August 5, Sushan went to the apartment building. 

A CCTV footage shows Sushan entering the premises of the apartment building at 4.20 pm. Within minutes he fell from the 5th floor of the building. His school bag was found on the 5th floor.

August 20,2022

August 16,2022

Udupi, Aug 16: Security has been heightened in Udupi in the wake of communal tension prevailing in neighbouring Shivamogga district over objections by Popular Front of India against portraits of VD Savarkar put up in that city.

The police have deployed a tight security cover near the Brahmagiri circle in Udupi city where a banner of Savarkar has been displayed as part of the 75th anniversary of independence.

The banner depicted Hindu Rashtra' with Savarkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose being described as revolutionaries, who earned freedom for India.

PFI had given a memorandum to police to remove the banner from the circle. Udupi city municipal council had given permission to display the banner for three days as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

