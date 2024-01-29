  1. Home
  2. Mandya tense amid Hanuma Dhwaja row; BJP-JDS backed Hindutva agitation intensifies

Mandya tense amid Hanuma Dhwaja row; BJP-JDS backed Hindutva agitation intensifies

News Network
January 29, 2024

flag.jpg

Mandya, Jan 29: The saffron-flag issue at Keragodu, Mandya taluk, is getting intensified every minute, with hundreds of Hindutva activists from the village, staging protests, raising slogans 'Jai Shri Ram' from Keragodu village to the DC's office in Mandya, on Monday.

The members of Hindu outfits, BJP and JD(S) leaders are extending support to the protest and accompanying them.

JD(S) state President H D Kumaraswamy is expected to visit Keragodu village. He will be interacting with the Keragodu villagers and also take part in the protest, according to sources.

The removal of a saffron flag (Hanuma Dhwaja) from a 108-ft tall flag post, created tension in Keragodu village, on Sunday. The flag was hoisted on January 19. The Dalit Sangharsha Samiti opposed this and lodged a complaint with the authorities, who removed the saffron flag amidst huge protests and commotion. Police security was beefed up and BJP leaders were detained as they tried to gather on the premises.

A large number of people have been gathering at the village; BJP leaders, C T Ravi, Preetham Gowda and others also took part in the padayatra, along with a large number of women. Holding saffron flags, the protesters raised slogans against the district administration and the Congress government. The protest will continue till the flag is rehoisted, they said.

The protest march from Keragodu completed 6-km at around 11:30 am, where they had a brief halt at a village where breakfast was arranged for them. The villagers on the route offered them water and buttermilk and also joined the protest march.

The Hindutva activists had erected the pole and the Hanuman flag was flying since the inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on January 22. The district administration had taken steps to bring down a Hanuman flag that was hoisted on a 108-foot pole by the gram panchayat to mark Ram Mandir inauguration.

Assistant Commissioner Shiva Murthy and Tahsildar Shivakumar arrived at the village early on Sunday morning to lower the Hanuman flag and hoist the Tricolour. Hindutva activists of the Keragodu village, including women, protested and claimed that they had taken permission from the village panchayat to hoist the flag.

Prohibitory orders issued, police camp in village

As the news spread, villagers from the neighbouring Sidde Gowda Doddi, Manche Doddi, Marlinga Doddi, Hosur, Thalamerla Doddi, Panjegowda and Kalmati Doddi joined the protest. They raised Ram and Hanuman chants, waved saffron Hanuman flags and raised slogans against local MLA Ravikumar. As tension rose, the district administration clamped prohibitory orders and stationed KSRP and DAT platoons.

After the lathicharge, the villagers blocked the Mandya-Yediyur highway and tried to cook food in the middle of the road, but were stopped by the police. The villagers announced that every house will hoist a Hanuman flag which will be distributed free to register their protest against the district administration.

District in-charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said the administration is not against hoisting the Hanuman flag in private land or at temples, but the gram panchayat should not have given permission to hoist it at a public place. “Neither the local MLA, nor me are connected to the Hanuman flag issue,” he clarified.

Local legislator Ravikumar alleged that R Ashoka and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy are spreading hatred among people for their political gains. As the Hanuman flag controversy erupted, JDS leaders DC Thamanna and Suresh Gowda, district BJP president Indresh and others rushed to the spot and raised slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal activists threatened to call for a Mandya city bandh.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 24,2024

Kuwait City: As many as nine Indian expatriate workers in Kuwait have lost their jobs for celebrating the inauguration of the controversial Ram Temple built in Ayodhya after demolishing a historic mosque. 

The nine Indians who have been fired from two different companies in Kuwait, have also been asked to leave the country, sources said. 

According to reports, on January 22, the nine Indians distributed sweets in their respective workspaces, expressing their happiness. Their respective employers took immediate action against them and they were reportedly repatriated.

It was on January 22 that Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated at a function mostly dominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by officials of the temple construction trust besides political leaders of the Hindutva school. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 23,2024

Gazakhanyunis.jpg

Israel has killed at least 190 people in a time span of 24 hours in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed the death toll in the city of Khan Younis on Monday.

Israel targeted a house adjacent to Nasser Hospital.

Video footage showed people digging graves inside the hospital complex due to the large number of casualties.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the health ministry, said the Israeli troops were committing “horrific crimes.”

“Dozens of martyrs and wounded are still in the targeted places and roads. The Israeli occupation prevents the movement of ambulances to retrieve the martyrs and wounded west of Khan Yunis.”

Gaza’s media office says Israeli forces bombed the Al-Aqsa University shelter, the University College accommodation, the Khalidiya School shelter, the Mawasi School shelter and the Khan Younis Industry shelter. Virtually 30,000 displaced people are taking refuge in the shelters.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 25,000 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza. It has also displaced hundreds of thousands.

Despite the destructive genocidal campaign in Gaza, Israel has failed to achieve any objectives in the onslaught.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 20,2024

siddaramaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 20: The BJP camp, which was in a shambles until recently in Karnataka, is gaining momentum following a favourable wave generated by the victory in the Assembly elections of three states late last year and in the run-up to the so called Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple built after destroying Babri Masjid.

Winning the maximum seats in Karnataka seems like an achievable goal, and now the aim is to wrestle power from the state's ruling Congress party, according to BJP sources.

Looking at the developments in the Congress, with a bunch of cabinet ministers targeting Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar by demanding more Deputy Chief Minister posts to cut short his influence, and the appeal by Dr. Yathindra, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, that the people should strengthen the hands of his father to help him stay in the post for the full term, very much indicate a tussle for power within their party.

And it is only a matter of time, the BJP sources claimed.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have already spoken about the attempts by the BJP to topple the government, similar to how the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress coalition government was brought down in Maharashtra in 2022.

Discussions are already underway within the state's political circles about the BJP’s grand plans to bring down the ruling Congress government after the Lok Sabha polls.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had stated that there are Ajit Pawars and Eknath Shindes in Karnataka politics as well, and anything can happen after the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress is struggling to pacify its MLAs as sufficient funds could not be provided to their constituencies due to the implementation of guarantee schemes.

It is no longer a secret that the BJP is waiting for an appropriate time to strike, explains a prominent leader.

On the other hand, by forging an alliance with the JD(S), the saffron party wants to win over the south Karnataka region and face Congress unitedly in the rest of the state.

After appointing former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra as the BJP state President and senior leader R. Ashoka as the Leader of the Opposition, the saffron party is confident of consolidating major Lingayat and Vokkaliga community votes in Karnataka ahead of the general elections.

BJP leaders have claimed that since 1991, the state has voted for their party in the Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance with JD (S) and the Ram Temple wave will help the party get 15 lakh additional votes from south Karnataka districts, which had gone to the Congress with the projection of Shivakumar to the post of Chief Minister during the May 2023 Assembly elections.

In the 2019 general election and riding high on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave following the Balakot strike, the BJP had won 25 of the total 28 MP seats.

The party, which looked weak opposite Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, now seems fully charged and on attack mode.

Although the BJP has distanced itself from Karwar BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s derogatory remarks against Siddaramaiah, sources have confirmed that it is part of a strategy to counter the Chief Minister’s criticism of Prime MInister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the RSS and Hindutva.

Surprisingly, Siddaramaiah is appearing defensive.

Social media is flooded with pictures of the statue of Ram Lalla and Ayodhya gearing up for the inaugural feat.

The BJP and Hindutva forces are successfully carrying out the campaign on social media and on the ground as well.

The RSS in Karnataka has outlined a plan and reached out to over 29,000 villages in Karnataka ahead of the highly-anticipated Ayodhya event.

The organisation had carried out the Sampark Abhiyaan between January 1 and 15, during which it claimed of reaching out to all the 29,500 villages in the state.

'Mantrakshate' (sacred rice used for worship), a photograph of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and handbills brought from Ayodhya have been distributed to the people.

On January 22, the main temples in every Karnataka village will organise 'satsang' and 'Ram Jaap' programs.

LED screens will be erected for the live telecase of the grand event.

Prime Minister Modi had called on every household to light five diyas in the direction of Ayodhya on the evening of January 22.

The BJP is fully confident of garnering goodwill and reaping political gains, party leaders explained.

The saffron camp is growing in confidence in the state, following the internal fights within the Congress government.

Political experts also maintain that Karnataka is going to witness a political struggle between developed castes and backwards, Dalits, and minorities.

Karnataka is all set to witness an intense and close fight between the BJP and Congress in the coming days and creation of rift in the society is also feared in the backdrop of development such as the controversial proposal to implement caste census report.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.