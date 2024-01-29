Mandya tense amid Hanuma Dhwaja row; BJP-JDS backed Hindutva agitation intensifies

Mandya, Jan 29: The saffron-flag issue at Keragodu, Mandya taluk, is getting intensified every minute, with hundreds of Hindutva activists from the village, staging protests, raising slogans 'Jai Shri Ram' from Keragodu village to the DC's office in Mandya, on Monday.

The members of Hindu outfits, BJP and JD(S) leaders are extending support to the protest and accompanying them.

JD(S) state President H D Kumaraswamy is expected to visit Keragodu village. He will be interacting with the Keragodu villagers and also take part in the protest, according to sources.

The removal of a saffron flag (Hanuma Dhwaja) from a 108-ft tall flag post, created tension in Keragodu village, on Sunday. The flag was hoisted on January 19. The Dalit Sangharsha Samiti opposed this and lodged a complaint with the authorities, who removed the saffron flag amidst huge protests and commotion. Police security was beefed up and BJP leaders were detained as they tried to gather on the premises.

A large number of people have been gathering at the village; BJP leaders, C T Ravi, Preetham Gowda and others also took part in the padayatra, along with a large number of women. Holding saffron flags, the protesters raised slogans against the district administration and the Congress government. The protest will continue till the flag is rehoisted, they said.

The protest march from Keragodu completed 6-km at around 11:30 am, where they had a brief halt at a village where breakfast was arranged for them. The villagers on the route offered them water and buttermilk and also joined the protest march.

The Hindutva activists had erected the pole and the Hanuman flag was flying since the inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on January 22. The district administration had taken steps to bring down a Hanuman flag that was hoisted on a 108-foot pole by the gram panchayat to mark Ram Mandir inauguration.

Assistant Commissioner Shiva Murthy and Tahsildar Shivakumar arrived at the village early on Sunday morning to lower the Hanuman flag and hoist the Tricolour. Hindutva activists of the Keragodu village, including women, protested and claimed that they had taken permission from the village panchayat to hoist the flag.

Prohibitory orders issued, police camp in village

As the news spread, villagers from the neighbouring Sidde Gowda Doddi, Manche Doddi, Marlinga Doddi, Hosur, Thalamerla Doddi, Panjegowda and Kalmati Doddi joined the protest. They raised Ram and Hanuman chants, waved saffron Hanuman flags and raised slogans against local MLA Ravikumar. As tension rose, the district administration clamped prohibitory orders and stationed KSRP and DAT platoons.

After the lathicharge, the villagers blocked the Mandya-Yediyur highway and tried to cook food in the middle of the road, but were stopped by the police. The villagers announced that every house will hoist a Hanuman flag which will be distributed free to register their protest against the district administration.

District in-charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said the administration is not against hoisting the Hanuman flag in private land or at temples, but the gram panchayat should not have given permission to hoist it at a public place. “Neither the local MLA, nor me are connected to the Hanuman flag issue,” he clarified.

Local legislator Ravikumar alleged that R Ashoka and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy are spreading hatred among people for their political gains. As the Hanuman flag controversy erupted, JDS leaders DC Thamanna and Suresh Gowda, district BJP president Indresh and others rushed to the spot and raised slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal activists threatened to call for a Mandya city bandh.

