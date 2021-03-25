  1. Home
  2. Mangalore University suspends classes from March 25 to 29

News Network
March 25, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: In the wake of fresh spike in covid-19 cases in the coastal belt of Karnataka, the Mangalore University has suspended the classes for post-graduation and research students from March 25 to 29.

The decision was taken after many students in the Mangalore University campus at Mangalagangothri tested positive for covid-19.

Hostel wardens were advised to ensure that the students stay in hostels and do not visit their houses, a circular issued by the Registrar of the University stated.

Mangalore University has 25 postgraduate departments offering 40 PG programmes.

News Network
March 18,2021

phogats.jpg

Teenage wrestler Ritika Phogat, the cousin sister of Geeta and Babita Phogat, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday (March 18). Ritikareportedly decided to take the extreme step after she failed to win the final of a wrestling tournament on Wednesday. 

Ritika, 17, was playing the state-level sub-junior, junior women, and men wrestling tournament. It is learnt that Ritika lost the final on March 14 by just 1 point.

She hung herself to death after failing to bear the loss. Ritika had trained under Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat. Ritika hailed from Jaitpur village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu and she was undergoing training as a wrestler since 2015 at the Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy in Haryana.

Haryana's Charkhi Dadri District Superintendent of Police Ram Singh Bishnoi released a statement saying police is probing the case.

"Ritika, wrestler and cousin of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on March 17. The reason behind it might have been her defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan. Investigation underway," Ram Singh Bishnoi said.

Vijay Kumar Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, said, "Terrible news that we lost #RitikaPhogat who had a brilliant career ahead. The world has changed from where it was some decades ago. Athletes are facing pressures which were not there earlier. An essential part of their training should be to deal with these pressures."

Geeta and Babita Phogat shot to limelight after winning Gold and Silver medals respectively in the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in New Delhi. Geeta created history by becoming the first female wrestler from India to have won a gold medal in the CWG. In 2012, she also represented India at London Olympics.

News Network
March 20,2021

dattatreya_hosabale.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 20: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday saw a change of guard with Dattatreya Hosabale being elected as its ‘Sarkaryavah’.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS elected Hosabale as its ‘Sarkaryavah’ or general secretary.

Speculation were rife that Bhaiyyaji Joshi may step down as the ‘Sarkaryavaha’ of RSS on the second day of the Sangh’s triennial that began in Bengaluru on Friday, its first such meet outside Nagpur.

Hosabale will be RSS general secretary for three years.

Dattatreya belongs to Hosabale village in Karnataka's Shivamogga district and joined RSS in 1968 and then the student organization Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1972.

He was imprisoned for more than a year under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On Friday, the RSS said anti-national and anti-social forces were trying to foil efforts for a solution to the ongoing farmers’ agitation against three central farm laws.

“The prolonged protests are apparently being aimed at creating an environment of disturbance and instability in the country for political gain,” the RSS said in its annual report of 2020-21 released on the first day of the two-day triennial meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the RSS’s highest decision-making body.

It’s the RSS’s first official statement since the agitation broke out late last year.
 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Five districts in Karnataka including two from coastal region are reporting higher than 2% daily positivity rates in the past one week, according to official data.  

While Udupi tops the list with 3.5%, Bidar has the second highest positivity rate of 3.1%. Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi 2.5% each, and Bengaluru 2.3% share next three slots.

While apartments and educational institutions have turned out to be clusters in Bengaluru, students with travel history from other districts, especially Kerala, are the index cases in clusters in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

The highest number of active covid cases in the state comes from Bengaluru at 10,766, followed by Dakshina Kannada 563, Kalaburagi 545, Udupi 424, Mysuru 516 and Tumakuru 344 as on March 23.

The lack of restrictions in districts will lead to a rise in Covid transmission, as adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour has largely vanished compared to the lockdown a year ago, said a district health officer.

