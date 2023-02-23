  1. Home
  Mangaluru: 1 killed, 2 injured as 2 scooters crash into timber-laden truck

February 23, 2023
February 23, 2023

Mangaluru, Feb 23: One person lost his life and two others suffered severe injuries after two scooters crashed into a stationary truck on the Netravati bridge near Thokkottu on the outskirts of the city early on Thursday morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Naufal (26), a resident of Angaragundi near Baikambady in Mangaluru, who was riding one of the scooters. Pillion rider Umar Farooq was seriously injured. 

The timber-laden truck was stationed on the bridge after suffered a breakdown. The two scooters were heading towards Kallapu Global Market from Pumpwell to buy vegetables. 

It is learnt that within few minutes of the first scooter crashing into the truck, the second scooter also rammed into the truck.

A case has been registered at Mangaluru south traffic police station. 

February 18,2023
February 18,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 18: Intensifying its election campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, the Congress on Saturday launched a 'poster war' against the BJP by pasting 'Kivi Mele Hoova' (flower on the ear) on BJP posters in Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts.

The campaign was pursued aggressively a day after Congress MLAs tucked flowers on their ears inside the assembly floor to show their protest against the unfulfilled promises made by the ruling BJP.

The Congress stepped up the 'Kivi Mele Hoova' campaign by taking it to the streets now, the party said in a statement.

"Posters of 'Kivi Mele Hoova' are seen on the top of the BJP 'Achievement Wall' paintings and posters in many parts of the Bengaluru city and Mangalore this morning," it added.

Karnataka Congress on Friday had attacked the BJP government for failing to fulfil 90 per cent of its 2018 manifesto promises and also for utilising only 56 per cent of allocated funds of the 2022-2023 budget, the statement said.

Former chief minister and Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah, Congress state president D K Shivakumar and other Congress MLAs sported flowers on their ears to highlight that BJP was making people 'phool' out of people, it added.

The 'Kivi Mele Hoova' is a pamphlet showing flowers tucked on the ear pasted on BJP posters.

The Congress poster appeared on BJP posters showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J P Nadda, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor B S Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

These posters were seen on Jayamahal Road in Bengaluru and Kankanadi in Dakshina Kannada district, a Congress activist said.

The BJP in reaction started a Twitter campaign "Thatt Antha Heli" (Reply Quickly) to portray Congress as a corrupt party.

The Congress in the past had started 'PayCM' campaign alleging that the BJP government charges 40 per cent commission on all public works.

A wordplay on digital payments firm PayTM, the PayCM campaign had a QR code showing Bommai's face in the middle. 

February 23,2023
February 23,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 23: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has announced that political churning had begun in a big way in the Vokkaliga heartland, with several leaders from there queuing up to join the BJP.

After inducting Congress and JD(S) leaders from Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural districts here, Kateel said with the emergence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level, the ideology of nationalism is gaining a lot of attention and acceptance in the country and Vokkaliga heartland is no exception. 

 “Several leaders like M D Lakshminarayana, Muniratna, Dr K Sudhakar joined us by rejecting the Congress and its ideology,” he said. 

February 11,2023
February 11,2023

adyar.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 11: A youth, who was his way home after finishing his work in the city, lost his life in a gruesome road accident last night on National Highway 75 at Adyar on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Kartik Maniyani (24), son of Gopalakrishna Maniyani, resident of Pakalakunja Balekana in Manila in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

Kartik was working as a decorator in Mangaluru. The tragedy occurred at around 10 p.m. when he was riding his motorbike towards his home. It is learnt that he was run over by an unknown vehicle heading towards Mangaluru after his motorbike rammed into road divider. 

Kartik is survived by mother Sudhamani and a brother. A case has been registered in jurisdictional police station. 

