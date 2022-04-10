Mangaluru: 2 rowdy-sheeters arrested for assaulting men, brandishing knives at public

Mangaluru, Apr 11: The sleuths of Mangaluru South Police arrested two rowdy sheeters for allegedly assaulting employees of a chicken stall and later trying to create fear in the area by brandishing knives at the general public who had tried to prevent them from stabbing, at Valencia Junction in Mangaluru.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the arrested are Preetham Poojary (27), a resident of Jalligudde and Dheeraj Kumar alias Dhiru (25), a resident of Alape Ganadabettu.

The employees had questioned Preetham and Dheeraj for allegedly assaulting a man in a public place outside the chicken stall. Enraged over it, the duo assaulted chicken stall personnel Sunil Mardi, Anantha and Jeevan using stones and helmets. When they tried to stab them, the locals who gathered there prevented them from stabbing.

In a fit of rage, the duo threatened the general public by brandishing knives and creating fear in the area, explained the Police Commissioner.

On getting information about the incident from the control room through the general public, the Mangaluru South police rushed to the spot and arrested the duo with the help of the locals. The police seized two knives, stones, and helmets from the arrested. The medical examination has confirmed that they were under the influence of alcohol. Further, Preetham tested positive for smoking ganja.

The Commissioner said that there are eight cases including two dacoities, murder attempt and assault cases registered against Dheeraj in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru East and Mangaluru Rural Police Stations.

There are 10 cases including dacoity, murder attempt, and substance abuse registered against Preetham in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru East, Mangaluru North and Mangaluru Rural Police Stations. Further investigation is in progress.