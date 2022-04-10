  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 2 rowdy-sheeters arrested for assaulting men, brandishing knives at public

Mangaluru: 2 rowdy-sheeters arrested for assaulting men, brandishing knives at public

News Network
April 11, 2022

Mangaluru, Apr 11: The sleuths of Mangaluru South Police arrested two rowdy sheeters for allegedly assaulting employees of a chicken stall and later trying to create fear in the area by brandishing knives at the general public who had tried to prevent them from stabbing, at Valencia Junction in Mangaluru.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the arrested are Preetham Poojary (27), a resident of Jalligudde and Dheeraj Kumar alias Dhiru (25), a resident of Alape Ganadabettu.

The employees had questioned Preetham and Dheeraj for allegedly assaulting a man in a public place outside the chicken stall. Enraged over it, the duo assaulted chicken stall personnel Sunil Mardi, Anantha and Jeevan using stones and helmets. When they tried to stab them, the locals who gathered there prevented them from stabbing.

In a fit of rage, the duo threatened the general public by brandishing knives and creating fear in the area, explained the Police Commissioner.

On getting information about the incident from the control room through the general public, the Mangaluru South police rushed to the spot and arrested the duo with the help of the locals. The police seized two knives, stones, and helmets from the arrested. The medical examination has confirmed that they were under the influence of alcohol. Further, Preetham tested positive for smoking ganja.

The Commissioner said that there are eight cases including two dacoities, murder attempt and assault cases registered against Dheeraj in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru East and Mangaluru Rural Police Stations.

There are 10 cases including dacoity, murder attempt, and substance abuse registered against Preetham in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru East, Mangaluru North and Mangaluru Rural Police Stations. Further investigation is in progress.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 31,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 31: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said those who do not honour the Karnataka high court’s verdict on hijab should be taught a lesson.

The Minister's comment came as a section of Muslims had called for a statewide bandh against the Karnataka High Court verdict on hijab, which dismissed the petition of Muslim girl students from Udupi Government Girls' Pre University College, who wanted Hijab to be allowed along with the school uniform in classrooms.

The girls who petitioned to the High Court had contended that hijab was their essential religious practice and challenged the Government order which banned any cloth that could disturb peace, harmony and public order. "Those who do not respect the Indian Constitution and say that the court verdict is not applicable to them should be taught a lesson. We are telling them sincerely that you should not function this way in this country. Nobody hates you and we have to live like brothers only," he told reporters here.

On the halal row, the minister said the government has a limited role to play on the issue pertaining to the issue, which is left to the wisdom of people.

Jnanendra said the 'Boycott halal food' campaign is not a law and order situation but something related to faith and sentiments, "which everyone knows." He also wondered why the BJP was blamed by some for the campaign, which is related to faith and sentiments and individual choices.

The Minister also blamed intellectuals for lecturing only the Hindus and not the others. He said, "Secularism flows in our blood." 

A day after the Ugadi festival, which will fall on April 1, a section of Hindus who eat non-vegetarian food, organise 'Hosa Tadaku' where they cook meat. The Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and various Hindu outfits have been running a door-to-door campaign asking people not to use halal meat. They have been distributing leaflets as well.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 11,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 11: The sleuths of Mangaluru South Police arrested two rowdy sheeters for allegedly assaulting employees of a chicken stall and later trying to create fear in the area by brandishing knives at the general public who had tried to prevent them from stabbing, at Valencia Junction in Mangaluru.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the arrested are Preetham Poojary (27), a resident of Jalligudde and Dheeraj Kumar alias Dhiru (25), a resident of Alape Ganadabettu.

The employees had questioned Preetham and Dheeraj for allegedly assaulting a man in a public place outside the chicken stall. Enraged over it, the duo assaulted chicken stall personnel Sunil Mardi, Anantha and Jeevan using stones and helmets. When they tried to stab them, the locals who gathered there prevented them from stabbing.

In a fit of rage, the duo threatened the general public by brandishing knives and creating fear in the area, explained the Police Commissioner.

On getting information about the incident from the control room through the general public, the Mangaluru South police rushed to the spot and arrested the duo with the help of the locals. The police seized two knives, stones, and helmets from the arrested. The medical examination has confirmed that they were under the influence of alcohol. Further, Preetham tested positive for smoking ganja.

The Commissioner said that there are eight cases including two dacoities, murder attempt and assault cases registered against Dheeraj in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru East and Mangaluru Rural Police Stations.

There are 10 cases including dacoity, murder attempt, and substance abuse registered against Preetham in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru East, Mangaluru North and Mangaluru Rural Police Stations. Further investigation is in progress.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 30,2022

A Special Court in Bengaluru has ordered the registration of a 'special criminal case' against former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa regarding alleged corruption in a land denotification issue when he was the deputy CM in the BJP-JDS coalition government in 2006-07. 

Sessions Judge B Jayantha Kumar of the special court, set up exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected MPs/MLAs in Karnataka, has issued the order on March 26, based on a private complaint by one Vasudeva Reddy.

"Register a Special Criminal Case against the accused No.2 Sri B.S.Yediyurappa for the offence punishable under Sec.13(1)(d) R/w Sec.13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Issue summons to accused No.2 for his attendance only after filing of list of witnesses as required under Sec.204(2) Cr.P.C., and process fee is paid," the order says.

According to the complainant, the state government under the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Act acquired 434 acres of land in Bellandur, Devarabeesanahalli, Kariyammana Agrahara and Amanibellandur Khane to establish an Information Technology park. The same was however denotified by Yeddiyurappa "in favour of private persons without any public benefit."

The court in its order said the complainant has made a prima facie case against Yediyurappa, who has to be summoned to the court after due process.

"I am of the considered opinion that there are sufficient material to proceed against the accused by registering Special Criminal Case and summoning the accused No.2 for his attendance and give an opportunity to the complainant to establish his allegations against the accused No.2.

"I am of the considered opinion that there is nothing on record to disbelieve the case of the complainant at this stage. He has made out a prima facie case against the accused for the offence punishable under Sec.13(1)(d) R/w Sec.13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," the court noted.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.