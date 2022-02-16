  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 28 students sent back home from two colleges for wearing hijab

News Network
February 16, 2022

Mangaluru, Feb 16: As many as 28 students in two colleges in the city were sent back home on Wednesday for wearing hijab to classes. Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here that in four other colleges, students who came to classes wearing hijabs were allowed inside classrooms after removing their scarves.

Classes went on smoothly in all the colleges, which reopened today after a week-long holiday declared by the government following trouble in some campuses over the hijab issue.

The commissioner said the hijab issue came up in six colleges on the day. The authorities at Pompei PU college sent back 26 hijab-clad students after telling them about the High Court order, while at the Dayanand Pai degree college, two students who wore hijab were sent home.

In four other colleges, hijab-clad students were allowed inside classes after removing their headscarves, Shashi Kumar said, adding, there was no case of any student wearing saffron shawls in campuses.

News Network
February 4,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Amid two colleges in Udupi district facing criticism for barring hijab clad girls from entering classes, the government of Karnataka has decided to issue a strict dress code for government pre-university colleges.

The Department of Pre University Education is waiting for the court direction on forming a committee. However, highly placed sources said that it has been decided to make uniforms mandatory from the coming year.

“Even now, 75% of PU colleges have uniforms with the School Development and Management Committees (SDMC) deciding on them. From the next academic year, it will be compulsory,” said an official of the department.

Officials said girls could wear chudidar with dupatta while boys have to wear formal trousers and shirts. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said: “We are considering making uniforms compulsory for PUC as we cannot allow academics and equality to be affected. We will decide after the panel is formed and its decisions are submitted.” 

News Network
February 3,2022

Jeddah, Feb 3: Saudi Arabia announced new travel restrictions on Thursday that will enter into force on Feb. 9.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that all Saudi citizens must take the booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to travel outside the Kingdom effective from Feb. 9 (Rajb 8).

According to the Interior Ministry, all arrivals to the Kingdom, including citizens, must submit a negative PCR result 48 hours before their departure to the Kingdom, regardless of their immunization status.

