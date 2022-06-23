  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 45-yr-old man pushes family into well; 3 children killed; wife rescued

Mangaluru: 45-yr-old man pushes family into well; 3 children killed; wife rescued

coastaldigest.com news network
June 23, 2022

mulki.jpg

Mangaluru, June 21: In a coldblooded filicide, a 45-year-old man pushed his wife and three children into a well and jumped into it today at Hosakavery near Kinnigoli on the outskirts of the city.

Local flower vendor Muhammad Nasir, who heard the screams of the family from the well, immediately entered the well and tried to rescue the children and their parents.

Meanwhile, more number of locals and fire fighters reached the spot and joined the rescue operation.

While the parents survived, the children breathed their last without responding to emergency treatment in the hospital. 

The deceased are Rashmitha (13), a Class 8 student, Uday (11), a Class 6 student and Dakshith (4), who was an Anganwadi student. 

Their mother Laxmi (38) and the accused father Hithesh shettigar are survivors. 

The accused was working in the canteen of MRPL in the past. Recently he had quit the job and started a small-time business after borrowing loan from a bank. He was reportedly facing financial crisis. 

The jurisdictional Mulki police arrested the accused and booked a case of murder against him. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 12,2022

expertise.jpg

Dammam: K.S Sheikh Karnire, VP of Expertise Contracting Ltd, has become one of the very few Indians to receive permanent residency in Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom recently permitted foreign nationals to own business and property without the need for a sponsor.

The Premium Residency, informally known as Saudi Green Card, is a residence permit in Saudi Arabia grants expatriates the right to live, work and own business and property in the Kingdom.

Reacting to the news Mr. Sheik said, this was “My heartfelt thanks to the King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and entire Saudi Government. No doubt, this is a proud moment for me. I am delighted and happy. My sincere thanks to the people who have trust in Expertise and my brothers are the driving force behind the success of Expertise."

The Premium Residency, informally known as Saudi Green Card, is a residence permit in Saudi Arabia grants expatriates the right to live, work and own business and property in the Kingdom without need for a sponsor.

The introduction of the Premium Residency comes as a part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 reform plan, which was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to boost the Saudi economy.

Expertise Contracting Company, founded in 1999 has been renowned Industrial service provider of K.S.A. With more than 10,000 employees and more than 5000 pieces of equipment, the company is supporting in a good number for the economy of K.S.A. Expertise services span major industrial divisions allowing to serve a variety of sectors including petrochemical, oil & gas, fertilizer, steel, cement, water treatment, and power generation verticals. With headquarters in Jubail Industrial City, K.S.A, Expertise boasts an operating terminal of 300,000 sq. meters and has branch offices across the kingdom.

It can be remembered that, Mr.Sheik and his team has supported the stranded employees and families during COVID 19 period to safely bring them back from Saudi to India through more than 10 charted flights to the various cities of India. They are also running a NGO under the name of K.S.Sayeed Charitable trust supporting number of downtrodden families for food, shelter and education.

Hailing from a village Karnire, Near Mangaluru, Mr. Sheik has entered the kingdom as a Automobile Engineer and built the company along with his 5 other brothers.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 13,2022

New Delhi, June 13: Rupee dropped to a lifetime low while the country's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest in more than three years as investor concerns over faster rate increases in the United States resurfaced following US inflation data.

US Treasuries dropped sharply in early Asia trade on Monday, with the heaviest selling in short-dated debt, as investors scrambled to price in an even steeper rate-hike path to tame inflation.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 78.21/22 per dollar by 0350 GMT, after touching a lifetime low of 78.28. Rupee had ended at 77.8325 on Friday, when it hit its previous life low of 77.8750.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.60 per cent, its highest since February 28, 2019. Yield had ended at 7.52 per cent on Friday. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 23,2022

mulki.jpg

Mangaluru, June 21: In a coldblooded filicide, a 45-year-old man pushed his wife and three children into a well and jumped into it today at Hosakavery near Kinnigoli on the outskirts of the city.

Local flower vendor Muhammad Nasir, who heard the screams of the family from the well, immediately entered the well and tried to rescue the children and their parents.

Meanwhile, more number of locals and fire fighters reached the spot and joined the rescue operation.

While the parents survived, the children breathed their last without responding to emergency treatment in the hospital. 

The deceased are Rashmitha (13), a Class 8 student, Uday (11), a Class 6 student and Dakshith (4), who was an Anganwadi student. 

Their mother Laxmi (38) and the accused father Hithesh shettigar are survivors. 

The accused was working in the canteen of MRPL in the past. Recently he had quit the job and started a small-time business after borrowing loan from a bank. He was reportedly facing financial crisis. 

The jurisdictional Mulki police arrested the accused and booked a case of murder against him. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.