  Mangaluru Airport announces summer schedule; AIE to operate 29 international flights a week

March 30, 2023
March 30, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 30: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) will handle 234 weekly air traffic movements (ATMs) up to May 31, according to its summer (aviation) schedule 2023. In the latter part of the schedule— from June 1 to October 28— the MIA will handle 242 ATMs each week.

The MIA has added Patna as a new sector, while Bengaluru continues to be the most served sector.

A release issued by the airport said that out of the 234 ATMs, 162 will be domestically operated, and the remaining 72 on the international sector. From June 1, domestic ATMs will touch 176 and international ATMs dip marginally to 66. A move by IndiGo to start a daily early morning through flight to Patna via Bengaluru is the highlight of this summer schedule. IndiGo with 148 ATMs will operate a Lion’s share of the 162 domestic movements up to May 31.

This scenario will remain unchanged from June 1 where IndiGo will operate 162 out of 176 domestic movements with Air India making up for the remaining 14 with its daily morning flight to Mumbai. Bengaluru will remain the most connected domestic destination with 28 weekly flights (four flights per day) up to May 31. This number will rise to 35 (five flights per day) from June 1 with the airline restoring its through flight to Kolkata via Bengaluru.

Mumbai (three flights per day), Hyderabad (two flights per day), Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata (via Bengaluru) and Patna (via Bengaluru - one flight per day) and Ranchi via Pune (four flights per week) are the destinations covered domestically. Air India will be operating solely between MIA and Mumbai on the domestic front. IndiGo which at present operates a daily flight to Dubai, will pare it to four flights a week from June 1.

Internationally, Air India Express will cater to bulk of overseas travelers from MIA operating 29 flights in a week up to October 28. These include 14 flights to Dubai (two daily), 4/week to Abu Dhabi, 3/week to Dammam and Muscat, two/week to Doha (direct) and two per week to Bahrain including one via Calicut and the other a direct flight, and one flight to Kuwait, for a total of 72 ATMs per week. International ATMs from June 1 will be 66, the release said.

March 28,2023
March 28,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 28: Withdrawal of 4 per cent reservation for Muslim community by the ruling BJP government is likely to snowball into a crisis-situation in the poll-bound Karnataka.

As the major political parties engage in a war of words over the issue, members of the Muslim community came out in the open on Tuesday to protest against the BJP government's decision.

The ruling BJP had withdrawn reservation of Muslims under 2B category and sent a proposal to the Centre. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the 4 per cent quota for Muslim will be given to Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

Chief Minister Bommai maintained that the reservation quota for Muslims will be intact as they will be moved to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

Muslim groups and political parties have come to the streets lately demanding that their quota should remain untouched. The protests have been staged in Belagavi, Chitradurga and Mandya cities of Karnataka.

The Minority Unit of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Muslim community members had taken out a protest march in Belagavi. The agitators raised slogans against the ruling BJP party. They had also submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner's office.

Members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest on the road in Chitradurga raising slogans against the government. SDPI had built a platform near DC Circle for the protest. As the police denied permission, the protest was staged on the road.

Various Muslim organisations and SDPI staged a protest against withdrawal of reservation. The protest was staged near the Vishveshvaraya statue in Mandya.

Former CM and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy raised a concern that what if Muslim community takes to the streets like the Banjara community? Who will be responsible for the consequences?

"I appreciate the conduct of Muslim community at this hour. The BJP government had taken decisions as per whims and fancies. If Muslim community members had come to streets angered by withdrawal of their 4 per cent reservation, innocent people would have lost their lives," he reiterated.

Kumaraswamy further stated that the national parties should not indulge in creating conflicting situations between castes. Both parties are indulging in this, he added.

The protest by Banjara community members over a new reservation decision by the BJP government turned violent in Shikaripura of Shivamogga district. The agitators had pelted stones on former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa's residence and even attacked police.

March 24,2023
March 24,2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was suspended from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case joins an ignominious list of members of Parliament and assemblies who faced similar action in the past.

According to the Representation of the People Act, a person sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified "from the date of such conviction" and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time.

Here are some of the lawmakers suspended upon conviction and sentencing in criminal cases:

Lalu Prasad:

The RJD supremo was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in the fodder scam case in September 2013. He was an MP from Saran in Bihar.

J Jayalalithaa:

AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa was disqualified from the Tamil Nadu Assembly in September 2014 after she was sentenced to four years in jail in a disproportionate assets case. She was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu at the time of her disqualification and had to resign from the post.

P P Mohammed Faizal:

Lakshadweep MP P P Mohammed Faisal of the Nationalist Congress Party stood automatically disqualified after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail in January 2023 in connection with an attempt to murder case. However, the Kerala High Court later suspended his conviction and sentence. According to the MP, the Lok Sabha Secretariat is yet to issue a notification revoking his disqualification.

Azam Khan:

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in October 2022 after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a 2019 hate speech case. He represented Rampur Sadar in the Assembly.

Anil Kumar Sahni:

RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahni was disqualified from the Bihar Assembly in October 2022 after he was sentenced to three years in jail in a case of fraud. He represented the Kurhani assembly seat.

He was held guilty of attempting to avail travel allowance in 2012 using forged Air India e-tickets without having undertaken the journeys. Sahni, who was a JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP at the time of the attempted fraud, had submitted claims of Rs 23.71 lakh.

Vikram Singh Saini:

BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly with effect from October 2022 after he was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. Saini was an MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar.

Pradeep Chaudhary:

Congress MLA Pradeep Chaudhary was disqualified from the Haryana Assembly in January 2021 after he was sentenced to a three-year jail term in an assault case. He was an MLA from Kalka.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar:

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in February 2020 following his conviction in a rape case. Sengar, who was elected from the Bangarmau constituency in Unnao, was earlier expelled by the BJP.

Abdullah Azam Khan:

Samajwadi Party MLA Abdullah Azam Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in February 2023, days after a court sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in a 15-year-old case. He represented Suar in Rampur district in the Assembly.

The case against Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of Azam Khan, pertained to a dharna on a highway after his cavalcade was stopped by police for checking following an attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur on December 31, 2007.

Anant Singh:

RJD MLA Anant Singh was disqualified from the Bihar Assembly in July 2022 after being convicted in a case related to the recovery of arms and ammunition from his residence. Singh was an MLA from Mokama in Patna district.

March 20,2023
March 20,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 20: A youth who immolated himself succumbed to the injuries sustained, at Muchilakodi under the limits of Konaje police station limits on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Harish (33), son of Babu Shettigar of Vittal Kanyana. He was working as a gardener at Infosys campus at Mudipu.

Harish had married a young woman from Siddakatte Sangabettu last year. His wife is now said to be seven months pregnant. Harish had even planned to hold a baby shower function for his wife. 

However, his wife reportedly started avoiding Harish for past couple of months. 

On March 12, Harish had called his cousin Ramesh Shettigar of Konaje and had said he found ash and iron piece in his bag and suspected black magic by someone. Ramesh had then told Harish that he would talk about it on March 19. 

Accordingly, Harish had visited Ramesh’s house on Sunday, March 19. Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that Harish reportedly poured petrol over himself and also on his wife. He had suffered 75 per cent burn injuries. As his wife had come aside when he poured petrol, she is safe.

Immediately the police were informed and Harish was rushed to the hospital in ambulance but he breathed his last before reaching the hospital. It is learnt, despite suffering burn injuries, Harish had himself boarded the ambulance.

