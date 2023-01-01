  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru Airport to recarpet its runway 06/24; work to go on 6 days a week from Jan 27 to May 31

News Network
January 1, 2023

Mangaluru, Jan 1: Mangaluru International Airport will carry out major rehabilitation/recarpeting work on its runway 06/24 for a little over four-month period starting from January 27, 2023. The work will take place from 9.30am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday on all days except Sunday and national holidays until May 31, 2023. Airlines will be operating their schedules prior to 9.30am and after 6pm in the above-mentioned period.

The 2450m long and 45-metre-wide concrete runway 06/24 was opened for traffic in May 2006, making MIA the first airport in Karnataka not only to have two runways, also the first airport to have a rigid pavement or concrete runway. This rigid pavement runway has since then undergone periodic maintenance. The scheduled rehabilitation/recarpeting will see MIA asphalt or blacktop the runway to standards specified by the regulator.

The runway will be recarpeted to improve its micro and macro texture, and other allied repairs conceptualized over the years. The recarpeting work also includes installation of the runway centerline lights which will aid the aircraft operations at night and in low visibility conditions and improvements to RESA. This will enhance the safety as suggested by the committee of inquiry that probed crash of IX 1344 at Kozhikode.

Mangaluru International Airport has discussed the recarpeting project with the airline and stakeholders concerned, prior to obtaining regulatory approvals. It is pertinent to note that MIA has worked along with the airline partners to ensure that, whilst the flight timings are altered to accommodate the all-important runway recarpeting work, there will be no cancellation of flight to any destination – both international and domestic.

With the commitment to provide the best-in-class travel experience, Mangaluru International Airport continues to uphold the highest standards of engineering and safety measures throughout the duration of the runway recarpeting process. Mangaluru International Airport is also striving for an unsurpassed excellence by creating a safe, secure, and efficient air hub in this coastal city of Mangaluru.

News Network
December 26,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 26: Stressing the need to create awareness with a spurt in Covid cases globally and Omicron sub-variant BF.7 infections, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the government will implement preventive measures step by step, without hampering normal life and economic activities. This was discussed at the cabinet meeting held here, earlier today.

"The current Covid situation was discussed at the cabinet meeting today, about the need to create awareness among the public about an increase in booster dose, testing, making testing compulsory for Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases, wearing masks in closed places," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, all these things will be discussed at a high-level meeting later in the day. "We will have to bring in preventive measures step by step, without hampering normal life and economic activities in any way," he said, adding for New Year celebrations there will be certain directions, in the wake of an increase in Covid cases in different parts of the world.

A meeting headed by the state's Health Minister K Sudhakar and Minister-in-charge for Disaster Management R Ashoka, along with technical experts is scheduled today, which is likely to decide on Covid preventive measures and guidelines to be followed in the days ahead, including for the New Year celebrations. 

News Network
December 30,2022

Ahmedabad, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, died in the early hours of Friday. She was 99. 

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tribute informing about his mother's death.

PM Modi, who was scheduled to visit West Bengal to launch a series of projects, arrived in Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister's Office or PMO tweeted that he will join today's scheduled programmes in Bengal via video conferencing.

"PM @narendramodi will join today's scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council," tweeted the PMO.

The Prime Minister, 72, was seen shouldering his mother's bier. The body was then put in an ambulance and the Prime Minister climbed in.

"We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," a family source said.

Heeraben used to live with PM Modi's younger brother, Pankaj Modi, at Raysan village near Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister would regularly visit Raysan and spend time with his mother during his Gujarat visits.

In June this year, PM Modi wrote a blog on her 99th birthday. In the blog, the Prime Minister wrote about various aspects of his mother's life which "shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence."

"This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother's centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his," he had written in the blog post.

The Prime Minister, in the blog, says compared to him his mother's childhood was extremely difficult, adding that she lost her mother early in her life and that continued to pain her.

"Mother used to wash utensils at a few houses to help meet the household expenses. She would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement our meagre income," the Prime Minister wrote recounting the early days of family hardship.

"Whenever I go to Gandhinagar to visit her, she offers me sweets with her own hands. And just like a young child's doting mother, she takes out a napkin and wipes my face once I finish eating. She always has a napkin or small towel tucked into her saree," the Prime Minister wrote underscoring his mother's focus on cleanliness, adding that "she was extremely particular that the bed should be clean and properly laid out".

News Network
January 1,2023

