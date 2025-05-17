Mangaluru Airport sets new record with 2.32 million passengers in FY 2024-25

  1. Home
News Network
May 17, 2025

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has achieved its highest-ever passenger traffic in the financial year 2024-25, handling 2.32 million passengers—surpassing its previous all-time high of 2.26 million recorded in FY 2017-18.

This marks a 15.34% year-on-year increase from FY 2023-24 (2.01 million passengers), with an additional 3.09 lakh passengers. Compared to the pre-COVID year of FY 2019-20 (1.87 million), this represents a robust 24.1% growth, underscoring MIA’s post-pandemic recovery and sustained expansion.
Passenger Growth: Domestic and International Segments

•    Domestic passengers:

FY 2024-25: 1.61 million
FY 2023-24: 1.40 million
Growth: 14.55%

•    International passengers:

FY 2024-25: 7.15 lakh
FY 2023-24: 6.10 lakh
Growth: 17.15%
Increase in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs)

MIA handled 16,816 total air traffic movements (ATMs) in FY 2024-25, an 11.26% increase from 15,113 ATMs in the previous year.

•    Domestic ATMs:

12,244 in FY 2024-25, up 8.94% from 11,239 in FY 2023-24

•    International ATMs:

4,286 in FY 2024-25, up 22.14% from 3,509 in the previous fiscal
Cargo Operations Continue to Expand

•    Domestic cargo:

3,864.1 metric tonnes handled in FY 2024-25, compared to 3,706.02 MT in FY 2023-24
(Domestic cargo operations began at the Integrated Cargo Terminal on May 1, 2023)

•    International cargo:

1,347.07 metric tonnes handled between July 2024 and March 2025
(Including 1,346.27 MT outbound and 0.79 MT inbound)
Strong Start to FY 2025-26

MIA began FY 2025-26 on a high note, managing 2,17,893 passengers in April 2025—the highest monthly total since October 31, 2020. This included 1,43,117 domestic and 74,776 international passengers, spread across 1,182 domestic and 392 international ATMs. 
The airport also set a new single-day passenger record on April 12, 2025, handling 8,103 passengers, surpassing the previous high of 8,086 recorded on February 22, 2025.
Outlook

With sustained growth across domestic and international sectors, increased air traffic movements, and expanded cargo handling, Mangaluru International Airport has firmly established itself as a key aviation hub in the region. FY 2024-25 stands as a milestone year, marking a full recovery and setting a strong foundation for future growth.

News Network
May 13,2025

A new chapter is unfolding for football in Mangaluru as the football ground adjacent to Nehru Maidan receives a modern artificial turf, with completion expected by the end of May. This long-awaited upgrade promises to significantly enhance the playing experience for both budding and seasoned footballers in the region.

The project, spearheaded by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL), involves laying synthetic turf across the 90,000 sq ft ground at a cost of ₹2.5 crore. Equipped with efficient drainage systems, the revamped ground will support uninterrupted play throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions.

“This is a long-pending demand of the football community here,” said D.M. Aslam of the Dakshina Kannada District Football Association. “We expect the turf work to be completed in the next two weeks. Currently, around 150 children practice regularly at the ground, and we anticipate that number to rise once the new surface is open.”

MSCL General Manager (Technical), Arun Prabha K.S., noted that while the project had been planned for some time, groundwork officially began after last year’s monsoon league concluded in August. “Once completed, this facility will be a full-fledged synthetic turf suitable for training, local tournaments, and league matches,” he said.

With the inauguration expected soon after the final touches are completed, the new astro turf is set to elevate the city’s football infrastructure and serve as a springboard for talent development across the district.

News Network
May 11,2025

Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has warned that around 1,500 citizens have lost their eyesight due to the war and another 4,000 are at risk of blindness because of severe shortages of medications and medical equipment.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in a report on Sunday said that the eye care services in Gaza have been facing a catastrophic collapse because of the genocidal war.

“The health sector is witnessing a critical shortage of consumables and medical equipment for eye surgeries, which is leading to an almost total collapse of surgical services, particularly for retinal diseases and diabetic retinopathy with internal bleeding,” said Dr. Abdelsalam Sabah, director of Gaza’s Eye Hospital.

“The Eye Hospital currently has only 3 worn-out surgical scissors in use, which greatly increases risks to patients’ lives and prevents effective treatment,” he added.

The majority of eye injuries are caused by shrapnel from ordnance explosions and need medical materials such as Healon and fine sutures, which are almost impossible to find in the Strip due to the blockade.

Unless immediate and urgent intervention is made by relevant bodies and international organizations, the Eye Hospital will be unable to provide any surgical services in the near future.

The siege has forced hospitals and medical centers in Gaza to ration medications such as painkillers, provide less effective treatment, or turn patients away.

Hospitals and medical centers have run out of surgical supplies such as anesthetics, pediatric antibiotics, and medicines for chronic conditions.

Since March 18, when the Israeli regime broke its ceasefire agreement with Hamas, it has killed around 1,900 Palestinians and wounded several thousand more, most of whom are children and women. 

News Network
May 10,2025

In a significant escalation of hostilities, the Indian Army has reported that Pakistan targeted critical civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and school premises, in Srinagar, Awantipur, and Udhampur. This incident marks a severe breach of international norms, with Pakistan's actions drawing widespread condemnation.

Details of the Attacks

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during a press briefing, said that Pakistan's military launched attacks on Indian Army hospitals and educational institutions in these regions. The targeted facilities are located within or near military airbases, raising concerns about the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure. The attacks have resulted in significant damage to these establishments, though specific casualty figures are yet to be confirmed.

Indian Army's Response

The Indian Army has termed these actions as "unacceptable" and a direct violation of international humanitarian law. In retaliation, India has initiated "Operation Sindoor," a series of strikes targeting Pakistani military bases and terrorist infrastructure. The operation aims to dismantle terror networks operating from across the border and to send a strong message against such provocations.

The international community has expressed grave concern over the escalation. The United Nations has called for maximum restraint from both nations to prevent further deterioration of the situation. Countries like the United States, Russia, and China have urged India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and de-escalate tensions.

As of now, the situation remains tense. Both nations have mobilized additional troops along the Line of Control (LoC), and airspace in the affected regions has been restricted. Civilians in the targeted areas have been advised to stay indoors, and emergency services are on high alert to respond to any further incidents.

This development marks a significant turning point in the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, with the targeting of civilian infrastructure raising the stakes of the conflict. The coming days will be crucial in determining the trajectory of relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

