Mangaluru Airport sets new record with 2.32 million passengers in FY 2024-25

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has achieved its highest-ever passenger traffic in the financial year 2024-25, handling 2.32 million passengers—surpassing its previous all-time high of 2.26 million recorded in FY 2017-18.

This marks a 15.34% year-on-year increase from FY 2023-24 (2.01 million passengers), with an additional 3.09 lakh passengers. Compared to the pre-COVID year of FY 2019-20 (1.87 million), this represents a robust 24.1% growth, underscoring MIA’s post-pandemic recovery and sustained expansion.

________________________________________

Passenger Growth: Domestic and International Segments

• Domestic passengers:

FY 2024-25: 1.61 million

FY 2023-24: 1.40 million

Growth: 14.55%

• International passengers:

FY 2024-25: 7.15 lakh

FY 2023-24: 6.10 lakh

Growth: 17.15%

________________________________________

Increase in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs)

MIA handled 16,816 total air traffic movements (ATMs) in FY 2024-25, an 11.26% increase from 15,113 ATMs in the previous year.

• Domestic ATMs:

12,244 in FY 2024-25, up 8.94% from 11,239 in FY 2023-24

• International ATMs:

4,286 in FY 2024-25, up 22.14% from 3,509 in the previous fiscal

________________________________________

Cargo Operations Continue to Expand

• Domestic cargo:

3,864.1 metric tonnes handled in FY 2024-25, compared to 3,706.02 MT in FY 2023-24

(Domestic cargo operations began at the Integrated Cargo Terminal on May 1, 2023)

• International cargo:

1,347.07 metric tonnes handled between July 2024 and March 2025

(Including 1,346.27 MT outbound and 0.79 MT inbound)

________________________________________

Strong Start to FY 2025-26

MIA began FY 2025-26 on a high note, managing 2,17,893 passengers in April 2025—the highest monthly total since October 31, 2020. This included 1,43,117 domestic and 74,776 international passengers, spread across 1,182 domestic and 392 international ATMs.

The airport also set a new single-day passenger record on April 12, 2025, handling 8,103 passengers, surpassing the previous high of 8,086 recorded on February 22, 2025.

________________________________________

Outlook

With sustained growth across domestic and international sectors, increased air traffic movements, and expanded cargo handling, Mangaluru International Airport has firmly established itself as a key aviation hub in the region. FY 2024-25 stands as a milestone year, marking a full recovery and setting a strong foundation for future growth.