Mangaluru–Bengaluru day trains cancelled for 5 months for electrification work

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume on May 17, with the final scheduled for June 3, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday. The league, which was suspended last Friday due to escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan, will now continue at six selected venues, with the locations for the playoffs yet to be finalized.

Following the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan, the BCCI held urgent consultations with the government to restart the tournament. As a result, the revised schedule was confirmed, beginning with Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17 in Bengaluru. The following day will feature a double-header: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur (afternoon) and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi (evening).

In addition to Bengaluru, Delhi, and Jaipur, the remaining league matches will be hosted in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai. The abandoned Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match from May 8 will now be played on May 24 in Jaipur.

The BCCI had considered relocating the remainder of the tournament to southern venues like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, away from the Line of Control. However, Chennai and Hyderabad will not host any further league matches. Kolkata was also ruled out due to unfavorable weather forecasts, according to BCCI sources.

Venue Adjustments and Team Impacts

Among teams vying for a playoff spot, Punjab Kings are the only side to lose home advantage. They were originally scheduled to host two matches in Dharamsala, including the previously abandoned game. Both of those fixtures will now be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Initially, the IPL was planned to conclude by May 31, but the final has now been pushed to June 3. The BCCI opted to minimize player workload in peak summer by limiting double-headers to just two Sundays (May 18 and May 25).

Other minor scheduling changes include Royal Challengers Bengaluru concluding their league campaign at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, instead of at home.

The venues for the playoffs and final—originally assigned to Hyderabad and Kolkata—are still under consideration. If these are ruled out, Ahmedabad is a strong contender, possibly sharing hosting duties with another venue.

Background and Player Concerns

The league was abruptly suspended last Thursday after tensions escalated near Pathankot, just 80 km from Dharamsala, which led to a mid-match abandonment. A drone strike in the region and a subsequent blackout prompted the BCCI to act swiftly. The following day, the league was officially paused for a week.

With the ceasefire in place by Saturday, franchises were asked to reassemble their squads by Tuesday. Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have already resumed training, with others expected to follow by Wednesday.

However, a major concern looms over the availability of overseas players, many of whom have returned to their home countries. Notably, Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood (RCB) and Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals) are unlikely to return due to minor injuries. Both are also expected to feature in the World Test Championship Final against South Africa, starting June 11.

IPL 2025 Revised Schedule

May 17 – 7:30 PM IST – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

May 18 – 3:30 PM IST – Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Jaipur

May 18 – 7:30 PM IST – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi

May 19 – 7:30 PM IST – Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow

May 20 – 7:30 PM IST – Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Delhi

May 21 – 7:30 PM IST – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai

May 22 – 7:30 PM IST – Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad

May 23 – 7:30 PM IST – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bengaluru

May 24 – 7:30 PM IST – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Jaipur

May 25 – 3:30 PM IST – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad

May 25 – 7:30 PM IST – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi

May 26 – 7:30 PM IST – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Jaipur

May 27 – 7:30 PM IST – Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow

Playoffs Schedule

May 29 – 7:30 PM IST – Qualifier 1

May 30 – 7:30 PM IST – Eliminator

June 1 – 7:30 PM IST – Qualifier 2

June 3 – 7:30 PM IST – Final