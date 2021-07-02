  1. Home
Mangaluru-Bengaluru journey to get more scenic from July 7 with new Vistadome coaches

July 3, 2021

Mangaluru, July 3: Now, passengers travelling between Mangaluru and Bengaluru can enjoy the scenic beauty of nature through new Vistadome coach, introduced by the Indian Railways.

The Vistadome coach will be attached from July 7 to the day train number 06211/06212 between Karwar-Yesvantpur at Mangaluru Central station. 

“It is decided to augment two Vistadome coaches and de-augment one general second class coach from three pairs of trains plying between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru/Karwar,” the South Western Railway said in a release.

Accordingly, Yesvantpur – Karwar - Yesvantpur Express Special (06211/06212) will lose a general coach and get Vistadome coach from Yesvantpur (starting July 7) and from Mangaluru Jn (from July 8).

The Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express Special (06575/06576) will undergo a similar change with effect starting July 8 from Yesvantpur and July 9 from Mangaluru Jn.

The Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express Special (06539/06540) will get the coaches from July 10 from Yesvantpur and from Mangaluru Jn (from July 11).

Booking for the facility will start on July 3, and the fare will be same as executive class of Shatabdi, the release said, adding that no concessions of any kind will be applicable for the Vistadome coaches.

June 28,2021

Bengaluru, June 28: Even though any election in Karnataka looks uncertain given the continued Covid-19 threat, the BJP has started preparations for zilla and taluk panchayat polls, which are likely to be held in December.

The state BJP executive committee meeting held here on Saturday decided to organise rallies of gram panchayat members at divisional level and conventions of presidents and vice-presidents at the state level.

While inaugurating the meeting virtually, chief minister BS Yediyurappa called upon party functionaries to start groundwork for the panchayat polls. These elections were due in June, but had to be postponed due to the severity of the second wave.

"Winning more seats in zilla and taluk panchayats will not only help the party strengthen its base at the grassroots level, but also prove to be an advantage in the 2023 assembly polls," Yediyurappa said. He also said bypolls to Sindagi and Hangal assembly segments may be announced any time.

The CM claimed despite facing several hurdles, his government handled the Covid-19 situation effectively. "With the help of the Centre, we successfully managed the Covid-19 situation. Despite financial constraints, we have offered cash assistance to the poor and the working class. Nationally, the state is in the second position in vaccination drives. The party cadre must take this message to the masses," he said.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who chaired the meeting, said Congress' failure to provide medical infrastructure in rural areas put hurdles for the BJP government in managing the second wave.

The meeting passed two resolutions: First, to condemn opposition Congress for criticising the government during the pandemic instead of joining hands and second, to urge the Centre to take suitable action with regard to atrocities allegedly being unleashed by the West Bengal government on BJP functionaries. BJP national general secretaries Arun Singh and CT Ravi and state executive committee members attended the meeting virtually.

June 24,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 24:  Karnataka has reported 3979 fresh cases of the COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of people infected from the pandemic so far in the state to 2823444 on Wednesday.

According to official sources in the last 24-hours as many as 138 persons had succumbed to the pandemic taking the total number of fatalities so far in the state to 34425.

The sources said that while as many as 9768 covid-19 patients got discharged from various hospitals, after being completely recovered from the disease, there are as many as 110523 active cases across the state.

The sources said that among the total number of 138 deaths, Mysuru district reported 22 cases followed by Bengaluru urban district 14, Dakshina Kannada 15, and Ballari and Dharwad districts 10 each.

In the last 24-hours, as many as 161287 persons had undergone the COVID-19 test and the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.46 percent and the case fatality rate accounted for 3.46 per cent.

June 22,2021

Lucknow, June 22: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after allegedly being raped by a man in a village in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, who was later nabbed by the villagers, tried to escape from police custody while being taken to court but was overpowered after being shot in the leg, police said.

The toddler was sleeping in an open courtyard on Monday night when the accused (30) picked her up and raped her at a deserted school building nearby, ASP (Rural) Ashok Kumar told reporters.

When the parents did not find their girl early morning on Tuesday, a search began and she was found profusely bleeding. The accused, who was also with the victim, was caught by the villagers and handed over to the police, the ASP said.

The girl was admitted to hospital where she succumbed to injuries later in the day, he said.

A case under charges of murder and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against the accused.

While being taken to court in the afternoon for remand, the 30-year-old attacked the police team and tried to escape from the spot, SHO of the area police station Sanjay Singh said.

Police fired in the air but the accused did not stop and got shot in the leg, the SHO said, adding that he was arrested and sent to court for remand following a medical examination.

The ASP said charges under the National Security Act will also be invoked against the accused.

The girl's father said he frantically searched for his missing daughter along with other villagers only to find her in such a bad state in the nearby school. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Wednesday, 23 Jun 2021

1- YEAR-GIRL-RAPED, MURDERED, IN UP, 30, YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED, INDIA TODAY, THE YEAR 2021
Yogi, CM, of UP, Modi, PM of India and Amit Shah, Home Minister of India, all the members of the BJP, shame on all of you for allowing the barbaric crime In India. India still in the year 2021, practice and promote the Colonial Law. India to consider following the certain law of China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia to maintain a law-based Liberal Democracy. The death penalty law is respected in China, Russia and Saudi- Arabia but India has a soft heart for the cold-blooded murderers similar to the alleged accused in the referenced case. India and China are the most populous countries. China would never allow the alleged accused of rape-murder to abuse the Court Process for fifty years. Saudi-Arabia would proceed on the Fast-Track- Criminal Trial and Russia would never allow the alleged accused to use the Courts as the circus.
This kind of crime provides irrefutable evidence to the rest of the world that India is a barbaric regime under the guise of Democracy which is fraudare. India is an old country with several of the old religion and the Indian Government must respect each religion equally. This type of barbaric crime in India must be handled by a specialised skilled court. Modi, Yogi and Shah lack the moral to rule.
Respectfully submitted in the interest of the Humanity and Justice
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

