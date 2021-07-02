Mangaluru-Bengaluru journey to get more scenic from July 7 with new Vistadome coaches

Mangaluru, July 3: Now, passengers travelling between Mangaluru and Bengaluru can enjoy the scenic beauty of nature through new Vistadome coach, introduced by the Indian Railways.

The Vistadome coach will be attached from July 7 to the day train number 06211/06212 between Karwar-Yesvantpur at Mangaluru Central station.

“It is decided to augment two Vistadome coaches and de-augment one general second class coach from three pairs of trains plying between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru/Karwar,” the South Western Railway said in a release.

Accordingly, Yesvantpur – Karwar - Yesvantpur Express Special (06211/06212) will lose a general coach and get Vistadome coach from Yesvantpur (starting July 7) and from Mangaluru Jn (from July 8).

The Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express Special (06575/06576) will undergo a similar change with effect starting July 8 from Yesvantpur and July 9 from Mangaluru Jn.

The Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express Special (06539/06540) will get the coaches from July 10 from Yesvantpur and from Mangaluru Jn (from July 11).

Booking for the facility will start on July 3, and the fare will be same as executive class of Shatabdi, the release said, adding that no concessions of any kind will be applicable for the Vistadome coaches.