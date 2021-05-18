  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Bodies of covid victims interchanged at pvt hospital due to negligence

May 18, 2021

Mangaluru, May 18: When the body of a 44-year-old person, who died of Covid-19, was shifted to the crematorium in Kariyakallu in Karkala, the family realised that they had received the wrong body due to a mix-up by the staff at a private hospital in Mukka, here on Monday.

The relatives immediately sent the body back to the hospital. Sources in Suratkal police station confirmed that negligence by hospital staff led to the incident.

A 65-year-old person from Surathkal and a 44-year-old person from Karkala died at the hospital on Monday. The staff handed over the bodies after due procedure. Relatives alleged that without confirming the identity, the bodies were handed over.

The police had to rush to the hospital after members of a saffron organisation began heckling the staff for the mess.

An officer in the health department said that the relatives of one of the victims had failed to identify the body properly, which had led to the incident.

Later, the bodies were returned to the respective family members for the final rites, said sources.

May 6,2021

Mangaluru, May 6: Dakshina Kannada District in-charge of Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has instructed officials to form medical teams to take care of Covid patients in home isolation as over 85.70 per cent of covid patients in the district are in home isolation.

Presiding over a meeting of experts here on Thursday in the backdrop of the rising Covid cases in Mangaluru, he said of the 8,414 active cases in the district, 1,204 are being treated in hospitals while the rest 7,210 patients are in home isolation.

The Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner to form 78 teams comprising even doctors so that those in home isolation can get good treatment. He also said special care should be given to Covid patients over 45 years of age.

The Minister said any complaints regarding private hospitals charging exorbitant fees for Covid treatment can be lodged at the office of the District Health Officer so that strict action could be taken.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra who also spoke, said some religious organisations and private institutions are coming forward to open Covid care centres. The officials should first inspect if the places have all facilities before permitting the centres.

May 16,2021

London, May 16: The vaccines being administered to protect against Covid-19 are "almost certainly less effective" against preventing the transmission of the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India, a leading UK scientist who advises the country's vaccination programme said on Saturday.

Professor Anthony Harnden, from the University of Oxford who is the deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said it was important to approach the easing of lockdown in England with "utmost caution" as it remains unclear exactly how much more transmissible the variant detected in India is. 

But he reiterated that there is no evidence so far of increased severity of illness or that the particular mutation of the coronavirus evades the vaccine.

"The vaccines may be less effective against mild disease but we don't think they're less effective against severe disease. But in combination with being less effective against mild disease, they're almost certainly less effective against transmission," Harnden told the BBC.

"We don't know how much more transmissible it is yet. All the evidence so far suggests there is no evidence of increased severity of illness or that it evades the vaccine. So, at the moment, on the basis of the evidence, we are doing the right thing: coolly, calmly continuing with Monday, but keeping everything under review," he said, in reference to the next stage in the easing of lockdown that begins in England from Monday.

His comments follow UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street press conference on Friday evening, when he focused on the "important unknowns" related to the B1.617.2 variant, which is believed to be largely behind India's devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We believe this variant is more transmissible than the previous one — in other words, it passes more easily from person to person — but we don't know by how much," said Johnson.

"I am told that if it's only marginally more transmissible, we can continue more or less as planned. But if the virus is significantly more transmissible, we are likely to face some hard choices. We are going to be learning a lot more in the coming days and weeks about that," he said, in an indication that a planned June 21 timeline for an end to all lockdown measures is likely to change.

He also pointed to the "good news" that so far there is no evidence to suggest the vaccines being administered by the National Health Service (NHS), which includes the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine being deployed in India as Covishield, will be less effective in protecting people against severe illness and hospitalisation.

"I believe we should trust in our vaccines to protect the public whilst monitoring the situation very closely... The race between our vaccination programme and the virus may be about to become a great deal tighter," he said.

Under the UK's action plan laid out to tackle the B1.617.2 variant of concern (VOC) first identified in India, all over-50s and the most vulnerable groups are to be offered their second Covid-19 vaccine dose earlier than scheduled. Appointments for a second dose of a vaccine will be brought forward from 12 to eight weeks for these groups.

Those aged under 50 will continue to get their first dose, with their second dose at 12 weeks, as has been the deployment strategy so far.

"We have implemented measures at record pace to get on top of this new variant and control the spread. Everyone has a role to play in this effort — accept the invitation to get a jab when it comes, and if you live in one of the areas where we've introduced surge testing, get your free PCR test. Let's work to fight this together," said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The move will be supported by targeted new activity to accelerate vaccine uptake amongst eligible cohorts in Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen, among the 15 most affected areas from the B1.617.2 VOC.

Public health officials are being backed up by the Army in some of these hotspots to distribute coronavirus tests door-to-door as part of the drives.

"This move is a belt-and-braces approach to ensure as many people as possible have the full protection a vaccine has to offer — make sure to book in your jab when contacted," said Nadhim Zahawi, UK Vaccine Deployment Minister.

The government's Scientific Group for Emergencies (SAGE) believes B.1.617.2 VOC could be up to 50 per cent more transmissible than one first recorded in the southeast England region of Kent last year, which is the UK's dominant strain.

The latest data on the B1.617.2 variant, published by Public Health England (PHE) on Thursday, shows the number of cases across the UK has risen from 520 last week to 1,313 cases this week.

Most cases are in the north west of England, with some in London.

Britain, which has recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic hit last year, has seen new infections fall sharply and daily deaths in single figures in recent days.

Under a pre-set lockdown-easing roadmap, most businesses are set to resume full activity from Monday. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also following similar patterns, though the Scottish government has kept the city of Glasgow and the northern area of Moray under restrictions because of rising case numbers of the B1.617.2 VOC.

News Network
May 15,2021

rain.jpg

Mangaluru, May 15: With Cyclone Tauktae forming over the Arabian Sea, rain continues to lash Dakshina Kannada since late last night.

The storm water drains are full in several parts of the city. The Indian Coast Guard personnel have already warned fishermen not to venture into sea fishing. 

All the boats that went for deep-sea fishing have returned to the shore and several fishermen have shifted their traditional boats anchored in the shore to safer locations.

The IMD has sounded a red alert in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday and Sunday with heavy rain between 65 mm to 115 mm to lash the region.

On the other hand, sea erosion has intensified in Ullal, Subhashnagara areas. Officials have called upon the people residing on the shores to remain cautious.

The clouds were so dark that the drivers were forced to switch on the headlights while driving vehicles on the roads. People were seen purchasing essentials while holding umbrellas in the markets in Mangaluru city. 

