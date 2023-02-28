  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Businessman dies of cardiac arrest after participating in tug-of-war

News Network
February 28, 2023

Mangaluru, Feb 28: A middle aged a businessman died of a heart attack after participating in a tug-of-war competition at Jeppu area in the city.

The deceased has been identified as Kushalnath Shetty (50), a real estate businessman.

Kushalnath was an executive committee member of the Jeppu Bantara Sangha. He had participated in a tug-of-war competition organized by the Sangha on Monday, February 27. 

He was resting after the end of the competition when he experienced chest pain and started vomiting. Though he was rushed to a hospital he could not be saved.

Kushalnath is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

News Network
February 16,2023

bommai.jpg

Mysuru, Feb 16: KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is all set to present the Budget on Friday, should give a report card on the previous budget and answer by Thursday evening, as to why they have spent only 56 per cent (1.4 lakh crore out of Rs 2.5 lakh crore allotted) of the allocation of previous budget-2022-23.

Out of 339 promises in that, 207 remain as mere government orders and 132 promises have not been implemented.  Hence Kannadigas should reject the Budget 2023-24 even before it is presented. When their promises remain in speeches, why should they seek vote, when they are not eligible to come to power again?

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Thursday, Shivakumar said Shuchi scheme which was supposed to benefit 19 lakh girl children is not re-started. 50 per cent of the promised Rs 3000 crore funds for Kalyana Karnataka is not spent. 

He said that Basavaraj Bommai has deceived all the communities with fake promises of reservation. The Bommai or Modi Government did not place the enhanced SC/ST reservation bill in the 9th schedule of the Constitution. They have failed to provide actual funds to Vokkaliga Development Board and Billava Kosha announced in the previous budget. They have not built Kannada Bhavan in Goa either. 

Shivakumar also said that Congress government had fulfilled 95 per cent of its promises in its manifesto.  The BJP government in the state has not fulfilled 91 per cent out of 600 promises made by them in their 2018 manifesto ahead of previous Assembly elections. They have not fulfilled 29 out of 32 promises made in education or 35 out of 40 promises made in health sectors.

40 out of 48 promises were made in infrastructure growth and 22 out of 23 promises were made in industrial growth. They failed to fulfil 97 out of 112 promises made to farmers including farm loan waivers or fair minimum support prices for crops. They failed to fulfil 24 out of 26 promises made to women, including allotting Rs 10,000 crore 'Sthree Unnati Nidhi' and giving smartphones to girls. They failed to fulfil 17 out of 18 promises made to youth. 2,52,000 government posts are vacant. They have not constructed a single PU college. Free education till degree level is also not fulfilled. 

He said that they betrayed the SC/ST/OBC communities by not fulfilling 71 out of 81 promises. They have not released the Rs 4500 crore worth of scholarships promised to students of those communities. They have not built Rs 15,000 crore worth of houses promised to those communities. They have duped the SC/STs, by diverting Rs 7000 crore of ST/ST sub-plan funds. 

Shivakumar said that PM Modi promised to make Mysore a Paris during his visit to Mysuru years ago. "Let them build one such road of Paris in Mysuru", said the KPCC president. 

He said it was thought that the double-engine government would go in high speed and take Karnataka to a bigger position. But it only made sound and released smoke and it never took off.

He said, "While we had thought that we would win 136 seats in the next assembly elections, going by the overwhelming response to 'Praja Dhwani' conventions, we feel that we will win 141 seats."

On actor Sudeep meeting him, he said, "he is a good friend, with my vast experience, we discussed several social service activities. I did not invite him to Congress."

KPCC working President R Druvanarayan, AICC secretary in charge of State, Roji M John, Senior Congress leaders, H M Revanna, Rani Sathish and others were present. 

D K Shivakumar said that unless they build a service road to Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway and provide alternate roads to people, they should not collect Rs 250 toll. Else they will take up a huge protest. 

News Network
February 26,2023

NITK.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 26: The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, has established three centres of excellence (CoEs) in line with the implementation of the national educational policy (NEP-2020).

The three centres are centre for sustainable energy engineering (CSEE), centre for women welfare and social empowerment (CWWSE) and centre for public relations, information and media exchange (C-PRIME).

These COEs are set up with the aim of enabling the students to acquire a well-rounded skill set, a release from the NITK here said.

The institute intends to provide students with access to the most recent research and technology, allowing them to remain at the forefront of their respective professions.

In the light of the NEP-2020, these three newly established centres at NITK will engage with relevant ministries, industry experts and other higher education institutions to equip students with a comprehensive learning experience and the skills and information they need to thrive in the contemporary world.

C-PRIME is designed to promote and maintain the reputation of NITK through the effective use of multiple media platforms, and to provide academic initiatives in line with the recommendations of the NEP-2020.

It will serve as a hub for the information exchange between the institute, its stakeholders, and the public in general, fostering greater collaboration and transparency.

“We are committed to developing NITK Surathkal as a multidisciplinary education and research university (MERU), making it as a preferred destination for aspiring minds from all over the world. These CoEs will enable students to explore their potential and enhance their skill set in a variety of disciplines,” NITK director Prof Prasad Krishna said. 

News Network
February 16,2023

kateel.jpg

Koppal, Feb 16: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel stoked a controversy by saying the people of Koppal district who sing devotional songs on Rama and Hanuman should stay here, and not those who love 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Kateel was speaking at a public meeting on Tuesday in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly election, which is less than three months away.

"We are the devotees of Rama and Anjaneya (Hanuman). We do the work of Anjaneya. We are not the children of Tipu Sultan. We are the ones who will drive home Tipu's children," Kateel said.

He then asked the cheering crowd, "I want to ask the people of Yalaburga – whether you worship Anjaneya or sing praises of Tipu Sultan. Won't you drive away those singing praises of Tipu to the forest?"

The BJP leader invoked the name of Anjaneya in Koppal district, which is believed to be 'Kishkindha Kshetra', the monkey kingdom as mentioned in the Hindu epic Ramayana. The place is also believed to be the birthplace of Hanuman at Anjanadri – the hill of Hanuman's mother Anjana.

"Take oath whether you want Tipu's children or the devotees of Rama and Anjaneya in this state. I am asking you this question in the holy town of Anjaneya that those who love Tipu should not stay in this land. Only those who sing Rama Bhajan (devotional songs) should remain here," the BJP leader said.

