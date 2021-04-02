  1. Home
Mangaluru cops arrest 4 for attacking Muslim boy after he was asked by friend to accompany her to Bengaluru

coastaldigest.com news network
April 2, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 2: The city police has managed to arrest four persons among the miscreants who brutally attacked a Muslim youth after dragging him out of a Bengaluru-bound bus in the city last night just because he was asked by a girl to accompany him to the state capital during her job hunting trip.

24-year-old Asvid Anwar Muhammad, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city after last night’s attack by the Hindutva vigilante mob. 

Briefing about the incident, N Shashi Kumar, commissioner of Mangaluru city police said, a group waylaid the private bus near Kankanady bus stop and attacked the youth as he was accompanying a girl belonging to a different faith. The mob also stabbed the youth with a sharp weapon. However, his is now out of danger, said the top cop.

The arrested have been identified as Balachandra (28), resident of Attavar who has a case registered against him in Mangaluru East police station and in Kankandady police station, Dhanush Bhandary (25) resident of Kanduka, who has 4 cases in different police station against him including a murder case and a case at Mangaluru South police station, Jayaprakash (27) resident of Shakthinagar who has 4 cases at different police stations, while Anil Kumar (38) resident of Urwa who has an assault case registered against him in Mangaluru South police station.

“We have also registered a case under 307 and other sections of the IPC against the culprits,” he said.

The city police chief also said that the girl was on her way to Bengaluru to look for a job in digital marketing. As she was not familiar with Bengaluru, she had asked the boy to accompany her and help her find a job there. Both were reportedly good friends and completed their degree in the same college in the city.

News Network
March 29,2021

mogaveers.jpg

Kuwait: The fifth annual general body meeting of Mogaveers Association Kuwait (MAK) was conducted virtually through Zoom on March 5th 2021. Mr.Suresh Salian who was an excellent host for the day welcomed all the MAK members to the event. As is customary and traditional, the proceedings of the MAK AGM commenced with Kuwait & Indian National Anthem followed by a prayer song sung by Master Kanishk.

The lighting of the lamp was done by the President Mr. Rajesh Mendon & Convener Mr. Ramesh Kidiyoor.

The General Secretary, Mr. Dhananjaya S. Salian read the Annual Report of the activities of the association for the year 2020. While the Treasurer 

Mr. Lakshmeesh Salian read out the financial report for the year, both of which were approved by the members.

Scholarship of INR.10,000 was given to Miss Pranitha D Salian daughter of active member Mr. Dinakar C. Salian who has scored 92% in S.S.L.C. 2020.
Some of the major events of 2020 are as follows MAK organized its Fourth indoor, National level Volleyball & Throw Ball Tournament under the title of “MAK Champion Trophy 2020” which was held on 25th Feb American International School, Maidan Hawally, Kuwait.

As part of the welfare project Scholarships were given to first three meritorious students of Mogaveera Management Schools of India.

1) Mahalaksmi English Medium School, The names of the top 3 students as follows Prasheel L. Suvarna, Sudeeksha, Bavith L Suvaran Uchila  2) Sagar Vidya Mandir, Beach Road, Padubidri. The names of students as follows Unnathi H Puthran, Prapthi, Anshul A Salian. 

Also INR.10,000 was given to Master Rishab Puthran Son of active member Mr.Srinivas Puthran who has scored 95.36% in S.S.L.C. 2019.

President Mr.Rajesh Mendon welcomed all the members & thanked everyone for their continued support during his tenure. He also assured that he would also support & work towards the betterment of the committee & requested everyone to provide continuous support even for the upcoming year.

Convener Mr.Ramesh Kidiyoor urged all the members to come forward showcase their talent and increase the visibility of the Assocation in Kuwait & take the association to the next level.

The returning officer, Mr.Sachidanad Suvarna announced the new managing committee for the year 2021. The group unanimously elected Mr.Jaya Kotian as the president.

The officer bearers for 2021 are as follows:
President               :   Mr. Jaya Kotian, Kinnimulki,Udupi
Vice President        :   Mr.Kishore Kotian,Udupi
General Secretary   :   Mr. Dhananjaya S Salian, Malpe
Treasurer                      :  Mr. Lakshmeesh Salian,Malpe
Cultural Secretary         :  Mr. Prashanth Kunder ,Malpe
Sports Secretary            :  Mr.Nithin Suvarna, Thottam,Malpe
P.R.O & Welfare officer  : Mr.Kiran Kumar, Boloor

Mr. Rajesh Mendon would be the Chief Co-ordinator.

The managment committee members introduced themselves, thanked and assured all the members for rendering their best service during their tenure.

Newly Elected President, Mr. Jaya Kotian in his speech thanked all the members for electing him as president & giving this opportunity. He urged all the members to stay safe in this tough time of pandemic & assured everyone of continued support from the committee.

Executive committee of 20  members were announced By the President who are as follows Dr. Vikyath Boloor, Sachidanand Suvarna, Mrs. Poonam Mendon,  Suresh Salian, Nishanth Salian, Pundarisha Kanchan, Mrs. Ranjitha Pundarish, Divakar J. Kotian, Manoj Amin, Punithraj Salian, Santhosh Karkera, Shrinivas Puthran, Manjunath G Mogaveer, Purandhar Manchi, Ramesh Kunder, Rakshith Suvarna, Kaushik Kanchan, Santhosh (Sanu) Kunder, Girish Salian, Kusuma Girish.

Below Welfare Projects would continue as informed by the President

-Death Grant of IRS. 1,00,000/- in case of death of any active member, financial help will be provided to next of kin of the deceased.

-Financial help (Health Grant) of IRS. 25,000/- will be given to the members in case of serious health issues or permanent disability or severe injury due to accident.

- Merit Cum Means Scholarship- Children of MAK members residing in Kuwait or India would be awarded Scholarship of IRS. 10,000/- for 10th Standard Students & IRS. 20,000 for 12th Standard Students.

Scholarship for Mogaveera Management School in India

President, Mr. Jaya Kotian also announced that scholarship of IRS. 7,000/- , IRS. 5,000/- & IRS. 3,000/- would be awarded to the First three Meritorious students respectively for the year of 2020-2021, for the following schools of the Mogaveera Community

Mahalaksmi English Medium School, Uchila

Sagar Vidya Mandir,Beach Road, Padubidri

Convenor Mr.Ramesh Kidiyoor congratulated the New Committee members  & also urged everyone to get innovative & strengthen the members of the community In Kuwait & always be United. He also announced that a contribution of Rs.1,00,000 would be made towards the renovation of Sri Mahalaxmi Temple Uchila from MAK.

Melodious songs were sung by Mr.Suresh Salian & Mr. Jaya Kotian.

In her vote of thanks Mrs. Poonam Mendon expressed her gratitude to each and every member who supported to make the event successful.

mog.jpg

coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

burgled.jpg

Puttur, Mar 25: Four jewellery stores were broken into at as many locations in Puttur town of Dakshina Kannada district and cash and valuables taken away last night. The incidents came to light today morning. 

One of the jewellery stores where the theft took place was Sridhar Bhat Jewellers, located in a portion of commercial complex ‘Sridhar Bhat and Brothers.’

It is learnt that the burglars who forced the rolling shutter open, broke the lock of the slide gate inside and stole gold and silver ornaments. 

Ironically, the town police station is located within a distance of 50 metres from the shop and the women's station is 25 metres on the other side. Besides, the traffic station is situated just 25 metres on the backside.

Thieves also gained entry into Sri Navami Jewellers and Shruti Jewellers located at Court Road and Hiranya Machine cutting. 

The police visited the spots in the morning and launched an investigation. Four separate cases have been registered. 

Agencies
March 26,2021

New Delhi, Mar 26: As the COVID-19 cases in the country are surging, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the 'no-fly' list if they do not follow the SoPs and guidelines to curb COVID-19.

Speaking to media, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "We can win the fight against COVID-19 but the negligence of some people is creating problems. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been instructed to crack the whip."

"We can issue SoPs and guidelines in regard to COVID-19, some people are being careless. We have started putting people on the no-fly list," the Minister said.

"When you compare the air travel to surface route, travelling by buses or train, air travel is much safer," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 59,118 new COVID-19 cases, 32,987 recoveries, and 257 deaths on Thursday.

"The UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme produced connectivity and affordability. We have fare-bands. The lower fare-band is a little more than that of the fare of the lower class AC car in a train," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

"I am 100 per cent confident that the UDAN scheme is a roaring success. We are building another 100 airports. We have more than 300 operational routes which will be increased to 1000," Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The Minister said that demand for airports has been increased and many airports are being privatised.

"The land for the development of an airport is to be provided by the state government. In Darbhanga Airport, earlier, there was no place to park the aircraft. Eventually, the facilities are increasing and by creating a bigger terminal and by getting more lands, we will be solving the problems," he added.

All flight operations at Darbhanga airport in Bihar commenced in November last night, which has been developed under the UDAN initiative.

UDAN is a regional airport development and "Regional Connectivity Scheme" of the Government of India which was started in April 2017.

