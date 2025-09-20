  1. Home
  Mangaluru cops nab 22-year-old over provocative Instagram page

News Network
September 19, 2025

Mangaluru, Sept 19: Police in the coastal city of Mangaluru have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of running a provocative Instagram account that circulated inflammatory messages, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Mohammed Kaif, a resident of Malavntige in Dakshina Kannada district, was taken into custody after a weeks-long investigation by the city’s Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police.

According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, Kaif allegedly operated the handle Karavali_tigers 909, frequently changing his online identity to evade detection.

A case was initially registered on July 19 under provisions of the Information Technology Act (Section 66(C)) and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (56, 353(1), 192).

“After technical analysis, our team tracked him down to Tamil Nadu. A special unit was dispatched, and he was brought back to Mangaluru,” the commissioner said. Kaif was later presented in court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police added that a separate case involving the same Instagram account has also been filed at Bajpe Police Station. Investigations into both cases are continuing.

News Network
September 15,2025

New Delhi, Sept 15: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, saying such a step is possible only in the “rarest of rare” cases. Instead, it paused the operation of two provisions that it found problematic.

What was stayed:

•    The rule that only a person who has been a Muslim for five years can create a Waqf.

•    The rule that allowed District Collectors to decide whether a property is Waqf land or government land.

The Court also clarified that the law restricting the number of non-Muslims in state Waqf boards and the central Waqf council to three will remain in place for now.

Why these provisions were paused:

•    On the first provision, the Court said it will remain on hold until states frame clear rules on how to determine whether a person is a practising Muslim.

•    On the Collector’s powers, the Court said that a Collector’s report cannot change the ownership (title) of a Waqf property unless endorsed by a High Court. Until then, Waqf Boards cannot create third-party rights on disputed properties.

Court’s reasoning:

The bench noted that Parliament’s laws enjoy a presumption of constitutionality. It said while some clauses may need protection, no case had been made out to suspend the entire Act.

Background:

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 2 with 288 votes in favour and 232 against. The Rajya Sabha cleared it the next day after a 14-hour debate, with 128 votes for and 95 against. The law has faced several challenges to its constitutional validity, which the Court is currently hearing.

News Network
September 12,2025

UN.jpg

United Nations, Sept 12: The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly endorsed a declaration outlining “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” toward a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, ahead of a meeting of world leaders.

The seven-page declaration, known as the New York Declaration, stems from an international conference hosted by Saudi Arabia and France at the UN in July to address the decades-long conflict. The United States and Israel boycotted the conference.

As part of a carefully negotiated compromise, the UN General Assembly also voted to support a Hamas-free government for Palestine. In return, Arab states agreed to stronger condemnation of Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel and provided clear backing for a Palestinian state.

The declaration aims to highlight the isolation of Israel and the US in opposing a long-term solution to the Gaza conflict, showing support from countries such as Germany, a strong ally of Israel, for a solution in which the Palestinian Authority governs both the West Bank and Gaza.

The General Assembly voted 142-10 to endorse the declaration. Twelve countries abstained. Israel, the US, Hungary, and Argentina voted against it. The text condemns Hamas’ attacks on civilians on October 7 and calls for the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

The declaration also outlines conditions for ending Hamas’ control in Gaza:

•    Hamas must cease exercising authority over Gaza.

•    Hamas must hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international support, to facilitate a sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

•    A temporary international stabilization mission under a UN Security Council mandate may be deployed to protect civilians, strengthen Palestinian capacities, and provide security guarantees to both Palestine and Israel.

Hamas has indicated it will not disarm without the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

The vote paves the way for a one-day UN conference on a two-state solution in New York immediately before the UN General Assembly high-level week, where countries including France, the UK, Canada, and Australia are expected to formally recognize the Palestinian state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Thursday that Israel would never accept a Palestinian state, despite around three-quarters of UN member states recognizing the Palestinian state proclaimed in 1988. Germany and Italy remain the largest European holdouts, though Italy’s coalition government is increasingly divided. Meanwhile, five European countries have banned imports from illegal Israeli settlements.

In regional diplomacy, the UN Security Council condemned the bombing of Qatar, without naming Israel. Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, is scheduled to meet former US President Donald Trump to discuss US knowledge of the attack and possible defense measures. Qatar is also hosting an Arab-Islamic summit to coordinate a regional response to Israel, amid pressure on the UAE to suspend the Abraham Accords.

The UAE summoned the Israeli ambassador on Friday to express displeasure over attacks on Hamas leaders. Senior UAE diplomat Dr. Anwar Gargash warned:

“These reckless belligerent actions will deliver neither Israel nor the region our shared goal for peace, prosperity, security and stability. They only serve to fuel more violence, extremism, and chaos… Relentless threats of land annexation and attacks on neighbouring countries destroy any foundation for lasting peace and threaten the entire region’s stability.”

News Network
September 13,2025

Lorry.jpg

Hassan, Sept 13: At least nine people, including three engineering students, were killed after a tanker lorry rammed into a Ganpati immersion procession in Karnataka’s Hassan district, officials confirmed.

“Between 8 pm and 8:45 pm yesterday, a tanker lorry drove recklessly into a Ganpati immersion procession at Mosale Hosalli. Nine people have died in the incident, and the driver was also injured. Among the deceased are three engineering students and six villagers,” Inspector General of Police Boralingaiah said according to news agency ANI.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and announced compensation for the victims’ families.

“It is deeply saddening to learn that several people lost their lives and over 20 others sustained serious injuries when a lorry collided with a Ganesh immersion procession in Hassan. I pray for peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured. On behalf of the government, a compensation of ₹5 lakh will be given to each of the bereaved families, and the state will bear the medical expenses of the injured. This is a profoundly painful moment, and we must all stand with the families affected,” he said.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also expressed his condolences.

“I am deeply shocked by the horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession at Mosalehosahalli in Hassan Taluk, where several people lost their lives and more than 20 were injured. It is extremely saddening that devotees were run over by a truck during the procession. May God grant peace to the departed and give strength to their families to endure this pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The state government must ensure the best free treatment for those undergoing care,” he said in a statement.

