Mangaluru: Dubai returnee duped of ₹23.9 lakh in online stock scam

News Network
September 8, 2025

Mangaluru, Sept 8: A retired man who had worked in Dubai has reported losing ₹23.9 lakh in a stock market investment scam.

According to his complaint, the victim came across a trading advertisement on Instagram on February 27 last year. Curious, he clicked on the link, which led him to a website where he registered and opened a trading account.

Soon after, unknown individuals contacted him through the Zoom app and guided him to make an initial deposit. Trusting their instructions, he transferred ₹82,862.90 via UPI. Encouraged to invest further, he eventually deposited ₹2.5 lakh into a trading account on the website Maunto.

Over the following months, he continued investing larger sums on different platforms, believing he would earn substantial profits. However, when he tried to withdraw his money, the transactions failed. The fraudsters then persuaded him to invest more, citing a “falling stock market” and promising better returns.

Eventually, all the trading websites vanished. His attempts to log in proved futile, and the entire investment was lost.

A case has been registered at Mangaluru Rural Police Station, and investigations are underway.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 1,2025

In a landmark achievement, Indian non-profit Educate Girls has become the first NGO from the country to win the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award 2025. The recognition shines a global spotlight on its founder Safeena Husain, whose journey from London School of Economics to the remotest corners of Rajasthan has transformed the educational landscape for millions of girls.

From Delhi to the World

Born in Delhi in 1971, Safeena Husain’s own schooling was briefly interrupted, but she returned with determination and eventually graduated from the London School of Economics. Her early career in San Francisco as head of Child Family Health International exposed her to global development challenges. Yet, a visit to rural India, where villagers pitied her parents for having “only a daughter,” left a lasting mark. That moment planted the seed for what would later become Educate Girls.

Founding Educate Girls

In 2007, Husain returned to India and launched Educate Girls after two years of groundwork. Starting with just 50 schools in Rajasthan’s Pali district, the initiative quickly expanded. The model was simple but powerful: work with government schools, involve communities, and mobilize local youth volunteers—Team Balika—to identify and enroll out-of-school girls.

Today, Educate Girls spans tens of thousands of villages across multiple states, enrolling over 2 million girls and supporting remedial learning for millions of children.

Innovations That Changed the Game

Safeena Husain’s vision has consistently combined grassroots action with global innovation:

•    Team Balika volunteers: Local champions who ensure no girl is left behind.

•    Development Impact Bond (2015): The world’s first education DIB, linking funding to measurable results—exceeding targets with 160% learning outcomes.

•    Pragati Program: A “second chance” for young women (15–29) to complete their schooling through open learning. Today, it serves over 31,000 learners.

Recognitions and Global Spotlight

The Ramon Magsaysay Award is the latest in a long list of honors for Safeena Husain:

•    2023 – WISE Prize for Education (Qatar), the first Indian woman to win it.

•    2024 – Honorary Doctorate from the London School of Economics.

•    Earlier – Skoll Award (2015), Women Transforming India (2017), ET Prime Women Leadership Award (2019).

With the Magsaysay Award, Educate Girls joins the ranks of Asia’s most inspiring change-makers.

A Vision for the Future

Speaking after the announcement, Husain called the award a “historic moment for India’s girl education movement.” She aims to empower 10 million learners in the next decade, underscoring her belief that “educating girls is the single most powerful investment for breaking cycles of poverty.”

From the lanes of Rajasthan to the global stage, Safeena Husain has shown how one woman’s determination can change the destiny of millions. The Ramon Magsaysay Award is not just a personal honor but a recognition of the power of education, equality, and grassroots action in shaping a better India.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 6,2025

Karwar, Sept 6: In a tragic incident at Somanahalli village of Sirsi taluk, Uttara Kannada district, a 9-year-old boy died after being accidentally shot by his younger brother with an air gun.

The deceased was the son of Basappa Undi from Hosa Kittur village in Haveri district. The family had moved to Somanahalli for plantation work.

According to police, the children were playing with the air gun, usually kept to scare away monkeys in the plantation. In the process, the 7-year-old brother accidentally pulled the trigger, fatally injuring his elder sibling, who died on the spot.

CCTV footage reportedly shows the victim and a girl standing on one side, while the younger brother and his father stood nearby at the time of the incident.

ASP Jagadish and CPI Shashikant Verma visited the spot. Police have registered a case, and the body was shifted to Sirsi hospital for postmortem.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 8,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 8: The lure of quick profits in the stock market has cost a city resident a staggering ₹1.1 crore, after he was drawn into an elaborate scam run through WhatsApp.

The ordeal began on July 17 when the complainant was added to a WhatsApp group run by a man identifying himself as Virender Singh. Claiming expertise in stock trading, Singh promoted a platform called Russell Investment and assured high, risk-free returns.

He later introduced the complainant to “Kristin,” who posed as a customer relationship officer. On August 11, Kristin personally guided him to open a trading account through a registration link, which displayed Indian and US stocks — giving the appearance of a legitimate platform.

Convinced by repeated promises of huge profits, the man began transferring funds. Between August 13 and September 2, he moved a total of ₹1.1 crore via RTGS and NEFT into bank accounts shared by the fraudsters.

Trouble surfaced when he attempted to withdraw his money. The scammers demanded an additional 20% payment as “tax,” warning that his funds would otherwise be blocked. Alarmed, he consulted friends and quickly realised he had been duped.

The case has now been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station. Investigations are underway to track down the culprits.

