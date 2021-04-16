Mangaluru: Islamic college student passes away in mosque after ‘suhoor’

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
April 17, 2021

sinan.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 17: A 19-year-old Islamic seminary (dars) student, who had stayed in a mosque on the outskirts of the city after delivering a Ramadan related lecture there, passed away early today after ‘suhoor’, the predawn meal consumed before fasting. 

The deceased has been identified as Sinaan, son of Hasainar and Zuhra couple from Ajjavara near Sullia. He was a student of Karnataka Islamic Academy, Kumbra in Dakshina Kannada district. He was also perusing B.Com. 

The tragedy occurred at Marakada Juma Masjid near Kavoor, Mangaluru.

During the month of Ramadan some Islamic seminary students in coastal Karnataka and Kerala visit various mosques and deliver lectures as part of their training process. 

Sinaan had been to Marakada Juma Masjid last evening and delivered a lecture after night prayers. He had spent night in the same mosque. He collapsed after consuming suhoor. 

The people in the mosque immediately contacted his family members who informed them that he had epilepsy and other problems. As per family members suggestion, he was made to sleep there. Hover, when failed to wake up even after couple of hours, the cleric of the mosque tried to wake him up and realized that he had breathed his last. 

News Network
April 17,2021

New Delhi, Apr 17: The second wave of coronavirus can last up to 100 days and such waves will keep coming till 70 per cent of the population is vaccinated and herd immunity is achieved, according to an advisory prepared by an expert for Southeast Delhi Police.

Aimed at creating awareness among police personnel, the advisory by Dr. Neeraj Kaushik said the new mutated virus has potential to skip immunity and even vaccine. "This is the reason for re-infection and cases among vaccinated people."

This mutated virus is so infectious that if one member is affected, the whole family gets infected. It is preying on children too, Dr Kaushik said in the document.

He said that routine RT-PCR tests may not detect the mutated virus. However, loss of smell is a very strong indicator that a person is corona positive.

"The second wave of coronavirus can last up to 100 days. Such waves will keep coming until we attain 70 percent vaccination and herd community. So, do not lower your guard, especially mask," the advisory read.

It said surface transmission of virus is no more a threat now as per the recent trends. Hence, not much emphasis on surface disinfection is needed.

The doctor told police personnel that the chance of getting infected becomes very high "when you come in contact with the positive person for more than 15 minutes".

People with comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease etc. must take extra precaution, he said.

Dr Kaushik advised police personnel to avoid over exercise and junk food.

"Go for nutritious foods including juice, coconut water. Dalia in meals," he said.

He also suggested the personnel change their "careless mindset and attitude and learn to wear masks professionally".

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said Kaushik has been working with the district police since the pandemic began.

He has conducted several various campaigns and prescribed medicines for our staff, Meena said, adding suggestions by him will help us understand and deal with the second wave.

Agencies
April 10,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who is leading the ongoing Karnataka state owned transport employees' strike, has been detained in Belagavi, sources said. 

"Police took Chandrashekar into their custody and are taking him to Bengaluru," sources said.

According to sources in the Belagavi administration, Chandrashekar wanted to meet the Deputy Commissioner of the district, which was not granted.

Angry over it, the leader decided to stage a demonstration there.

The district authorities then detained him and directed that he be sent out of the district.

Meanwhile, fissures seem to have opened among sections of the state owned transport corporation bus employees' federation as the strike over their salary related issues entered the fourth day on Saturday.

The Karnataka government on Friday banned with immediate effect the indefinite strike by employees of the road transport corporations, which affected bus services across the State.

Citing inconvenience caused to the public and that the strike was against provisions of the industrial disputes act, the Labour department issued the ban orders.

The dispute has been referred to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru for adjudication, it added.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to the employees to resume work, even as he made it clear that it was not possible to meet their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission.

With the government reiterating its stand on wages as per the 6th Pay Commission, RTC employees decided to continue with the strike on Saturday as well.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, honorary president of the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, said the strike is on and will continue for the fourth day on Saturday.

On Saturday a few union leaders expressed their displeasure over the way Chandrashekhar handled the issue.

The Karnataka Transport Employees Federation has chosen Chandrashekhar as their honorary president to lead their agitation and negotiate with the government for the implementation of the sixth pay commission.

"The strike is continuing, but we are caught in a problem due to the impractical demand. Now we cannot move forward, return backward," the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation union leader K Prakash said.

Chandrashekhar should not have put forth just one demand, which will fizzle out because it cannot be fulfilled in view of the present situation, another union leader said requesting anonymity.

Chandrashekhar was not available for his comment.

There are four state owned transport corporations and all of them have gone on strike demanding salaries on par with the state government employees.

The stalemate has caused inconvenience to the commuters, many of whom alleged that private transporters overcharged for the trips.

The government has sacked trainee and probationary employees of various corporations, including 216 Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation in the past two days for taking part in the agitation.

The government also managed to run 652 buses till 10 am.

Yet, it was way too short of the demand.

The Railways too are operating nine special trains on Saturday.

Agencies
April 13,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that there is no question of imposing lockdown right now while urging the people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour.

The chief minister also called an all-party meeting on April 18 to discuss the COVID situation in the state.

"I have called an all-party meeting on April 18 regarding the COVID situation here. There is no question of lockdown right now. The technical advisory committee has suggested that positive cases will increase here till May 2. Hence, people must abide by COVID appropriate behaviour," said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has imposed 'corona curfew' (night curfew) between 10 pm to 5 am in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal till April 20 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday said if the number of positive cases does not come down soon, a night curfew will be imposed in other districts in the state where it has not yet been imposed.

Karnataka reported 9,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 discharges, and 52 deaths on Monday. With this, the coronavirus tally reached 10,74,869 in the state. Currently, there are 75,985 active cases in the state.

