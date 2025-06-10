  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Man loses ₹37.5 lakh in stock market scam orchestrated through WhatsApp

June 11, 2025

Mangaluru: A man has reportedly lost ₹37.5 lakh after falling victim to an elaborate online stock market scam operated via WhatsApp.

According to the complaint, the victim received a voice call on WhatsApp from a woman identifying herself as Divya Sha, who claimed to be a representative of a company named "Interactive Brookers." 

She offered enticing investment opportunities in the stock market and promised substantial returns. She further informed the victim that a senior official named Mayank Sinha would provide investment training through a WhatsApp group titled Vijay Path Club 231.

Soon after, the victim’s number was added to the group, where training sessions were conducted three times a day, allegedly to teach members how to profit from stock market trades.

Initially investing just ₹1,000, the victim was gradually coaxed into making larger payments. Between April 18 and May 29, a total of ₹37.5 lakh was transferred by the victim to multiple bank accounts shared by the scammers, using RTGS and IMPS transactions. The investment app used by the fraudsters showed inflated returns, displaying a balance of ₹1.29 crore, including fake profits.

However, when the victim attempted to withdraw the funds, the scammers demanded an additional 20% "tax" payment and further investment—raising suspicions. Realizing something was amiss, the victim approached the authorities.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 3,2025

Mangaluru, June 3: K M Shareef, a senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and a widely respected figure in religious, social, and educational circles in Mangaluru, passed away on Tuesday, June 3, evening at a private hospital in the city following a brief illness. He was 85.

He was the first chairman of the Sanmarga Publications Trust, and one of the driving forces behind Sanmarga Kannada Weekly, an Islamic publication launched in 1978 with humble beginnings. The religious tabloid was started with a group of close friends who each contributed ₹500—a modest sum at the time, but with a vision. 

As the founding president of Shanti Educational Trust, he played a vital role in the establishment of Hira Girls’ High School and Hira Women’s College in Babbukatte, institutions dedicated to empowering women through education. These institutions continue to uplift hundreds of students, especially from underserved communities, fostering dignity and opportunity through learning.

He served as the president of Mangaluru unit of JIH for over 20 years, offering active involvement in community-building initiatives. He also served as an advisory committee member of Karnataka and Goa unit of JIH. He was a founding member of Islamia Arabic College Mansoora in Hassan. 

Despite his many achievements, he remained remarkably humble—an embodiment of quiet strength and sincerity. Those who knew him recall a man of few words, but with profound wisdom. His simplicity and dedication to educational and moral reform endeared him to all.

Born and raised in the Kandak area of Mangaluru, Shareef Sahib was a man of vision and conviction. He is survived by his wife, five sons, one daughter, and a wide circle of relatives, colleagues, and admirers. He was the elder brother of the late Ibrahim Saeed, the founding editor of Sanmarga Weekly.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 31,2025

Bengaluru, May 30: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched a scathing political and communal broadside against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of betraying a community that had overwhelmingly supported the party, yet is now left vulnerable amid a rise in targeted killings in coastal Karnataka.

In a fiery post on X, Kumaraswamy questioned the Chief Minister’s silence and inaction over the increasing number of communal murders:

“Didn’t one community vote for your party 100%? What did they get in return? Murders, fear, and betrayal. You have utterly failed to protect them,” he wrote — without directly naming the Muslim community.

He further alleged that the Congress government is not interested in stopping the violence, but rather, is “extracting political gain” from such tragedies:

“Your government shows no concern for the safety of innocent people but displays great interest in coastal murders — not to prevent them, but to milk them for political mileage.”

Calling out what he described as Siddaramaiah’s double standards, Kumaraswamy accused the government of poisoning communal harmony:

“You have turned a once peaceful garden of communities into a garden of venomous snakes. While one community lives in fear, you continue to spew venom against others.”

He demanded that Siddaramaiah stop politicizing people's lives and instead take direct responsibility for the situation on the ground.

“Natural floods, political disaster”

Shifting focus to the relentless rains that have lashed parts of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress government’s lack of preparedness and delayed response:

“Cities, towns, villages — all submerged. Roads and bridges — collapsed. And what is the CM doing? Sending ministers only after lives are lost? This is nothing but bolting the door after the fort has been looted.”

Despite clear weather warnings, he said the Congress government was caught completely off guard, accusing it of lacking even the most basic disaster-readiness:

“The government seems more eager to bring blood and tears to the people than to help them. What preparations were made before the rains? Where is your so-called people-centric governance?”

Labeling the rain havoc as a natural calamity, and the killings as a man-made political failure, Kumaraswamy urged Siddaramaiah to visit the coastal region personally and provide reassurance to a shaken public:

“These are your people. They believed in you. Now they are paying the price — both from floods and from political violence. Go to them. Not for headlines, but to give hope.”

State’s official response

Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar assured the public that emergency protocols were in place, and all Deputy Commissioners had been directed to stay on high alert.

“We’ve instructed officials to take immediate action. Ministers are to remain in their respective headquarters to assist the public,” Shivakumar said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is likely to continue over the coastal belt of Karnataka for the next few days, with isolated heavy showers predicted.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 31,2025

Mangaluru, May 31: Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has voiced deep concern over the rising communal provocations and said that a stronger legal framework is urgently needed to tackle hate speech and inflammatory posts on social media. "There is no longer any fear of the law," he warned, indicating how the ease of bail in such cases has emboldened offenders.

Speaking to the media after a public grievance meeting at the Circuit House on Saturday, the minister responded to a question regarding the recent rise in communal tensions and targeted killings in the district.

“Those involved in hate crimes—whether assaults, murders, or riots—are often linked to illegal activities as well,” Gundu Rao said. “But the problem is, they easily get bail, and this has eroded the fear of the law. That’s why we need stricter laws, which we plan to introduce in the upcoming legislative session.”

He added that senior leaders themselves have been making divisive speeches. “Even MLAs like Yatnal have delivered provocative remarks. FIRs may be filed, but they walk free within hours. On social media, those sharing communally charged posts often do so under the protection of organizations or political backing.”

To counter this growing threat, the minister said a special task force has already been formed for the coastal districts to crack down on communal violence and unlawful activities. “We are determined to put an end to such lawlessness,” he asserted.

When asked about banning certain organizations involved in hate campaigns, the minister clarified that the state government does not have the authority to impose such bans. “We can only send proposals to the central government,” he said.

MLC Ivan D’Souza, Manjunath Bhandari, and local leaders like Kanachur Monu, Padmaraj, and Muhammad Monu were also present during the meeting.

