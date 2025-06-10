Mangaluru: Man loses ₹37.5 lakh in stock market scam orchestrated through WhatsApp

Bengaluru, May 30: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched a scathing political and communal broadside against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of betraying a community that had overwhelmingly supported the party, yet is now left vulnerable amid a rise in targeted killings in coastal Karnataka.

In a fiery post on X, Kumaraswamy questioned the Chief Minister’s silence and inaction over the increasing number of communal murders:

“Didn’t one community vote for your party 100%? What did they get in return? Murders, fear, and betrayal. You have utterly failed to protect them,” he wrote — without directly naming the Muslim community.

He further alleged that the Congress government is not interested in stopping the violence, but rather, is “extracting political gain” from such tragedies:

“Your government shows no concern for the safety of innocent people but displays great interest in coastal murders — not to prevent them, but to milk them for political mileage.”

Calling out what he described as Siddaramaiah’s double standards, Kumaraswamy accused the government of poisoning communal harmony:

“You have turned a once peaceful garden of communities into a garden of venomous snakes. While one community lives in fear, you continue to spew venom against others.”

He demanded that Siddaramaiah stop politicizing people's lives and instead take direct responsibility for the situation on the ground.

“Natural floods, political disaster”

Shifting focus to the relentless rains that have lashed parts of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress government’s lack of preparedness and delayed response:

“Cities, towns, villages — all submerged. Roads and bridges — collapsed. And what is the CM doing? Sending ministers only after lives are lost? This is nothing but bolting the door after the fort has been looted.”

Despite clear weather warnings, he said the Congress government was caught completely off guard, accusing it of lacking even the most basic disaster-readiness:

“The government seems more eager to bring blood and tears to the people than to help them. What preparations were made before the rains? Where is your so-called people-centric governance?”

Labeling the rain havoc as a natural calamity, and the killings as a man-made political failure, Kumaraswamy urged Siddaramaiah to visit the coastal region personally and provide reassurance to a shaken public:

“These are your people. They believed in you. Now they are paying the price — both from floods and from political violence. Go to them. Not for headlines, but to give hope.”

State’s official response

Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar assured the public that emergency protocols were in place, and all Deputy Commissioners had been directed to stay on high alert.

“We’ve instructed officials to take immediate action. Ministers are to remain in their respective headquarters to assist the public,” Shivakumar said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is likely to continue over the coastal belt of Karnataka for the next few days, with isolated heavy showers predicted.