  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Nalin Kumar Kateel calls Siddaramaiah 'terrorist'

Mangaluru: Nalin Kumar Kateel calls Siddaramaiah 'terrorist'

News Network
September 29, 2021

Mangaluru, Sept 29: Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel Wednesday called former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah a terrorist.

"I feel Siddaramaiah himself is a terrorist. He is making such comments because he is in a dire situation within the Congress party," he told reporters here.

"Siddaramaiah's culture is Talibani culture. It was during his tenure as the chief minister the highest number of murders had taken place," Kateel added.

Kateel was reacting to Siddaramaiah's "Talibanis" jibe against the BJP. The Congress leader had called BJP leaders Talibanis.

Siddaramaiah also called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as 'Mukhauta of RSS'. He had also called the New Education policy as Nagpur and RSS Education Policy.

Taking a dig at the Congress leader, Bommai said the Congress were slaves of Macaulay, for they implemented education policy on Maculay's model.

Further, Kateel said as many as six to ten Congress leaders are eager to join BJP and many more and are in touch with him.

He said the people have no faith in the Congress and the BJP would romp home once again in 2023 state elections.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 21,2021

fire.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 21: At least two persons lost their lives and a few others are feared trapped after a major fire broke out following suspected LPG leakage in an apartment at Devera Chikkanahalli, around 20 kilometres from Bengaluru. The blast is said to have occurred in the third floor of Ashrith Apartment. Three nearby flats have also reportedly caught fire.

Fire, emergency department officials and the police are trying to bring the fire under control and rescue those trapped.

There is speculation that a child may have died in the fire, but officials are yet to confirm it. Five persons have been rescued so far. 

Preliminary information suggests that the fire broke out in the top two floors of the five-floor apartment building due to an LPG gas leakage, followed by a blast around 5 pm. The fire has spread to four flats, and officials are trying to prevent it from spreading further. Furniture and other valuables have been gutted in the flames.

Soon after residents heard a huge noise and noticed smoke in the apartment, they ran out from their flats to save themselves. The building has 72 flats. 
People noticed a woman trapped in the fire. She was unable to come out of her flat or jump as there was an iron grill mesh on the window. One witness added that it is not known yet how many are trapped. 

Srinath Joshi, deputy commissioner of police (South-East) said, one person was shifted to hospital and two others are suspected to be trapped inside. More details will be available only after the fire is brought under control, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 23,2021

Udupi, Sept 23: Three college students were saved from drowning at Malpe beach, about six kms from here, by lifeguards on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the students named Nitin, Manjunath and Kiran, all 19 years, were part of a 35-member group from a college in Shivamogga that had come to the beach for a tour by bus.

They said the three students were swept away by tidal waves while the other students were at the beach.

Life Guard Madhukar Salian, along with other lifeguards, were able to rescue the students, police added
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 17,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 17: The Karnataka assembly on Friday passed the 'Identification of Prisoners (Karnataka Amendment) Bill,' which seeks to include collection of blood, DNA, voice and iris scan samples as "measurements" of offenders for effective surveillance and prevention of breach of peace and crime.

The bill, which amends the Central act of Identification of Prisoners with respect to its application to Karnataka, also empowers Superintendent of Police or Deputy Commissioners of Police, in addition to the judicial magistrate first class, to order for collection of measurement to avoid delay and workload.

Piloting the bill for the consideration of the House, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said "till now foo-print impressions were collected. Now we have added blood, DNA, voice, and iris scan samples to it. Earlier the measurements were collected for those with rigorous imprisonment for a term of one year, now it has been changed to a term of one month."

He said the bill empowers SPs and DCPs to order destruction of measurement after a period of 10 years, unless otherwise directed by the court or any other competent authority.

Participating during the discussion on the Bill, Congress MLA Tanveer Sait sought to know whether collecting measurement was necessary when such details are available in an individual's Aadhar data. Another Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said the government intends to create a database of biometrics and forensic tools needed for investigation and also sought to know whether the necessary infrastructure was in place.

"Also, has the government thought about the right to privacy?"

Responding to the queries, the Minister said, measurements were collected for those with Rigorous Imprisonment for a term of one month and above and it will be stored in the criminal tracking system in Bengaluru, so there will be concerns of any breach.

He said it would also be helpful in identifying habitual offenders.

Also passed was a bill providing for the constitution of the Karnataka Prison Development Board for strengthening prisons and initiating correctional administrative measures. Titled 'Karnataka Prison Development Board Bill', it also provides for initiating measures for skill improvement, welfare of prisoners and prisons' staff and expanding prison industries.

The bill, in its statement of objects and reasons, said "it is considered necessary to provide for the constitution of the prison development board for development of modern prison industries and formulate a plan for job oriented technical programmes in different areas, to earn incentives."

The board can suggest ways and means for improving coordination between different stakeholders, examine the present setup of prison industries and formulate a plan for modernisation and to start job oriented programmes including technical oriented ones, keeping in view the needs of prisoners after release, it said.

Participating during the discussion on the bill, several legislators, including Congress' U T Khader said reforms are needed, but prisons should also be a place of deterrent for prisoners, while highlighting several illegal activities taking place in them.

Pointing out that the Minister for Prisons and other members of the board were all officials, some MLAs wanted non-official members like representatives of social organisations or journalists to be made members to have effective reforms, while others questioned powers of acquisition, maintenance and disposal of land and building given to the board.

The Minister, in his reply said the board has been constituted for all-round reforms of prisons and representatives from various departments will be its members and added that experts can be invited for its meetings to take inputs.

"States like Haryana are generating revenue of about Rs 600 crore from Prisons. Manpower at prisons should not go to waste," he said.

He also made it clear that there should be no doubts about disposing of immovable properties, as it cannot be done without clearance from the government, and there is a clause for it.

"The committee will rather look into effective utilisation of prison lands that have been lying unused."

Another bill passed today is 'The Code of Criminal Procedure (Karnataka Amendment) Bill' that provides for recording of the evidence of the witness by audio-video-electronic means in the presence of the advocate of the person accused of the offence.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.