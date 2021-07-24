  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: NIA probing the case of 38 illegal migrants from Sri Lanka

coastaldigest.com news network
July 24, 2021

Mangaluru, Jul 24: National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the 38 Sri Lankan nationals arrested by the city police for illegally migrating to India without a passport recently.

Speaking to reporters city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the city police will extend all support to the NIA team.

All the arrested 38 persons are in judicial custody and the NIA has already begun its investigation. The city police will provide support to the NIA officers who have arrived in the city as a part of the investigation.

On an alleged audio clip in the name of BJP State Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, the City Police Commissioner said that MLAs and District BJP President had submitted an appeal alleging that Kateel voice was mimicked by miscreants.

The delegation had stated that they will bring the issue to the notice of the CM for an inquiry. None had filed a complaint demanding a probe into it, he said.

News Network
July 20,2021

Bengaluru, July 20: The Pegasus snooping row has now reached the Karnataka doorsteps with the latest revelations claiming that the then Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, as well as close aides of then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, were possible targets for surveillance just before the toppling of their government two years ago.

Their phone numbers are part of a leaked database accessed by the non-profit French media Forbidden Stories and shared with an international media consortium, which includes The Washington Post, The Guardian and The Wire, as part of what is called The Pegasus Project.

"The records indicate that the phone numbers of some of the key political players in Karnataka appear to have been selected around the time when an intense power struggle was taking place between the BJP and the JD(S)-Congress-led state government in 2019, after 17 ruling alliance’s legislators abruptly resigned to force a trust vote in the assembly," The Wire reported.

News Network
July 20,2021

Bengaluru, July 20: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa may quit the post within a few days and Karnataka may witness a new CM before August 15, according to party sources.

“If nothing goes wrong, he may resign on or before July 26, when he completes two years in office as his request to continue in the top post till then was not accepted by the BJP central leadership,” a person aware of the developments said. 

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said it will not comment, calling it speculation.

Several times earlier, Yediyurappa denied having been asked to step down. “This is obvious as no sitting CM will admit that he is on his way out as that would affect the administration,” the source said.

Apparently, Yediyurappa’s exit plan was firmed up even before his visit to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others last week.  It is learnt that the Yediyurappa’s resignation letter was drafted more than a week ago. 

Yediyurappa wanted more time as he was keen on inaugurating some developmental works in Shivamogga, his political home, it is said.

Meanwhile, an audio clip purportedly of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel went viral, stirring the state’s political cauldron and doing little to reaffirm Yediyurappa’s continuation. Kateel called it “fake”, but the voice is heard talking of a new chief minister and a major Cabinet reshuffle. 

“There are three candidates shortlisted. There are chances that anyone can become CM...No one from here will become CM. High command will appoint [someone] from Delhi,” according to the clip.

Further, the voice on the audio clip talks about big changes in the Cabinet: “Eshwarappa, Shettar and team will be out. A new team will be formed.”

Kateel has urged Yediyurappa to order an investigation, adding that it was a ploy to tarnish the party’s image. “I have nothing to do with this audio clip,” he said. “Yediyurappa is the party’s soul, Eshwarappa and Shettar are the eyes. There’s no discussion on change in leadership or anything like that.” 

News Network
July 24,2021

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared both the class 10 or ICSE and class 12 or ISC results today, July 24. Nearly 3 lakh students had registered for the exams. 

99.98 per cent Class 10 students pass ISCE exams. The pass percentage for class 12 is 99.76 per cent.

The results were prepared using the previous years’ performances for both class 10 and 12 students. While for ISC, the past six years’ performances will be considered, for ICSE students classes 9 finals and 10 pre boards and practical marks will be taken into account.

The results will also be available via SMS. This will be the first time that the CISCE will be declaring the results without exams. This year none of the board exams could take place due to the pandemic. In another first, students will not be allowed to apply for re-evaluation, however, those unhappy with results will have a chance to appear for exams. 

How to check the results

1. Go to the CISCE website: cisce.org 

2. Fill the UID number.

3. Fill the index number.

4. Enter the capcha mentioned.

5. Click on "show result".

