Mangaluru: NRI mom accuses daughter of swindling Rs 1.25 crore by forging documents

Mangaluru, Dec 15: A case has been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station, here after a woman accused her own daughter of cheating to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore by forging documents.

The complainant is Rita Peris, who is living abroad along with her son Amit Peris.

In the complaint, Rita has accused her daughter Nikita Peris of cheating her to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore in association with Godwin, a resident of Mudarangadi.

It is alleged that a duplicate General Power of Attorney was created through a lawyer in Udupi. The signatures of Rita and her son Amit were forged and the document was produced to the bank manager and accused Nikita and Godwin took Rs 25 lakh home loan.

Later they produced the same GPA to a bank at Vamanjoor and opened the locker of Rita and took away gold worth Rs one crore. In addition, the duo have also alleged to have withdrawn cash from the account of Rita. Investigations are on.