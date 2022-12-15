  1. Home
  Mangaluru: NRI mom accuses daughter of swindling Rs 1.25 crore by forging documents

News Network
December 15, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 15: A case has been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station, here after a woman accused her own daughter of cheating to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore by forging documents.

The complainant is Rita Peris, who is living abroad along with her son Amit Peris. 

In the complaint, Rita has accused her daughter Nikita Peris of cheating her to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore in association with Godwin, a resident of Mudarangadi.

It is alleged that a duplicate General Power of Attorney was created through a lawyer in Udupi. The signatures of Rita and her son Amit were forged and the document was produced to the bank manager and accused Nikita and Godwin took Rs 25 lakh home loan. 

Later they produced the same GPA to a bank at Vamanjoor and opened the locker of Rita and took away gold worth Rs one crore. In addition, the duo have also alleged to have withdrawn cash from the account of Rita. Investigations are on.

News Network
December 13,2022

Udupi, Dec 13: A male sambar deer reportedly died after being hit by a train near the Indrali Railway bridge in Karnataka's Udupi on Monday.

Udupi deputy range forest officer Suresh Ganiga said the sambar deer was hit by a Mumbai-Mangaluru train at around 6 a.m. The animal was about five-year-old.

The forest department rushed to the spot to examine the animal after the railway police informed them.

The body has been disposed of as per the forest department rules. Postmortem reports are awaited.

News Network
December 7,2022

communal.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 7: Over 2,900 cases of communal or religious rioting were registered in the country between 2017 and 2021, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Citing National Crime Records Bureau data, Rai said a total of 378 cases of communal or religious rioting were registered in 2021, 857 in 2020, 438 in 2019, 512 in 2018 and 723 in 2017.

An advisory was issued to the states and union territories on July 4, 2018 asking them to keep a watch on the circulation of fake news and rumours having the potential of inciting violence, take all required measures to counter them effectively and deal firmly with persons taking law into their hands, the minister said in a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Further, advisories were issued on July 23 and September 25 in 2018 to the state governments and administrations of union territories asking them to take measures to curb incidents of mob violence in the country, he said.

News Network
December 14,2022

bommai.jpg

Hubballi, Dec 14: The Karnataka government has decided to distribute medicines at the doorsteps of diabetes, BP and TB patients, to set up health clinics exclusively for women, and to conduct free eye check up and treatment for citizens above 60 years of age, from the month of January.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister K Sudhakar made announcements in this regard, in Hubballi on Wednesday, during the launch of 'Namma Clinic' urban health and wellness centres.

"We have decided to open clinics exclusively for women. Eye check-up for people above 60 years of age would be launched in January, while treatment including surgery and aspects would also be provided to the needy. We are also designing a Rs 500 crore programme to provide cochlear implants for the born-deaf," Bommai said.

After inaugurating 114 'Namma Clinics' virtually from Hubballi, he said all 438 clinics across the state would be inaugurated by the end of January. The number of services offered at 'Namma Clinics' would be increased, laboratories would also be upgraded, and the amount required for the upgradation of these clinics would be reserved in the next budget, he added.

Bommai also suggested the Health Department to expand the health check-up programme for all children across the state.

A total of 100 primary health centres (PHCs) in 100 aspirational taluks are being upgraded into community health centres (CHCs) at a cost of Rs 10 crore each, and each CHC would have 30 beds. In Kalyana Karnataka region, 42 new PHCs would be set up. All these centres would have telemedicine facility also, Bommai said, adding that the number of dialysis and chemotherapy cycles are also doubled for the benefit of patients.

"We want to add 1,000 more Janaushadhi centres in the state in one year," he added.

Health Minister K Sudhakar announced that the scheme to deliver medicines at the doorsteps of diabetes, BP and TB patients free of cost would begin in January, while 'Ayushmati clinics' for women would also be inaugurated next month.

Dr Sudhakar also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the programme to distribute 1.20 crore AB-ArK cards next month.

