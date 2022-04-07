Mangaluru, other coastal cities of India may submerge by 2050: Report

  1. Home
News Network
April 8, 2022

A few prominent Indian cities that lie near the sea may get submerged in the next 28 years due to the rise in water level, a study has revealed. 

According to the analysis by RMSI, a global risk management firm, some critical properties and road networks in Mumbai, Kochi, Mangaluru, Chennai, Vishakapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram will be drowned by 2050 because of the rise in sea level.

The analysis by has found that Haji Ali dargah, Jawahar Lal Nehru Port Trust, Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sea-link,and Queen’s Necklace on Marine drive, all in Mumbai , are at risk of submergence.

RMSI considered findings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s sixth assessment report ‘Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis’ released in August last year; various publications based on the IPCC report , the latest climate change data, and its own models to find out possible impact on the Indian coastline.

Six coastal cities of India were considered for this analysis. RMSI’s experts created a high-resolution Digital Terrain Model (topography) for the coastline of the identified cities. They then used a coastal flood model to map the cities’ inundation levels based on various sea-level rise forecasts.

IPCC has projected that the sea level around India will rise significantly by 2050. ‘Assessment of climate change over the Indian region’ a report of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) also said that sea-level rise in the North Indian Ocean (NIO) occurred at a rate of 1.06–1.75 mm per year during 1874–2004 and has accelerated to 3.3 mm per year in the last two and a half decades (1993–2017), which is comparable to the current rate of global mean sea-level rise.

The moderate emissions (RCP 4.5) scenario of IPCC projects that steric sea level (variation in the ocean volume due to density changes) of the north Indian Ocean will rise by approximately 300 mm (a foot) relative to the average values from 1986 to 2005, the MoES report said. The corresponding projection for the global mean rise is approximately 180 mm.

News Network
April 8,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 8: Doddapete police Friday registered a case against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and BJP corporator S N Channabasappa for making provocative statements after the killing of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha in Shivamogga on February 20 following the order from a court in Bengaluru.

Police stated that they would not arrest BJP leaders but they have to appear before the court for a hearing.

Peace Organisation Committee Secretary Riyaz Ahmed had filed a case before Special Court in Bengaluru as Shivamogga police reportedly refused to register a case as Eshwarappa's name figured in the complaint. Admitting the case, the court directed the police to register a case against the duo which it did under the IPC sections 153 (A), 295 (A), 504, 505 (2) and 34.

Eshwarappa and Channabasappa had said that Muslim goons were behind the killing of Harsha. This triggered communal tensions in Shivamogga. 

News Network
April 6,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Amid the row over mosque loudspeakers, the Karnataka Police on Wednesday issued an internal circular to initiate action against noise pollution in religious institutions and other places.

Director General and IGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood issued the circular to all the Inspector Generals of Police (IGP), Superintendents of Police (SP) and Commissioners of Police in the state.

"With regard to the matter of noise pollution, you are directed to adhere strictly to the decision of the High Court of Karnataka. In this regard, you are directed to take action against religious institutions, pubs and any other institution and functions, if found violating The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 as per the law," the circular reads.

Reacting to the slew of developments in the state relating to religious matters, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday had stated that all are equal before the government and it would work without any bias or discrimination. "All steps would be taken to ensure peace by not letting any individual or organisation take law into their hands," he said.

Explaining about 'Azaan', the Chief Minister said that there was already an order by the Apex Court in this regard. "There is also another order questioning why its orders are not being implemented. The limit of decibel is prescribed and there is an order to purchase a decibel meter.

"This is work which has to be done by taking everyone into confidence. It can't be done forcefully. At the ground level meetings are being conveyed by the police with the community leaders. It will be done in the future also and action would be taken," he said.

However, the circular follows the statement of the Chief Minister CM Bommai has again raised concerns over the use of loudspeakers during 'Azaan' in the ongoing Ramzan season. According to the statistics submitted to the court by the police department, a total of 301 notices have been issued in connection with the noise pollution in the state between 2021 to 2022 February. Among which 125 notices have been issued to mosques, 83 temples and 22 churches. Along with this, 59 notices are issued to pubs, bars, restaurants and 12 Industries have been given notices.

Meanwhile, the Hindu organisations continue to demand banning the Muslim merchants from temple premises and religious fairs. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Secretary Ravi Hosur has submitted a memorandum to Ramdurga Tehsildar in Belagavi district to restrict Muslim merchants from participating in Venkateshwara religious fair. Hindu organisations have staged a protest in Kalaburagi demanding removal of loud speakers from mosques.

News Network
April 8,2022

