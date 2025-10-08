Mangaluru Police Seize Banned E-Cigarettes Worth ₹9.7 Lakh; Three Booked

Mangaluru: City police on Tuesday seized e-cigarettes and related items worth ₹9.72 lakh from a shop in Lalbagh that was allegedly selling and supplying banned tobacco products. Three persons, including the shop owner, have been booked in connection with the case.

Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that acting on a credible tip-off, a team led by Barke Police Inspector Mohan Kottari, along with a PSI and other personnel, raided the establishment. The shop was reportedly selling banned e-cigarettes, Indian and foreign cigarette brands without proper authorisation, and hookah equipment to the public, including youth.

During the raid, police seized 847 e-cigarettes of various brands worth ₹4.43 lakh, 10 packs (412 boxes) and 86 packs of Indian and foreign cigarettes without the mandatory 85% health warnings worth ₹5.09 lakh, and 25 hookah devices valued at ₹20,500.

Cases have been registered at Barke Police Station against Santosh (32) of Bantwal taluk, Ibrahim Irshad (33) of Kudroli, Mangaluru, and Shivu Deshkodi, the shop owner. The trio has been booked under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, and Section 20(2) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015. Investigation is underway.