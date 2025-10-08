  1. Home
  Mangaluru Police Seize Banned E-Cigarettes Worth ₹9.7 Lakh; Three Booked

October 8, 2025
October 8, 2025

Mangaluru: City police on Tuesday seized e-cigarettes and related items worth ₹9.72 lakh from a shop in Lalbagh that was allegedly selling and supplying banned tobacco products. Three persons, including the shop owner, have been booked in connection with the case.

Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that acting on a credible tip-off, a team led by Barke Police Inspector Mohan Kottari, along with a PSI and other personnel, raided the establishment. The shop was reportedly selling banned e-cigarettes, Indian and foreign cigarette brands without proper authorisation, and hookah equipment to the public, including youth.

During the raid, police seized 847 e-cigarettes of various brands worth ₹4.43 lakh, 10 packs (412 boxes) and 86 packs of Indian and foreign cigarettes without the mandatory 85% health warnings worth ₹5.09 lakh, and 25 hookah devices valued at ₹20,500.

Cases have been registered at Barke Police Station against Santosh (32) of Bantwal taluk, Ibrahim Irshad (33) of Kudroli, Mangaluru, and Shivu Deshkodi, the shop owner. The trio has been booked under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, and Section 20(2) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015. Investigation is underway.

October 6,2025
October 6,2025

Mangaluru: A 17-year-old talent from the coastal city of Mangaluru is set to shine on the national cricketing stage. Rehan Mohammed, a dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman hailing from Thumbay, Valavoor, has earned a coveted spot in the Karnataka Under-19 squad for the prestigious BCCI VINOOD MANKAD TROPHY 2025-26.

The tournament, a major stepping stone for young Indian cricketers, will be held in Dehradun this year. Rehan's selection is a significant milestone that underscores his consistent performance in age-group cricket, bringing immense pride to his hometown.

The young prodigy currently balances his rigorous athletic schedule with his studies, as he is a second-year PUC Science student at St. Joseph’s Pre-University College (SJPUC) in Bengaluru. A dedicated student-athlete from his days at St. Joseph’s Boys High School (SJBHS), Rehan refines his formidable skills—both as a reliable glove-man behind the stumps and an aggressive top-order batsman—under the expert guidance of the Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC).

Rehan’s journey to the state squad is marked by a series of impressive feats. In the competitive Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Under-19 league, he hammered five consecutive half-centuries for the Cambridge Cricket Club (CC) in the 1st Division, demonstrating remarkable consistency and temperament under pressure. His crowning achievement came during the U-19 KSCA inter-zonal matches, where he anchored the innings with a fluent, well-composed century, playing with a maturity well beyond his years.

These stellar performances not only caught the selectors' eyes but emphatically highlighted his dual prowess as a sharp wicketkeeper and an explosive batsman. Rehan, the son of Haris Mohammed and Tabassum, is originally from Mangaluru, whose family relocated to Bengaluru to support his cricketing ambitions. His inclusion in the Karnataka U-19 squad solidifies his position as one of the state's most promising young cricketers to watch. 

September 24,2025
September 24,2025

Bengaluru, Sept 24: The literary landscape of Karnataka is marked by the passing of renowned Kannada novelist, Dr. Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa, at the age of 94. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Saraswati Samman, Bhyrappa was a prolific writer whose works were known for their controversial and historical themes.

Born in the Hassan district, Bhyrappa’s early life was one of hardship, shaping a writer who would go on to meticulously research and craft novels that resonated with a vast readership. His novels, including classics like Parva and Vamshavruksha, became bestsellers in Kannada and were widely translated, establishing him as a prominent figure in modern Indian literature. His work has been the subject of numerous academic dissertations and has been included in university curricula.

While his literary achievements are undeniable, Bhyrappa's work and views have also been at the center of considerable controversy. Novels like Aavarana, which demonized Muslims, drew sharp criticism for their portrayal of certain historical figures and were accused of promoting a particular ideological viewpoint. His stance on various social and historical issues, including his public debates with fellow litterateurs like Girish Karnad and U.R. Ananthamurthy, often placed him in the midst of heated public discourse.

Despite the debates surrounding his work, S.L. Bhyrappa's influence on Kannada literature and his ability to engage a wide audience on complex subjects remain a significant part of his legacy. His death marks the end of a long and complex chapter in the state's literary history.

October 1,2025
October 1,2025

Kasaragod, Oct 1: C. Ranjitha (30), a practising lawyer and president of the DYFI Kumbla area committee, was found dead in her office chamber at Kumbla on Tuesday evening in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Ranjitha, a member of the DYFI block committee, was actively involved in the organisation until around 5 p.m., according to CPM Kumbla area secretary Zubair C. A. When her family was unable to contact her later, they went to her office and found the door locked. Police were alerted and, after breaking open the door, discovered her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

She was the daughter of Chandran, a temple worker, and Varijakshi of Kumbla Bathery. She is survived by her husband, Krithesh, their eight-year-old son, and her brother Sujith. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary of the District Cooperative Hospital, Kumbla.

Police said they had recovered a suicide note but have not disclosed its contents. The Station House Officer at Kumbla confirmed that an investigation is underway but declined to share further details.

Ranjitha’s family has faced tragedy before: her brother Ajith, also a DYFI leader, died last year in Karnataka while attempting to rescue children from drowning.

