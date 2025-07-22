Mangaluru: Restaurant owner dies by suicide amid mounting debt and lavish lifestyle

  1. Home
July 22, 2025

Mangaluru, July 22: A wave of shock and sorrow swept through the city after Nithin Poojary (41), a well-known restaurateur and owner of the popular Kodakkene restaurant near Kadri-Kambla, died by suicide late Sunday night, reportedly after consuming poison at his residence.

The entrepreneur, known for his wide circle of friends and outgoing nature, had launched Kodakkene just eight months ago. The restaurant quickly made a name for itself in the city’s food scene for its signature non-vegetarian dishes. However, sources close to Nithin say that financial stress, compounded by a high-maintenance lifestyle, may have pushed him over the edge.

Before starting Kodakkene, Nithin had been a partner in a restaurant business in Moodbidri. Venturing out on his own, he invested heavily in his new restaurant. Though it gained popularity fast, expenses reportedly outpaced income, leading to growing debt.

According to friends, Nithin had been visibly distressed in recent weeks. On Sunday night, he allegedly consumed poison at his flat on Gundurao Lane, Mannagudda. He was rushed to the hospital, but despite medical efforts, he passed away in the early hours of Monday.

Nithin, a native of Maroli, was unmarried and lived with his mother in his newly purchased Mannagudda flat. Grief-stricken friends flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, sharing his photograph and memories.

This heartbreaking incident has once again highlighted the silent struggles of entrepreneurs battling debt, social pressure, and emotional burnout.

Suicide is not a solution. If you or someone you know is in distress, please seek professional help. Free mental health support is available at 9152987821.

July 15,2025

San Diego, July 15: Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three fellow astronauts from the Axiom-4 commercial space mission successfully returned to Earth on Tuesday, following an 18-day stay at the International Space Station (ISS).

The SpaceX Dragon capsule "Grace", carrying Shukla, mission commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at 3:01 pm (local time), concluding a 22.5-hour return journey.

The spacecraft had undocked from the ISS at 4:45 pm IST on Monday, marking the end of a mission that made Shukla the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station.

A screengrab posted by @Axiom_Space showed Shukla smiling and waving as he exited the capsule aboard the recovery vessel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the achievement, stating, "I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to space. As India’s first astronaut to have visited the International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage, and pioneering spirit. It marks another milestone towards our own Human Space Flight Mission – Gaganyaan."

Following splashdown, Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew were assisted out of the capsule and transferred to the recovery vehicle for initial medical checks and debriefing.

The mission is considered a major step in strengthening international cooperation in space exploration and bringing India one step closer to its own independent human spaceflight program.

July 22,2025

New Delhi, July 22: Facing legal scrutiny over its latest Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has defended the exercise as essential to "purifying" voter lists by weeding out ineligible names—using Aadhaar, ration cards, and voter IDs for identification.

In an affidavit filed before the court in response to a plea challenging the June 24 order for a pan-India SIR rollout starting with Bihar, the ECI argued that documents like Aadhaar are already being used—"for identification only"—not as proof of citizenship or domicile.

“The SIR exercise adds to the purity of elections by removing ineligible persons,” the EC stated, citing Article 326 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Acts (1950 & 1951) to reinforce that only qualified citizens have the right to vote.

While critics have raised red flags over potential misuse of Aadhaar and the exclusion of genuine voters, the EC maintained that Aadhaar details are voluntary and only used in line with Section 23(4) of the RPA, 1950, and Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016—which itself clarifies that Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship.

The EC also referenced the Supreme Court’s July 17 observation suggesting Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration card may be used for SIR-2025 purposes—strengthening its legal stance.

As of July 18, enumeration forms from 7.11 crore out of 7.89 crore voters (90.12%) in Bihar have already been collected, the EC revealed—adding that once deceased, duplicate, or relocated voters are factored in, the process has already reached 94.68% coverage.

Only 5.2% of voters remain to submit forms before the July 25 deadline. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are delivering pre-filled forms and assisting voters across the state.

“No voter is being burdened unfairly. The same approach has been used in earlier revisions,” the EC said, dismissing allegations of selective targeting.

Despite the EC’s clarification, rights groups and some political voices worry that the exercise could lead to disenfranchisement of marginalized communities, especially if Aadhaar or other documents are treated as de facto requirements.

As the Supreme Court weighs the issue, the debate over the balance between electoral integrity and inclusion continues to intensify.

July 15,2025

Kozhikode, July 15: Last-minute efforts to halt the scheduled execution of an Indian nurse in Yemen on July 16 are underway, under the leadership of a Sufi scholar there, at the behest of influential Sunni Muslim leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, informed sources said here on Tuesday.

A meeting between representatives of Musliyar and Sufi leader Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz, and the family of Talal Abdo Mahdi -- the Yemeni national allegedly killed by nurse Nimisha Priya in 2017 -- is expected to be held at Dhamar on Tuesday, they said.

The development follows after the 94-year-old Musliyar, who is officially known as Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad and holds the title of Grand Mufti of India, held talks with religious authorities in Yemen.

The meeting with the family will take place on Tuesday at 10 am, Yemeni local time.

Kanthapuram's office said a close relative of the deceased Talal -- who is also the Chief Justice of the Hodeidah State Court and a member of the Yemeni Shura Council --has arrived in Dhamar, Talal's hometown, to take part in today's talks, following the advice of Sheikh Habib Umar.

"The fact that he is a follower of Sheikh Habib Umar's Sufi order and the son of another prominent Sufi leader offers great hope. Along with persuading the family, he is also expected to meet the Attorney General to initiate urgent efforts to postpone the execution scheduled for tomorrow," it said.

"We see the agreement of the family to hold talks with representatives of the Sufi spiritual leader as a positive signal towards our efforts to halt the scheduled execution for the time being," a source said.

Sources said Talal's murder is not just an emotional issue for the family, but also among the tribes and the residents of the Dhamar region.

This is why no one had been able to establish contact with the family until now. "It was only through Kanthapuram's intervention that communication with the family became possible for the first time," they said.

The family agreed to the talks following the advice of Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz.

"Today's discussion is focused on reaching a final decision regarding the acceptance of blood money. As efforts continue to convince the family, Kanthapuram has also requested the Yemeni authorities to temporarily defer the execution scheduled for July 16 --a request the Yemeni administration is expected to consider today," a source said.

Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Palakkad district in Kerala, is facing execution on July 16 for the murder of Mahdi, her Yemeni business partner.

She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

She is currently imprisoned in a jail in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen.

The Centre on Monday had informed the Supreme Court that the government could do "nothing much" in the case.

Attorney General R Venkataramani had informed a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that the government was doing "utmost possible".

"The Government of India is trying its best," Venkataramani said, "and has also engaged with some sheikhs who are very influential people there."

