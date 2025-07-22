Mangaluru: Restaurant owner dies by suicide amid mounting debt and lavish lifestyle

Mangaluru, July 22: A wave of shock and sorrow swept through the city after Nithin Poojary (41), a well-known restaurateur and owner of the popular Kodakkene restaurant near Kadri-Kambla, died by suicide late Sunday night, reportedly after consuming poison at his residence.

The entrepreneur, known for his wide circle of friends and outgoing nature, had launched Kodakkene just eight months ago. The restaurant quickly made a name for itself in the city’s food scene for its signature non-vegetarian dishes. However, sources close to Nithin say that financial stress, compounded by a high-maintenance lifestyle, may have pushed him over the edge.

From Dreams to Despair

Before starting Kodakkene, Nithin had been a partner in a restaurant business in Moodbidri. Venturing out on his own, he invested heavily in his new restaurant. Though it gained popularity fast, expenses reportedly outpaced income, leading to growing debt.

According to friends, Nithin had been visibly distressed in recent weeks. On Sunday night, he allegedly consumed poison at his flat on Gundurao Lane, Mannagudda. He was rushed to the hospital, but despite medical efforts, he passed away in the early hours of Monday.

Mourning

Nithin, a native of Maroli, was unmarried and lived with his mother in his newly purchased Mannagudda flat. Grief-stricken friends flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, sharing his photograph and memories.

A Plea for Mental Health Awareness

This heartbreaking incident has once again highlighted the silent struggles of entrepreneurs battling debt, social pressure, and emotional burnout.

Suicide is not a solution. If you or someone you know is in distress, please seek professional help. Free mental health support is available at 9152987821.