Mangaluru: Rich man turns poor in days as WhatsApp ‘trading tips’ scam wipes out ₹1.1 crore

September 8, 2025

Mangaluru, Sept 8: The lure of quick profits in the stock market has cost a city resident a staggering ₹1.1 crore, after he was drawn into an elaborate scam run through WhatsApp.

The ordeal began on July 17 when the complainant was added to a WhatsApp group run by a man identifying himself as Virender Singh. Claiming expertise in stock trading, Singh promoted a platform called Russell Investment and assured high, risk-free returns.

He later introduced the complainant to “Kristin,” who posed as a customer relationship officer. On August 11, Kristin personally guided him to open a trading account through a registration link, which displayed Indian and US stocks — giving the appearance of a legitimate platform.

Convinced by repeated promises of huge profits, the man began transferring funds. Between August 13 and September 2, he moved a total of ₹1.1 crore via RTGS and NEFT into bank accounts shared by the fraudsters.

Trouble surfaced when he attempted to withdraw his money. The scammers demanded an additional 20% payment as “tax,” warning that his funds would otherwise be blocked. Alarmed, he consulted friends and quickly realised he had been duped.

The case has now been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station. Investigations are underway to track down the culprits.

Agencies
September 2,2025

rapeMLA.jpg

Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra, who was arrested on rape charges, escaped from the police custody on Tuesday after allegedly opening fire at the cops. A police official has also reportedly been injured in the incident.

Pathanmajra’s arrest came days after he attacked his own party’s government in Punjab over floods and questioned its central leadership, the Sanour lawmaker has been booked under the charge of rape.

According to an FIR filed in the matter, Pathanmajra was booked on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

The case has been registered on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as divorced, entered into a relationship with her, and later married in 2021 while still being married, news agency PTI reported.

The woman accused the MLA of continued sexual exploitation, threats, and sending “obscene" material to her.

After the FIR was filed against him, Pathanmajra went live on Facebook and criticised the Punjab government, alleging Delhi-based AAP leadership of “illegitimately ruling over Punjab".

News Network
August 26,2025

New Delhi, Aug 25: A steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the United States will kick in from August 27, putting several of India’s labour-intensive export sectors at risk — including shrimp, apparel, leather, and gems & jewellery.

According to a U.S. notification, the new duties will apply to Indian products “entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 27, 2025” (9:31 a.m. IST).

At present, Indian exporters already pay a 25 per cent duty. The fresh 25 per cent hike comes as a penalty for New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian crude oil and military equipment.

Sectors in the Firing Line

•    Gems & Jewellery: The U.S. accounts for nearly one-third of India’s gems & jewellery exports. The polished diamond segment is expected to be hardest hit, already under pressure from lab-grown diamonds.

•    Textiles & Apparel: With annual exports worth $10.3 billion, textiles are among the most vulnerable sectors. “The sector could see a sharp decline in orders,” said Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General of AEPC.

•    Seafood (Shrimp): India’s shrimp exports, heavily reliant on the U.S. market, face severe disruption.

•    Leather: A traditional labour-intensive industry, leather exporters fear losing market share to Vietnam and Bangladesh.

•    Electronics: India’s largest export segment (17.6%) has partial exemptions, with select products temporarily spared.

•    Pharmaceuticals: A rare bright spot — pharma exports, nearly 35 per cent of which go to the U.S., remain exempt.

Wider Impact

Exporters warn that nearly 55 per cent of India’s $87 billion shipments to the U.S. could be affected, opening space for competitors such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. “U.S. buyers have already stopped placing new orders. Exports could drop by 20–30 per cent from September,” said Pankaj Chadha, president of the Engineering Exports Promotion Council.

Some firms are front-loading consignments ahead of the deadline. This was reflected in July trade figures: India’s goods exports to the U.S. jumped 19.9 per cent year-on-year to $8.01 billion, while imports rose 13.7 per cent to $4.55 billion.

Government Response

The Indian government has promised relief measures, including higher subsidies on bank loans and support for market diversification. But exporters fear the impact will be “prohibitive” and could drive Indian goods out of the U.S. market.

Agencies
September 6,2025

terror.jpg

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Noida for allegedly sending a message to the Mumbai Police, threatening dozens of blasts to "kill 1 crore people" in the financial capital where Ganesh festival celebrations are underway.

One more person was also arrested for allegedly providing his SIM card to the accused to send the threat message to the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Thursday. 

The message claimed 14 Pakistani terrorists had entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX that was planted in 34 vehicles. The text sent the police into a huddle as the metropolitan force was making security arrangements for Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival with the immersion ritual, on Saturday.

Sources said the alleged sender was identified as Astrologer Ashwini Kumar, a resident of Patna. He had switched off his mobile phone and was arrested from Noida Sector 79 based on local intelligence, surveillance and CCTV footage obtained from a grocery shop. He was subsequently handed over to the Mumbai Police. 

The arrest came after the Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner CP Rajiv Narayan Mishra, on the basis of information gathered during the course of interrogation, contacted Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh for assistance in the case. Subsequently, a Special Weapons and Tactics team was formed to arrest the accused.

The Mumbai Police earlier said the sender mentioned the name of an organisation called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' in the threat message. 

"Traffic police have received such bomb threat messages in the past. There is no need to panic. Security has been beefed up at key locations, and combing operations are underway. Mumbaikars are urged not to believe in rumours and report any suspicious activity," an officer said on Friday.

The sources said the Anti-Terrorism Squad was also informed about the threat message. 

Prima facie, it seems a hoax, but police are investigating the source of the message with the help of technical analysis, the officer said. He also said the police are taking maximum precautions as there will be a high footfall on the roads on immersion day.

Following this, a case was registered at Worli police station against an unidentified person under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sub-sections 2,3, and 4.

More than 21,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city to maintain law and order during idol immersions. Lakhs of people are expected to come out on the streets on Saturday as the city bids adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing idols in the sea, other water bodies, and artificial ponds.

