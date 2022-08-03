  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Sec 144 to continue till 6am on Aug 8; no ban on pillion riders

News Network
August 4, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 4: City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has extended the prohibitory orders under section 144 under the limits of commissionerate till 6 am on August 8.

The prohibitory orders was imposed after a group of Hindutwa activists hacked a Muslim youth to death at Surathkal on July 28.

No ban on pillion riders

Meanwhile, the police withdrew a ban order on male pillion riders on two-wheelers. 

Earlier in the day, as per the direction of ADGP (law and order) Alok Kumar, the Commissioner had issued a formal order banning male pillion riders on two-wheelers from 6pm to 6am. 

Following opposition from various quarters, the police took a U-turn. The order was withdrawn in the public interest, said the commissioner. 

According to ADGP nearly 100 check posts have been set up in Dakshina Kannada district and six under Mangaluru city police commissionerate including Talapady. KSRP platoons also have been deployed which will be effective in maintaining law and order.

Comments

Add new comment

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2022

Mangaluru, July 21: A teenage boy was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants belonging to a saffron outfit earlier this week, breathed his last at a hospital in Mangaluru without responding to treatment. 

Muhammad Mashhood, 19, was attacked by on July 19 at Kalanja village near Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. A native of Moghral Puttur in Kasaragod district, Masood had reportedly shifted to his grandfather Abbu Muqri’s house recently for the purpose of job.  

Mashhood and one Sudheer, who knew each other, had fought over some trivial issue on July 19 evening. At night, the miscreants called Masood to Vishnu Nagar area of Kalanja under the pretext of solving the matter and brutally assaulted him. He was also hit with soda bottles on his head. 

A critically injured Mashhood was shifted to a private hospital in Manglauru where he succumbed to injuries today. 

Police have already arrested eight miscreants in connection with the assault. They have been identified as Abhilash, Snil, Sudhir, Shivaprasad, Gym Ranjit, Sadashiva and Bhaskar, Ranjit. Most of them are said to be activists of Bajrang Dal. 

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
August 2,2022

Kolkata, Aug 2: BJP leader from West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the citizenship law CAA at the earliest, with the latter assuring him that rules regarding it will be framed after the Covid precaution dose vaccination exercise is over.

The framing of rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will pave the way for its implementation. Passed by Parliament in December 2019, the Act is yet to be rolled out due to the absence of rules. The government has cited the outbreak of pandemic for not framing them so far.

Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, told reporters after meeting Shah that he also handed him a list of nearly 100 Trinamool Congress leaders allegedly involved in the recruitment scam in which former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested.

Seeking a wider probe to expose everyone involved in the scandal, Adhikari gave the home minister even letterheads of some TMC leaders, including MLAs, that were purportedly used for recommending certain names for jobs by allegedly taking bribes.

He tweeted after meeting Shah, "It's an honour for me to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 45 minutes at his office in Parliament. I briefed him how WB Govt is completely mired in corrupt activities such as the teachers recruitment scam. Also requested him to implement CAA at the earliest."

Adhikari told reporters that the issue of CAA, slammed by critics for its alleged anti-Muslim bias, implementation is very critical for West Bengal where a large number of people who can benefit from its provisions.

The CAA was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, and the Act was notified within 24 hours on December 12. In May, while addressing a rally in Bengal, Shah had said that the law would be implemented once the Covid pandemic ends.

There is a view that the government is treading cautiously on the matter after the Act drew saw protests in different parts of the country. It seeks to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities of neighbouring countries, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who had come to India by December 31, 2014.

Speaking to reporters, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder also hit out at TMC leader and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that without indications from her the recruitment scam could not have happened.

"It is an organised crime. There was a 'cut money food chain' and some people would be based in every district to pick money and channel it through the party (TMC) organisation," he alleged.

Adhikari said the careers of anywhere between 80-90 lakh teacher job aspirants were ruined by the scam. They have remain unemployed due to this, he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
August 3,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 3: Heavy rains have claimed 39 lives and destroyed 2,430 houses till date since June 1 in Karnataka, according to official statistics released by the state government on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners of 11 rain-hit districts on Tuesday and took stock of the damages caused by incessant rain and floods in the state since June 1.

The authorities informed that agricultural crops in 3,499 hectares of land and horticultural crops in 2,057 hectares of land have been destroyed, while 2,430 houses have been completely destroyed and 4,378 houses have been partially damaged. The number of livestock death stood at 99.

Noting that all the lakes and irrigation tanks are full due to the heavy downpour since June 1, Bommai advised the officials to take precautions to prevent breach of tank bunds.

He also gave directions to the officials ro take up rescue and rehabilitation work on a war footing.

Bommai asked the DCs to take measures to restore road connectivity in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts. He also asked the authorities to conduct an immediate joint survey of the houses destroyed.

He then asked the authorities to remain alert for contingency action in areas prone to landslides in Kodagu district.

The DCs should ensure that there is no delay in releasing compensation, the CM said, adding that all the departments should work in coordination in taking up relief and rehabilitation work.

Comments

Add new comment

