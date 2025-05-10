Mangaluru set for mega infra boost: CM to inaugurate new DC office & indoor stadium

  1. Home
News Network
May 10, 2025

Mangaluru, May 10: A new chapter in Mangaluru’s infrastructure story unfolds on May 16, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrives to inaugurate two transformative projects: the newly built Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Padil and a world-class indoor stadium at Urwa.

These developments signal a strong push toward better governance and enhanced urban amenities in the coastal city.

₹75 Crore DC Office

The new DC Office, spread across a modern campus at Padil, comes with a price tag of ₹75 crore. Initially budgeted at ₹55 crore, the project received an additional ₹20 crore under the Smart City Mission, aimed at integrating technology and convenience in public administration.

“This facility reflects our vision of a centralized, people-friendly government. With 23 departments under one roof, citizens can now access services more efficiently,” said District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The phased relocation of departments will begin on the day of inauguration and be completed over the next 2 to 3 weeks.

₹35 Crore Indoor Stadium Opens Doors

Also on the agenda is the grand opening of Mangaluru’s new indoor sports complex in Urwa, built for ₹35 crore. This ultra-modern facility is equipped to host national-level indoor events and will offer quality training infrastructure for emerging sports talent in the region.

Initiated during Siddaramaiah’s previous term, both the stadium and DC Office projects are now ready for public use and are expected to create lasting impact.

“These projects are not just buildings. They are investments in governance, youth, and the future of Mangaluru,” said Rao.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 30,2025

ashraflynching.jpg

Mangaluru, April 30: The victim of the tragic mob lynching in Mangaluru, 36-year-old Ashraf, was assaulted for nearly two hours before his body was abandoned at the crime scene, according to sources. The incident took place near a local cricket match venue in Kudupu on April 28. The exact motive behind the attack remains under investigation. Ashraf had suffered multiple severe internal injuries, which led to his death.

Ashraf, originally from Pulpalli village in Sultan Bathery taluk, Wayanad district, Kerala, had been living in Mangaluru for the past month as a manual labourer. 

He was known to have a mild mental disability, which had caused him to wander around different areas. Abdul Jabbar, Ashraf’s brother, confirmed that Ashraf was unmarried and had no affiliations with any organization. "We had been treating his health issues for years, but his condition never fully improved," Jabbar shared. 

Despite his mental health challenges, Ashraf frequently visited family in Kerala and maintained regular contact with his brother, who provided him with essentials, including a mobile phone.

The police had initially registered the incident as an unnatural death under suspicious circumstances. However, following the autopsy, the case was reclassified as mob lynching after it was confirmed that Ashraf died from internal injuries caused by strong blows, compounded by shock and the lack of medical intervention.

In connection with the incident, 20 men have been arrested so far, with 25 suspects believed to be involved. The first person to assault Ashraf is thought to be 26-year-old autorickshaw driver T Sachin from Kudupu. Police have invoked several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to mob violence and culpable homicide. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities collecting witness statements, CCTV footage, and mobile tower data to identify additional suspects.

Abdul Jabbar has assured full cooperation with the police as they continue to investigate the horrific attack.

‘Attempt to cover up’

Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada district committee of CPI(M) has accused the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate of deliberately attempting to cover up the mob lynching. The committee claims that the FIR (First Information Report) filed in this case serves as strong evidence of the police’s efforts to obscure the truth.

“The news of the incident reached the Vamanjoor Police Station within an hour of the incident. Five hours later, police arrived at the crime scene, where they found the brutalized body of the victim. By this time, the details of the incident were clear to the police, and the news had also reached Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal,” it said.

CPI(M) district secretary Muneer Katipalla alleged that the police apparently tried to weaken and possibly cover up the case due to various factors. Ravindra Nayak, a prominent BJP leader, and Manjunath, both believed to be key figures in the local political circles, are reportedly connected to the attack. The incident drew national attention, and the police were reportedly concerned that the case would cause embarrassment if it became widely known.

As part of the cover-up, Manjunath, who is said to have played a pivotal role in the mob lynching, allegedly filed a report stating that the unidentified body had been found. Despite being fully aware of the details, the police issued a lookout notice, falsely claiming that the victim may have died from falling due to intoxication or a scuffle, with only superficial injuries on his body, said Mr. Katipalla, who believes this was an effort to exonerate the real culprits and avoid further embarrassment for the local authorities.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 30,2025

bridgenetra.jpg

Mangaluru, April 30: The Netravati bridge at Jeppinamogaru, which had been closed for repair works since March 19, is set to reopen for vehicular traffic from May 2, police commissioner Anupam Agrawal announced.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) confirmed that the bridge repairs are now complete. A new bearing has been installed in one of the bridge’s pillars, and all necessary structural maintenance has been carried out. Currently, the concrete curing process is in its final stages and is expected to conclude within the next two days, paving the way for the bridge to reopen as scheduled.

The closure of the old Netravati bridge had led to severe daily traffic congestion, as vehicles were diverted to the newly constructed parallel bridge on National Highway 66, where two-way traffic was temporarily permitted. Traffic jams were especially intense during peak morning and evening hours, causing vehicle queues that often stretched from Pumpwell and Kallapu to the Thokkottu flyover. Even emergency vehicles faced difficulties navigating through the gridlock.

To manage the situation, light vehicles heading towards Deralakatte and Konaje — or traveling towards Mangaluru from these areas — were diverted via the Harekala-Pavoor bridge. However, this alternate route also witnessed significant congestion during rush hours. As a result, many commuters, especially those traveling from Thokkottu, Talapady, and Kerala, were forced to start their journeys at least an hour earlier than usual.

The public had been urging authorities to expedite the repair works to ease traffic woes. With the bridge now ready to reopen, commuters can expect a significant improvement in traffic flow along the busy corridor from May 2 onward.

