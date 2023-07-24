Mangaluru: Students wade through floods to write exam amidst heavy rains

Mangaluru, July 24: The coastal belt of Karnataka including Dakshina Kannada has been receiving heavy rainfall for past few days with rivers overflowing and many areas flooded.

With catchment areas receiving heavy rainfall, the highway near Subrahmanya has been inundated. Several college students were forced to cross the flooded road to attend the college to write their semester exams.

Many students have also urged the Mangalore University to postpone the exams due to heavy rains in the region.

With catchment areas receiving bountiful showers, the water-level of river Nethravati reached 7.9 metres in Bantwal and a few areas are facing the threat of flood.

As a result, the Bantwal tahsildar has declared holidays for a few schools that are facing flood threat. Similarly, the Kadaba tahsildar has declared holiday for schools and PU colleges in Kadaba taluk on Monday.

Holidays have also been declared for the Government Model Higher Primary School at Madya and the Aliyoor primary and high school after a tree fell on the road and the water-level of the river increased.

The Mangalore University has postponed scheduled exams for degree colleges in Kodagu owing to heavy rain in the district.