  Mangaluru: Students wade through floods to write exam amidst heavy rains

News Network
July 24, 2023

Mangaluru, July 24: The coastal belt of Karnataka including Dakshina Kannada has been receiving heavy rainfall for past few days with rivers overflowing and many areas flooded. 

With catchment areas receiving heavy rainfall, the highway near Subrahmanya has been inundated. Several college students were forced to cross the flooded road to attend the college to write their semester exams.

Many students have also urged the Mangalore University to postpone the exams due to heavy rains in the region.

With catchment areas receiving bountiful showers, the water-level of river Nethravati reached 7.9 metres in Bantwal and a few areas are facing the threat of flood.

As a result, the Bantwal tahsildar has declared holidays for a few schools that are facing flood threat. Similarly, the Kadaba tahsildar has declared holiday for schools and PU colleges in Kadaba taluk on Monday.

 Holidays have also been declared for the Government Model Higher Primary School at Madya and the Aliyoor primary and high school after a tree fell on the road and the water-level of the river increased.

The Mangalore University has postponed scheduled exams for degree colleges in Kodagu owing to heavy rain in the district.

News Network
July 16,2023

New Delhi, July 16: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader was today conferred with the 'The Great Son of India' award by the Indian Conference of Intellectuals. 

Mr Khader honoured with the award during a ceremony at the India International Centre in Delhi.

Justice V. Gopala Gowda, former Chief Justice of Odisha High Court and Supreme Court, and national President of Indian Conference of Intellectuals presided over the award ceremony. 

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswa Bhushan Haricharan participated in the program and the English translation of his autobiography 'Battle Not Over' was also released on the occasion.

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was the Chief Guest.

Indian Conference of Intellectuals comprises senior judges and officials who hold positions as office-bearers, members, and patrons. The organization has previously conferred distinguished individuals, including senior judges, artists, business tycoons, scientists, and other accomplished intellectuals, with this prestigious award.

News Network
July 19,2023

Bengaluru, July 19: The Bengaluru Police today claimed to have averted a major terror plot after arresting five suspected terrorists.

According to reports, the Central Crime Branch unit of the Bengaluru police apprehended the suspects who were believed to be involved in planning a huge explosion in the city, acting swiftly on intelligence inputs.

"The five accused, identified as Sayed Suhel, Umar, Junaid, Mudasir, and Jahid, were accused in a 2017 murder case and were in Parappana Agrahara Central jail where they came in contact with terrorists," reported news agency ANI quoting CCB officials.

The five suspected terrorists are from different areas of Karnataka's capital city, they added.

After receiving the information, a CCB team traced the location and arrested the suspects, officials said.

Police suspect that, while lodged in jail, two among the accused were in contact with a convict, who was jailed for being involved in a couple of terror-related activities. 

Police have confiscated explosives, mobile phones, cash and laptops. It has been suspected that the arrested were planning bigger blasts than the 2008 explosions.

News Network
July 20,2023

New Delhi, July 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally broken his silence on the violence in Manipur ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, starting today. 

Modi said, "I am filled with anguish and anger. The incident of Manipur brings shame to the society."

His comments come a day after a video went viral on social media showing two women there being paraded naked. They were allegedly molested and gang-raped too. 

Addressing that incident in particular, Modi said "What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared", adding that "Law will act with its full might". 

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the video that was floated, amid the Indian government's directive to social media platforms to stop sharing the video.

It has drawn responses from all quarters, including that of Union Minister Smriti Irani and actor Akshay Kumar. 

Amit Shah also reportedly spoke to Manipur CM Biren Singh regarding the disturbing visuals that emerged from the violence-hit state.

