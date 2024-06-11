Mangaluru: Tourist from Andhra drowns in Ullal beach; 4 women rescued

Amina Arif Kadiwala of Mumbai earned the prestigious All India Rank 1 in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024, with a perfect score of 720/720, outshining over 25 lakh other students.

Determined to study MBBS, Kadiwala outshone over 25 lakh students in India to secure an inspiring score. After completing her education in Urdu till Class 10, Kadiwala learned English after she got admitted to SVKM's Mithibai College for her further studies. While grasping a new language was initially a challenge, she worked hard and even aced the highly competitive NEET exam.

Resident of Jogeswari and daughter of a bakery worker, Amina Arif had scored 93.20% in class 10 from Madni high school, Jogeshwari, and 95% in class 12 from Mithibai College, Vile Parle.

Expressing joy at her achievement, Amina Arif Kadiwala said, "I am overwhelmed and so happy. My hard work has been rewarded." The Mumbai girl also opened up about the challenges that she faced while preparing for the exam. "I was very slow and couldn't complete my earlier exams on time," she told the outlet.

However, her months of dedication, hard work, and self-confidence helped her ace the exam. Kadiwala was formerly a student of the Urdu-medium institution Madni High School and took up coaching at a private academy, the Excellent Master's Academy. The school and institute principals expressed excitement and pride for Kadiwala.

"It's heartening to see how Amina received support from her teachers at the academy and her school, Madni High School, including the encouragement from her principal, Aamir Ansari. Their testimonials highlight Amina's sincerity, diligence, and passion for learning, which undoubtedly contributed to her success," one of her mentors said.

Kadiwala said that she wishes to study at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. As the top NEET candidate, she has been receiving laurels and praise from across the country, with many looking upon her as a role model. She is being hailed as an inspiration and the future of women in India's educational landscape.