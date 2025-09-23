  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru to Udupi Journey Turns Fatal: Youth Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

Mangaluru to Udupi Journey Turns Fatal: Youth Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

coastaldigest.com news network
September 23, 2025

Udupi, Sep 23: A 21-year-old youth lost his life in a gruesome hit-and-run accident at Kaup, Udupi district, on Monday, September 22, while returning home from Mangaluru.

The victim has been identified as Anush Bhandary, a resident of Santhekatte-Kallianpur. He was reportedly on his scooter when an unidentified vehicle struck him. Sources suggest that after the initial collision, other vehicles may have run over his body, causing severe mutilation.

Anush had previously worked in Bengaluru but had returned to Udupi just six months ago and was employed in Mangaluru at the time of the incident.

The body was shifted to the Ajjarkad Government Hospital in Udupi, where post-mortem formalities were carried out.

Kaup police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

kaupaccident.jpg

News Network
September 12,2025

Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka is weighing a decision on whether to upload details of all unencumbered Waqf properties to the Union government’s newly launched UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) portal, developed under the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The Act mandates a centralised portal for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration had earlier opposed the Bill, even passing a resolution against it in the Assembly in March.

However, on Thursday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Waqf Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan held discussions on uploading property details.
“A direction has come from the Union government on making entries of Waqf properties in the centralised portal. This will be examined. We have asked the Revenue and Minority Welfare secretaries to discuss it,” Gowda said.

Sources said Khan urged Gowda to instruct revenue officials to facilitate uploading. “The State government feels there’s no harm in uploading details of legally clear Waqf properties,” a source added.

Karnataka has 48,148 Waqf properties, including mosques, madrasas, khabrastans, Idgahs, Dargahs, and Ashoorkhanas. The Board faces 4,173 cases of encroachment, spanning 12,458 acres and 2.39 crore sq ft. So far, only 185 cases of encroachment have been cleared, recovering 371 acres.

In December 2024, Minister Khan told the Assembly that the State Waqf Board once held 1.28 lakh acres, but only 36,000 acres remain today. Large chunks were lost to the Karnataka Inam Abolition Act (47,263 acres), the Karnataka Land Reforms Act (23,620 acres), government acquisitions (3,000 acres), and private encroachments (17,969 acres) — with 95% of usurpers being Muslims themselves.

The BJP, which had launched a sharp campaign during the Waqf (Amendment) Bill debate, had accused the Congress government of allowing farmlands to be wrongly marked as Waqf property.

News Network
September 16,2025

azhar.jpg

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri has revealed that top commander Masood Azhar's family was "torn into pieces" during an attack by the Indian forces in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

In a viral video, Kashmiri, who is seen accompanied by gun-wielding personnel, describes how the forces attacked them after identifying their hideout.

In the video, he can be heard saying, "Embracing terrorism, we fought Delhi, Kabul and Kandahar for protecting the borders of this country."

He says, "After sacrificing everything, on May 7, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was torn apart by the Indian forces in Bahawalpur."

The address comes months after Operation Sindoor, which aimed to destroy terror establishments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

On May 7, 2025, the Indian Air Force launched Operation Sindoor, targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) headquarters at Markaz Taiba in Muridke and several other sites.

The operation also targeted key bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Hizbul Mujahideen in Sialkot, along with additional LeT facilities in Barnala and Muzaffarabad.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

