Mangaluru to Udupi Journey Turns Fatal: Youth Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

Udupi, Sep 23: A 21-year-old youth lost his life in a gruesome hit-and-run accident at Kaup, Udupi district, on Monday, September 22, while returning home from Mangaluru.

The victim has been identified as Anush Bhandary, a resident of Santhekatte-Kallianpur. He was reportedly on his scooter when an unidentified vehicle struck him. Sources suggest that after the initial collision, other vehicles may have run over his body, causing severe mutilation.

Anush had previously worked in Bengaluru but had returned to Udupi just six months ago and was employed in Mangaluru at the time of the incident.

The body was shifted to the Ajjarkad Government Hospital in Udupi, where post-mortem formalities were carried out.

Kaup police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.